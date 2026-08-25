BritBox Announces Casting As Filming Begins on New Detective Drama The Detection Club

BritBox has announced casting as filming begins on new detective drama The Detection Club, a 10-part mystery drama from creator Kit Lambert, inspired by the golden age of detective fiction.

Set against a backdrop of literary glamour, social change and deadly intrigue, The Detection Club follows the mysterious society formed by three of Britain’s most celebrated crime writers Agatha Christie, Dorothy L. Sayers and G.K. Chesterton, as they are drawn into a series of real-life murder investigations.

Produced by BBC Studios Drama Productions and filming across the West Midlands, The Detection Club stars Miles Jupp (Belgravia: The Next Chapter, Napoleon) as G.K. Chesterton, Bryony Hannah (Call the Midwife, Rivals) as Agatha Christie, Cara Theobold (Downton Abbey, The Syndicate) as Dorothy L. Sayers with Viraj Juneja (Little English, Get Duked!) as detective D.I. Greenway.

Created for television by Kit Lambert (Father Brown, Cooper & Fry, Whitstable Pearl) and based on an original idea by acclaimed author Simon Brett, the series, set in 1930s London, follows the legendary crime writers as they hone their craft within the hallowed walls of a secret London location. After receiving an invitation that leads them to their first real murder case, our famous trio work together to solve a series of exciting mysteries.

Their amateur sleuthing brings them into the path of D.I. Greenway, an out-of-his-depth young police detective whose determination to prove himself is both helped and hindered by our writers’ extraordinary instincts.

Miles Jupp says: “G.K. Chesterton was one of the great intellects and storytellers of his age. He’s an endlessly intriguing character – as well as a pleasingly eccentric one – and so I’m delighted to be joining The Detection Club. It really ought to be lots of fun.”

Bryony Hannah says: “Agatha Christie is the best-selling novelist of all time; and yet I knew very little about the woman behind the pen. The Detection Club gives us a chance to meet Agatha in a whole new light. I’m so looking forward to exploring her wit, intellect and flaws with such a fab team.”

Cara Theobold says: “Dorothy L. Sayers was razor‑sharp, wonderfully funny and gloriously uncompromising, so the opportunity to bring her to life and inhabit her world is a real thrill. Playing such a pioneering writer, especially alongside Miles and Bryony, is pretty much a dream job.”

Kit Lambert, writer and executive producer, says: “The Detection Club asks, ‘What if the creators of our greatest fictional detectives had the chance to solve murders themselves?’ It is a celebration of three wonderful writers of crime fiction, inspired by their work, their lives, and their friendship. I’m thrilled that we have been able to bring together such an exceptional cast.”

Deborah Sathe, executive producer, says: “It was like the avengers had assembled when Miles Jupp, Bryony Hannah and Cara Theobald brought Kit’s brilliant script to life into our casting room. Neil Irvine (Executive Producer) and I were over the moon to find such brilliant stars to bring a world that has long since fascinated us and fans of crime writing to life. We cannot wait to broadcast this fabulous show to the audience.”

Jon Farrar, Chief Content Officer, Direct to Consumer, BBC Studios says: “The Detection Club is the perfect gift for fans of this iconic crime writing trio whose stories are beloved by BritBox audiences. We know this will add an exciting new dimension to the mystery genre they helped establish, as they band together to solve thrilling new cases, led by the incredible Kit Lambert and this standout cast.”

The Detection Club (10×45) is a BBC Studios Drama Production for BritBox North America and the BBC in the UK and Eire. The commissioner for BritBox North America is Jon Farrar, Chief Content Officer, Direct to Consumer, and Director, BBC iPlayer & Channels, Dan McGolpin and Helen Munson for the BBC. Executive producers are Deborah Sathe, Kit Lambert and Neil Irvine for BBC Studios and Stephen Nye for BritBox. The series producer is Lee Thomas and the script producer is Dawn Coulson-Beckett. Hans Herbots (This Is Not a Murder Mystery, The Serpent) is directing the first two episodes. BBC Studios is handling global sales; further casting and transmission details will be announced in due course.

Notes to Editors:

THE ORIGINAL DETECTION CLUB

The Detection Club was formed in 1930 by a group of British mystery writers and still exists to this day. They meet up several times a year to socialize, compare notes and share ideas.

Historically, the Detection Club not only helped each other with technical aspects of their individual writings, but they also wrote a number of works together, with members of the club contributing one or more chapters in turn.

G.K. Chesterton was the original president from 1930. Dorothy L. Sayers was President of the Detection Club from 1949 until 1957. She was followed by Agatha Christie who held the post until her death in 1976.