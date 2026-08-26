NFB Films on Crave: 44 Canadian Documentaries and Animated Classics Available

Crave subscribers can now access a curated collection of 44 films from the National Film Board of Canada (NFB), bringing together acclaimed Canadian documentaries and animated films from across several decades. The collection, which launched on Crave on August 1, 2026, includes both well-known NFB classics and more recent productions, offering viewers an opportunity to discover Canadian stories and filmmakers in one dedicated collection. Among the featured titles are The Sweater, The Big Snit, Ryan, Kanehsatake: 270 Years of Resistance, Reel Injun, Madame Tutli-Putli and Kímmapiiyipitssini: The Meaning of Empathy.
The National Film Board of Canada (NFB) is pleased to announce that 44 of its most beloved animated and documentary films are now streaming on Crave as part of a dedicated NFB collection, giving subscribers easy access to a rich selection of homegrown stories from Canada’s world-renowned public producer.
Featured prominently on the platform as a curated shelf, the NFB offering brings together a mix of audience favourites and enduring classics spanning decades of great Canadian storytelling.
List of titles
Animal Behaviour by Alison Snowden and David Fine
Anything for Fame by Tyler Funk
Arab Women Say What?! by Nisreen Baker
Beyond Paper by Oana Suteu Khintirian
The Big Snit by Richard Condie
Birth of a Family by Tasha Hubbard
Blackfly by Christopher Hinton
Bob’s Birthday by Alison Snowden and David Fine
Borealis by Kevin McMahon
Canada Vignettes: Log Driver’s Waltz by John Weldon
The Cat Came Back by Cordell Barker
Dear Audrey by Jeremiah Hayes
Ever Deadly by Chelsea McMullan and Tanya Tagaq
Freaks of Nurture by Alexandra Lemay
Getting Started by Richard Condie
Ghosts of the Sea by Virginia Tangvald (English only)
The Girl Who Cried Pearls by Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski
Higglety Pigglety Pop! or There Must Be More to Life by Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski
If I Was God… by Cordell Barker
Incandescence by Nova Ami and Velcrow Ripper
Juke-Bar by Martin Barry
Kanehsatake: 270 Years of Resistance by Alanis Obomsawin
Kímmapiiyipitssini: The Meaning of Empathy by Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers
Ladies and Gentlemen… Mr. Leonard Cohen by Donald Brittain and Don Owen
Lay Down Your Heart by Marie Clements
Love: The Last Chapter by Dominique Keller
Madame Tutli-Putli by Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski
The Magnitude of All Things by Jennifer Abbott
Maybe Elephants by Torill Kove
Nechako: It Will Be a Big River Again by Lyana Patrick
The Nest by Chase Joynt and Julietta Singh
The Perfect Story by Michelle Shephard
A Quiet Girl by Adrian Wills
Reel Injun by Neil Diamond, Catherine Bainbridge and Jeremiah Hayes
The Rose Family by Félix Rose
Ryan by Chris Landreth
Sainte Barbe by Cédric Louis and Claude Barras
Sleeping Betty by Claude Cloutier
Someone Like Me by Sean Horlor and Steve J. Adams
Special Delivery by John Weldon and Eunice Macaulay
Star Wars Kid: The Rise of the Digital Shadows by Mathieu Fournier
The Sweater by Sheldon Cohen
Unarchived by Hayley Gray and Elad Tzadok
What on Earth! by Les Drew and Kaj Pindal
You can also check out what’s new this week on Crave!