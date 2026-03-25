Netflix Top 10: Week of March 16 – The Wait Is Over as “BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE” Ignites at No. 1

It may have been almost four years since we’ve seen the OT7 – aka RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook – perform together, but BTS fans proved their loyalty as they put BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG at No. 1 on the non-English TV list with 13.1 million views. In the live performance, the streets of Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul were aglow with the light sticks of hundreds of thousands of fans there to celebrate the band’s release of their newest album, ARIRANG. And, as if a new album, a live show, and an upcoming world tour weren’t thrilling enough, we also get an exclusive look behind the scenes of the making of ARIRANG in the documentary BTS: The Return, which premieres on March 27.

It’s not just the K-pop world celebrating a mighty return. Fans of Peaky Blinders welcomed back Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) as Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man took No. 1 on the English film list with 25.3 million views. The Birmingham mobsters swarm the streets once again in this new film, released four years after the finale of the six-season series. In it, Tommy ends his self-imposed exile when his estranged son Duke (Barry Keoghan), the new leader of the Peaky Blinders, becomes embroiled in a WWII Nazi scheme.

Holding steady at No. 1 on the English TV list is ONE PIECE Season 2 with 11.1 million views. The live-action adaptation of the popular manga centers on Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), a young pirate who, with his signature straw hat and ragtag crew, goes on an epic voyage searching for treasure. The new season sees them enter the Grand Line, a legendary stretch of sea full of danger and wonder. Fans have shown their enthusiasm for the season’s expanded world and intricate stunts, diving into the behind-the-scenes of making the new season. Returning to where the fun first began, viewers also put Season 1 of the series at No. 4 with 4.4 million views.

Viewers expressed their love for Season 7 of Virgin River, pushing it to No. 2 on the list with 7.7 million views. The new season sees newlyweds Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) get a well-deserved honeymoon and embark on what might be their biggest adventure yet: parenting. Fans can look forward to even more of their favorite small-town residents when the show returns for Season 8.

Holding the (front) line is War Machine, which took No. 2 on the English film list with 18 million views. The sci-fi action flick follows a loner combat engineer who goes through training as an Army Ranger to fulfill a promise to his brother and is forced into a battle for survival against a very deadly otherworldly enemy in the team’s final tactical mission. For a different sort of crossfire, viewers tuned in to Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere, putting the documentary at No. 3 on the list with 6.3 million views. In the film, documentarian Louis Theroux interviews leading social media influencers and podcasters who profit from and spread controversial ideas from the most extreme fringes of the manosphere, and he reflects on their impact on the culture at large.

At No. 1 on the non-English film list is the Indian film Made in Korea with 6.7 million views. The feel-good film follows Shenba (Priyanka Mohan), a small-town woman from Tamil Nadu who moves to Seoul to fulfill a lifelong dream and finds that despite the difficulty of acclimating to a foreign land, there are lessons to be learned and friends to be made on the journey.

The highly anticipated adaptation of Part 7 of legendary artist Hirohiko Araki’s beloved manga series STEEL BALL RUN JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure took No. 2 on the non-English TV list with 4.7 million views. The 1st Stage episode follows Johnny Joestar, a former jockey and paraplegic, who forms an alliance with the mysterious outlaw Gyro Zeppeli to learn a technique that will cure his paralysis as they embark on a grueling cross-continental horse race in 19th-century America. At No. 4 on the list with 3.8 million views was Radioactive Emergency, a Brazilian thriller series inspired by real-life events in which an object spreading radioactive material like wildfire prompts scientists and first responders to race to contain the damage.

Kids and families have all-new experiments, builds, and competitions to indulge in as Season 3 of Mark Rober’s CrunchLabs debuted at No. 10 on the English TV list with 2.9 million views. The inventor and former NASA engineer provides even more science-fueled fun for the whole family to enjoy. And anyone who wants to get in on the action has the chance to join Rober for his upcoming all-new competition series SCHOOLED!

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Global Top 10 Films (English)

1 War Machine

2 Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere

3 Shark Tale

4 KPop Demon Hunters

5 Double Jeopardy

6 Nuremberg

7 Nobody 2

8 The Boss Baby

9 27 Dresses

10 Jurassic World Rebirth

Global Top 10 TV Shows (English)

1 ONE PIECE: Season 2

2 The Dinosaurs: Season 1

3 Love Is Blind: The Reunion

4 Virgin River: Season 7

5 Bridgerton: Season 4

6 Age of Attraction: Season 1

7 ONE PIECE: Season 1

8 Vladimir: Limited Series

9 The Night Agent: Season 3

10 Raw: March 9, 2026

Canada Top 10 Films

1 Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

2 War Machine

3 Code 3

4 Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere

5 A Cinderella Story

6 27 Dresses

7 Domestic Disturbance

8 KPop Demon Hunters

9 Joker: Folie a Deux

10 Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Canada Top 10 TV Shows

1 Virgin River: Season 7

2 Age of Attraction: Season 1

3 ONE PIECE: Season 2

4 Raw: March 16, 2026

5 Dynasty: The Murdochs: Season 1

6 Mark Rober’s CrunchLabs: Season 3

7 BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG

8 WWE Smackdown: March 20, 2026

9 The Dinosaurs: Season 1

10 Sullivan’s Crossing: Season 3

United States Top 10 TV Shows

1 Virgin River: Season 7

2 Beauty in Black: Season 2

3 Raw: March 16, 2026

4 ONE PIECE: Season 2

5 Age of Attraction: Season 1

6 Dynasty: The Murdochs: Season 1

7 BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG

8 Mark Rober’s CrunchLabs: Season 3

9 The Dinosaurs: Season 1

10 STEEL BALL RUN JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: 1st STAGE