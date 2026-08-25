Global News Introduces Fresh News Lineup and Returns With Award-Winning Programming This Fall

Global News, Corus Entertainment’s news and current affairs division, announced its refreshed morning, afternoon and evening schedule for fall 2026, delivering more news content to Canadians nationally and locally. Beginning September 8th, viewers can tune into an additional hour of news content, as Global News at Noon expands into all its local markets, leading into the launch of TMS2, the new extension of Canada’s #1 News/Lifestyle Morning Show, The Morning Show. Then on September 20, Global News’ political and public affairs weekend program, The West Block, returns with a new season and a new host, acclaimed journalist Jeff Semple. All Global News programs air on Global and are available to stream on STACKTV.

“We are proud to expand our local news offering with Global News at Noon and TMS2, while continuing to evolve our programming across television, digital and streaming, giving audiences more ways to access the news and information they need, whenever and wherever they choose,” said Ward Smith, Senior Vice President, Global News. “At Global News, our commitment has always been to provide Canadians with trusted journalism and the stories that matter most to their communities. This fall, we’re building on that commitment with even more coverage that informs, connects and reflects Canadians from coast to coast.”

Mornings with Global

Viewers start the day with the latest weather and traffic on Global News Morning, the #1 morning newscast among A25-54 (also #1 among A18+)* every weekday across Canada from 6-9 a.m. locally from Alberta to Quebec, 7-10 a.m. locally in the Maritimes, and 5-9 a.m. locally in BC.

For the entertainment lovers, the #1 Canadian Lifestyle/News Morning Show** The Morning Show, hosted by Carolyn Mackenzie and Jeff McArthur returns September 8 for an all-new season, weekdays at 9 a.m. EDT/PDT and 10 a.m. ADT, delivering star-studded interviews with A-listers like Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B Jordan, Timothee Chalamet, and so many more. The Morning Show brings Canadians the latest in entertainment, news and lifestyle content out of the lakefront studio at Corus Quay in Toronto.

Then, for the politically engaged viewers, centering around Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Global News’ political and public affairs weekend morning program, The West Block – the #1 political show in total audience among A25-54*** – returns for its 16th season on September 20 with an all-new host. Acclaimed Global News veteran, and recipient of the Best National Reporter by the Canadian Screen Awards (CSAs), Jeff Semple, takes the hosting seat, breaking down the latest in Canadian politics and addressing the stories that matter most to Canadians. Viewers can catch The West Block every Sunday at 12 p.m. AT, 11 a.m. EDT/CDT, and 10 a.m. MDT/PDT.

Midday Programming

Beginning September 8, Global News also launches an hour-long afternoon broadcast, Global News at Noon, in Central Canada and the Maritimes, while adding an additional half-hour to the already existing broadcast in Ontario and Quebec. Hosted by the same powerhouse team leading Global News Morning, this expanded news offering gives viewers even more up-to-the-minute coverage and on-the-ground content during the day.

Then, based off the overwhelming success of The Morning Show, the highly anticipated TMS2 debuts – a new daily destination for lifestyle and entertainment news television hosted by Morgan Hoffman – joins the 1 p.m. ET timeslot as of September 8. Powered by the stars of Corus Entertainment’s top programs across Global, W Network, Home Network, Flavour Network, Slice, Showcase, and more, the all-new afternoon program is designed for today’s Canadian viewer, welcoming expert-driven segments across home, fashion, food and wellness, along with A-list celebrity interviews, bringing audiences closer to the entertainment moments they love.

More information about the anticipated TMS2 launch will be announced in the coming days.