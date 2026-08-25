Sarah Levy Joins Tubi Original YA Film “Sidelined 3: End Game”

Tubi (www.tubi.tv), Fox Corporation’s (NASDAQ: FOXA, FOX) ad-supported streaming service, today announced Sarah Levy (Schitt’s Creek) will join the cast of SIDELINED 3: END GAME. The film is the third and final installment of Tubi’s fan-favorite Original YA franchise and scheduled to premiere exclusively on Tubi this Fall in the US, UK, and Canada. Levy will join Noah Beck (Baywatch), Siena Agudong (Carrie), and Charlie Gillespie (Heated Rivalry) who are all returning to reprise their roles.

Levy is set to star as Christina, a tenacious sports agent and PR strategist for Drayton Lahey (Beck). Determined, fast-talking, and unapologetic, Christina makes it her mission to control every aspect of Drayton’s life – from his diet to his love life.

“I couldn’t be happier to join Noah, Siena, and the rest of the talented Sidelined family for the third and final installment of the franchise,” said Levy. “It’s truly been a pleasure to be a part of such a special project.”

“Sarah Levy is a dynamic performer who brings both sharp comedic instincts and real emotional depth to her roles,” said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer at Tubi. “She’s a fantastic addition to the SIDELINED franchise, and we’re excited for fans to see the energy she brings to Christina, a character who will have a meaningful impact on Drayton’s life.”

SIDELINED 3: END GAME will be set two years later, as USC quarterback Drayton Lahey (Beck) lands in New York City as a Heisman hopeful… but it may turn out he’s not just there for football. Somewhere in the city is his former high school sweetheart, Dallas Bryan (Agudong), who is building her new career, chasing her dreams, and not looking back. Now, in the city that never sleeps and with everything on the line, Drayton has one shot to prove he’s not just chasing a trophy… he’s chasing the one who got away.

The final film is directed by Michael Medico (XO: Kitty). Returning cast includes Drew Ray Tanner (Riverdale), Kolton Stewart (My Life with the Walter Boys), Sage Linder (Descendants 3), Asia Lizardo (Sidelined 2: Intercepted) and Jason Fernandes (Sidelined 2: Intercepted).

SIDELINED 3: END GAME is produced by McKenna Marshall, Lindsay Macadam, Adam Wescott, Maxwell Mitcheson, Madison Thompson and Jason Fischer, and WEBTOON Productions’ David Madden and Jason Goldberg. James Huntsman, Lisa Gutberlet, Kalani Dreimanis executive produced for Blue Fox Entertainment, and Matt Hornburg, Mark Bishop, Tony Chung and Jennifer McCarron for Blue Ant Studios alongside Beck and Agudong.