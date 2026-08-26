NFB Films on Crave: 44 Canadian Documentaries and Animated Classics Available

Discover 44 National Film Board of Canada films now streaming on Crave, including acclaimed Canadian documentaries and animated classics.

Crave subscribers can now access a curated collection of 44 films from the National Film Board of Canada (NFB), bringing together acclaimed Canadian documentaries and animated films from across several decades. The collection, which launched on Crave on August 1, 2026, includes both well-known NFB classics and more recent productions, offering viewers an opportunity to discover Canadian stories and filmmakers in one dedicated collection. Among the featured titles are The Sweater, The Big Snit, Ryan, Kanehsatake: 270 Years of Resistance, Reel Injun, Madame Tutli-Putli and Kímmapiiyipitssini: The Meaning of Empathy.

The National Film Board of Canada (NFB) is pleased to announce that 44 of its most beloved animated and documentary films are now streaming on Crave as part of a dedicated NFB collection, giving subscribers easy access to a rich selection of homegrown stories from Canada’s world-renowned public producer.

Featured prominently on the platform as a curated shelf, the NFB offering brings together a mix of audience favourites and enduring classics spanning decades of great Canadian storytelling.

List of titles

Animal Behaviour by Alison Snowden and David Fine

Anything for Fame by Tyler Funk

Arab Women Say What?! by Nisreen Baker

Beyond Paper by Oana Suteu Khintirian

The Big Snit by Richard Condie

Birth of a Family by Tasha Hubbard

Blackfly by Christopher Hinton

Bob’s Birthday by Alison Snowden and David Fine

Borealis by Kevin McMahon

Canada Vignettes: Log Driver’s Waltz by John Weldon

The Cat Came Back by Cordell Barker

Dear Audrey by Jeremiah Hayes

Ever Deadly by Chelsea McMullan and Tanya Tagaq

Freaks of Nurture by Alexandra Lemay

Getting Started by Richard Condie

Ghosts of the Sea by Virginia Tangvald (English only)

The Girl Who Cried Pearls by Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski

Higglety Pigglety Pop! or There Must Be More to Life by Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski

If I Was God… by Cordell Barker

Incandescence by Nova Ami and Velcrow Ripper

Juke-Bar by Martin Barry

Kanehsatake: 270 Years of Resistance by Alanis Obomsawin

Kímmapiiyipitssini: The Meaning of Empathy by Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers

Ladies and Gentlemen… Mr. Leonard Cohen by Donald Brittain and Don Owen

Lay Down Your Heart by Marie Clements

Love: The Last Chapter by Dominique Keller

Madame Tutli-Putli by Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski

The Magnitude of All Things by Jennifer Abbott

Maybe Elephants by Torill Kove

Nechako: It Will Be a Big River Again by Lyana Patrick

The Nest by Chase Joynt and Julietta Singh

The Perfect Story by Michelle Shephard

A Quiet Girl by Adrian Wills

Reel Injun by Neil Diamond, Catherine Bainbridge and Jeremiah Hayes

The Rose Family by Félix Rose

Ryan by Chris Landreth

Sainte Barbe by Cédric Louis and Claude Barras

Sleeping Betty by Claude Cloutier

Someone Like Me by Sean Horlor and Steve J. Adams

Special Delivery by John Weldon and Eunice Macaulay

Star Wars Kid: The Rise of the Digital Shadows by Mathieu Fournier

The Sweater by Sheldon Cohen

Unarchived by Hayley Gray and Elad Tzadok

What on Earth! by Les Drew and Kaj Pindal

You can also check out what’s new this week on Crave!