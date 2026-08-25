Daniel Diemer and Shaheen Jafargholi Announced for Crave Original, HEATED RIVALRY

The cast for the second season of the award-winning Crave Original HEATED RIVALRY continues to expand with Daniel Diemer (PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS, The Half of It) set to star as Ryan Price, and Shaheen Jafargholi (WAR, THE AGENCY, LOST BOYS AND FAIRIES) as Fabian Salah. The pair join Hudson Williams, Connor Storrie, Justice Smith and Charlie Gillespie in leading roles for the upcoming season, scheduled to premiere in Spring 2027.

Produced by Accent Aigu Entertainment in association with Bell Media’s Crave, the critically acclaimed and award-winning series HEATED RIVALRY is created by Jacob Tierney and based on Rachel Reid’s bestselling Game Changers books.

“Fabian and Ryan each bring a distinctive energy to the world Rachel Reid has created,” said Jacob Tierney and Brendan Brady. “They are bold, complicated, and deeply compelling characters, and finding actors who could really take on all of those different sides was so important to us. Daniel and Shaheen bring such confidence and emotional honesty to the roles. We can’t wait for audiences to see what they do with Fabian and Ryan and how they make these characters their own.”

Previously announced cast for Season 2 also includes: Emily Hampshire, Edvin Ryding, Robert Naylor, Sabrina Jalees, and Priyanka, with additional cast to be announced.