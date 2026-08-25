Daniel Diemer and Shaheen Jafargholi Announced for Crave Original, HEATED RIVALRY

NETWORK
Scrabble & Trivial Pursuit (The CW) have been renewed for a Third season.
American Idol (ABC / CTV2) has been renewed for a 25th season.
SPECIALTY
The Gilded Age (HBO / HBO Canada) Season 4 Premieres November 1, 2026.
Yellowjackets (Showtime / Crave) 4th and Final Season Premieres November 22, 2026.
It: Welcome to Derry (HBO / HBO Canada) has been renewed for a Fourth season.
The Lowdown (FX / FX Canada) Season 2 Premieres October 14, 2026.
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (AMC) 4th and Final Season Premieres 2027.
Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire (AMC) has been renewed for a Fourth season.
American Horror Story (FX / FX Canada) Season 13 Premieres September 24, 2026.
Adults (FX / FX Canada) Season 2 Premieres August 27, 2026.
Outlander: Blood of My Blood (Starz / Starz Canada) Season 2 Premieres September 18, 2026.
STREAMING
Not Suitable For Work (Hulu / Disney+ Canada) has been cancelled after 1 season.
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu / Disney+ Canada) Season 6 Premieres December 8, 2026.
House of Guiness (Netflix) has been renewed for a Second season.
Legends (Netflix) has been renewed for a Second season.
The Åre Murders (Netflix) has been renewed for a Second season.
Sterling Point (Amazon Prime Video) has been renewed for a Second season.
The Hunting Wives (Netflix / Crave) Season 2 Premieres November 26, 2026.
Stick (Apple TV) Season 2 Premieres November 4, 2026.
Star Wars: Ahsoka (Disney+) Season 2 Premieres January 20, 2027.
Deli Boys (Hulu / Disney+ Canada) has been cancelled after 2 seasons.
Stuart Fails to Save the Universe (HBO Max / Crave) has been renewed for a Second season.
The Five Star Weekend (Peacock / W Network) has been renewed for a Second season.
The Artful Dodger (Hulu / Disney+ Canada) has been renewed for a Third and Final season.
The Creep Tapes (Shudder) Season 3 Premieres September 15, 2026.
Wonder Man (Disney+) has been cancelled after 1 season.
Chad Powers (Hulu / Disney+ Canada) Season 2 Premieres September 3, 2026.
The Morning Show (Apple TV) upcoming 5th Season will be the Final Season.
Beauty in Black (Netflix) has been renewed for a Fourth and Final season.
Where's Wanda? (Apple TV) Season 2 Premieres October 21, 2026.
Colin From Accounts (Paramount+ / CBC Gem) upcoming 3rd Season will be the Final Season.
Leanne (Netflix) Season 2 Premieres August 27, 2026.
Hellavu Boss (Amazon Prime Video) Season 3, Part 1 Premieres October 14, 2026.
Slow Horses (Apple TV) Season 6 Premieres September 16, 2026.
Lupin (Netflix) Part 4 Premieres October 23, 2026.
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon Prime Video) Season 3 Premieres November 11, 2026.
The Terminal List (Amazon Prime Video) Season 2 Premieres October 21, 2026.
Dark Matter (Apple TV) Season 2 Premieres August 28, 2026.