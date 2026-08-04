Netflix Top 10: Week of July 27 – The Celebration Continues as Kevin Hart’s “72 Hours” Holds No. 1 for a Second Week

The party rages on. 72 Hours held its spot at the top of the English film list, turning it up to 25.1 million views. The debaucherous comedy stars Kevin Hart as Joe, a 40-year-old advertising executive in a career slump. When he’s accidentally added to a group chat about a bachelor-party weekend, he chooses to fly to Miami and join the group of Gen Z partygoers (Marcello Hernández, Mason Gooding, Kam Patterson, and Ben Marshall).

The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare launched at the top of the English TV list with 18.2 million views. Featuring police footage and firsthand accounts from the victims’ families, the three-part documentary recounts the 2022 case in which four college students were found dead in an Idaho home. Elsewhere in the true crime genre, A Toxic Love Story stayed true to the No. 2 spot on the English film list, attracting 12.9 million views. The twisty documentary introduces a woman who receives violent threats from an unknown sender, but a subsequent investigation peels back layers of betrayal.

The second season of Ransom Canyon rode up to the No. 2 spot on the English TV list with 5.5 million views, while the first season returned to the list in the No. 5 spot with 2.5 million views. Starring Minka Kelly and Josh Duhamel, the modern Western series centers on ranching families working to protect their loved ones and way of life. The Bombing of Pan Am 103 debuted in the No. 3 spot on the list, collecting 5 million views. Based on true events, the six-part drama depicts the 1988 tragedy that killed 270 people, as well as the fallout of the explosion and the investigation into the perpetrators.

Taking the No. 4 spot on the English TV list this week with 4.8 million views, the Harlan Coben adaptation I Will Find You moved up to No. 9 on Netflix’s ranking of the Most Popular Shows of All Time – it had 106.7 million views across seven weeks. Likewise, the animated tale Swapped, which claimed the No. 7 spot on the English film list this week with 3 million views, soared up to No. 8 on the Most Popular Movies of All Time with 144.9 million views across 12 weeks.

Numerous titles have demonstrated notable staying power on the Top 10. The romantic comedy Voicemails for Isabelle called up the No. 4 spot for its seventh consecutive week on the English film list with 3.6 million views. And the action flick War Machine shot to No. 8 in its 10th week on the list with 2.9 million views. Over on the English TV list, the frontier family drama Little House on the Prairie grabbed the No. 6 spot for its fourth consecutive week on the list with 2.5 million views, and the golf comedy The Hawk scored the No. 8 spot for its third consecutive week on the list with 2.3 million views.

Elize: Shadows of a Woman kept the No. 1 spot on the non-English film list with 17.4 million views. Based on true events, the Brazilian thriller explores a marriage marked by secrets and conflict – and the choices that culminate in a shocking crime. Elite Force held tight to the top spot on the non-English TV list with 6.9 million views. The French military drama follows an officer who’s forced to return to the field when his team is attacked by a mysterious enemy.

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Global Top 10 Films (English)

1 72 HOURS

2 A Toxic Love Story

3 Kung Fu Panda 4

4 Voicemails for Isabelle

5 KPop Demon Hunters

6 Take Shelter

7 Swapped

8 War Machine

9 Spider-Man: Homecoming

10 Ordinary Angels

Global Top 10 TV Shows (English)

1 The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare: Season 1

2 Ransom Canyon: Season 2

3 The Bombing of Pan Am 103: Limited Series

4 I Will Find You: Limited Series

5 Ransom Canyon: Season 1

6 Little House on the Prairie: Season 1

7 Raw: July 27, 2026

8 The Hawk: Season 1

9 Salish & Jordan Matter: Season 2

10 Avatar: The Last Airbender: Season 2

Canada Top 10 Films

1 72 HOURS

2 A Toxic Love Story

3 Venom: The Last Dance

4 Ghost Town

5 Elize: Shadows of a Woman

6 The Wild Robot

7 Max

8 The Truthers

9 The Debet Collector

10 Voicemails for Isabelle

Canada Top 10 TV Shows

1 The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare: Season 1

2 Ransom Canyon: Season 2

3 The Bombing of Pan Am 103: Limited Series

4 WWE Summerslam 2026: Summerslam 2026 Saturday

5 The Hawk: Season 1

6 WWE Summerslam 2026: Summerslam 2026 Sunday

7 I Will Find You: Limited Series

8 Elite Force: Season 1

9 WWE Raw: July 27, 2026

10 My Daughter’s Father: Season 1