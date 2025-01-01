BritBox – January 2025 Listings

Academy Award nominee Brenda Blethyn (Pride & Prejudice, Secrets & Lies) returns for the final season of Vera. Watch the titular DCI Vera Stanhope confront new challenges before hanging up the hat in season 14; the emotional finale premieres on BritBox January 2.

The end of an era… BAFTA-winning comedy Gavin & Stacey: The Finale arrives to BritBox December 26. Take a final peek behind the scenes with the iconic ensemble once more with Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell, streaming January 1.

Crime in the Cotswolds continues in season 12 of Father Brown. The BritBox fan-favorite starring Mark Williams (Harry Potter, Midsomer Murders) returns January 23.

Mark (David Mitchell, Ludwig) and Jeremy (Robert Webb, Death in Paradise) continue to navigate love, careers, friendship and mayhem as seasons 3-7 of Peep Show, launch on BritBox throughout the month.

January 1, 2025: Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell | North America Premiere, BritBox Exclusive | 1 x 60′ | All at Once

Go behind the scenes on the final episode – and back to the very beginning – with the cast of a bona fide tv classic. A one-hour documentary special that celebrates one of Britain’s best-loved sitcoms by capturing its final moments through the eyes of the cast, crew and fans. Told in parallel to the shooting of the last ever episode, this is an access-all-areas love-letter to the show, and a celebration of its incredible cultural significance and impact. Built on exclusive insight from creators James Corden (The Late Late Show with James Corden) and Ruth Jones (Stella), the special tells the story of the show from genesis through to resolution.

January 2, 2025: Vera S14 | BritBox Exclusive, North America Premiere | 2 x 120′ | Weekly

In the first episode, DCI Vera Stanhope (Brenda Blethyn, Pride & Prejudice) is called to the banks of the Tyne where the body of a young man has been discovered by some anglers. A tangled web of a broken relationship, secret love, grudges, regret, and fraud begins to emerge – has our former inmate been served cold justice, or does his death run deeper? The final episode brings Vera back to a familiar place when a body is found at the foot of legendary local stones The Dark Wives – with memories of childhood in the background, Vera must work hard to uncover the mystery of why a bright young student would be violently attacked and left so far from home. This poignant episode weaves together past and present and makes for a compelling and emotional farewell.

Vera is Inspired by the best-selling novels and characters created by acclaimed crime writer, Ann Cleeves.

January 3, 2025: Peep Show S3 | New to BritBox | 6 x 30′ | All at Once

The duo’s lives take unexpected turns as Mark (David Mitchell, Ludwig) considers marriage, Jeremy (Robert Webb, Death in Paradise) explores his creative side, and their friendship faces new challenges.

January 10, 2025: Peep Show S4 | New to BritBox | 6 x 30′ | All at Once

Mark (David Mitchell, Ludwig) and Jeremy (Robert Webb, Death in Paradise) navigate disastrous relationships, Mark’s engagement to Sophie, and Jeremy’s fling with a coworker.

January 14, 2025: The Murder of Sandra Rivett (2024) | North America Premiere | 1 x 90′ | All at Once

A true-crime documentary examining the infamous Lord Lucan case and the murder of his children’s nanny.

January 17, 2025: Peep Show S5 | New to BritBox | 6 x 30′ | All at Once

Mark (David Mitchell, Ludwig) deals with the fallout of his failed wedding, Jeremy (Robert Webb, Death in Paradise) becomes a father, and their friendship faces its biggest challenge yet.

January 22, 2025: Captivated | North America Premiere, North America Exclusive | 4 x 60′ | All at Once

A gripping thriller about a young mother and her son on the run from a wealthy businessman, who will stop at nothing to find them. When it seems too good to be true. It probably is… Captivated follows the story of a young, single mother Rachel (Kara Tointon, Archie) and her young son Liam (Charlie Hodson-Prior, Dune: Prophecy). They’re on the poverty line, but she works all hours of the day as a cleaner to give him the best life she can. One day, her boss at the cleaning firm is approached by a businesswoman who says she’s acting for an extremely wealthy client called Elliot (Allen Leech, Downton Abbey). Her client has observed Rachel working at a hotel where he’s a regular guest and she asks if Rachel can clean for him exclusively. Better pay, less hours – it sounds too good to be true. Gradually Elliot’s behaviour towards Rachel and Liam becomes increasingly controlling. When suspicions are raised, Rachel starts to dig into his past, uncovering a dark and disturbing story from his childhood that explains his obsession with them. What ensues is a nail-biting thriller that asks the question: how far would you go to repair your past?

January 23, 2025: Father Brown S12 | BritBox Original, North America Premiere, North America Exclusive | 10 x 45′ | Weekly

Mark Williams (Harry Potter, Midsomer Murders) is back as Father Brown, the charismatic clergyman sleuth based on the classic character created by GK Chesterton. Following the exciting proposal at the end of series 11, the sleepy village of Kembleford is abuzz with good news as Mrs Devine (Claudie Blakley, Pride & Prejudice) and Chief Inspector Sullivan (Tom Chambers, Emmerdale Farm) look forward to their upcoming wedding. But when a surprise visit from the father of the groom quickly throws preparations into turmoil, will they even make it to the church? With a medieval death at a Tudor battle re-enactment, Mrs Devine finding herself accused of murder, Sergeant Goodfellow’s (John Burton, Coronation Street) professional future thrown into question and Brenda (Ruby-May Martinwood, Death in Paradise) ballroom dancing on national television, Father Brown and the gang are busier than ever. And when a Cardinal from the Vatican arrives with a top-secret mission for Father Brown, the priest must request the help of his old adversary Flambeau (John Light, Murder in Provence), while a new nemesis lurks in the shadows…

January 24, 2025: Peep Show S6 | New to BritBox | 6 x 30′ | All at Once

Mark’s (David Mitchell, Ludwig) career takes off, Jeremy (Robert Webb, Death in Paradise) struggles with fatherhood, and they explore new relationships and life choices.

January 31, 2025: Peep Show S7 | New to BritBox | 4 x 30′ | All at Once

Mark (David Mitchell, Ludwig) and Jeremy (Robert Webb, Death in Paradise) embark on ill-fated business ventures, deal with family issues, and confront their personal insecurities.

January 2025: Undercover S1 | New to BritBox | 6 x 60′ | All at Once

Maya (Sophie Okonedo, Hotel Rwanda), a barrister in London, is at the very top of her profession. She is about to become the first black Director of Public Prosecutions. But just as her life comes under intense public scrutiny, Maya discovers that her husband Nick (Adrian Lester, Staged) has been lying to her for 20 years. At the same time a case that has dominated her career is about to reach its conclusion. Rudy Jones (Dennis Haysbert, Lucifer), a black man in America wrongly convicted of murdering a white politician, is to be executed. As she fights to save Rudy and discovers more about her husband’s past, Maya begins to realize there are bigger forces at work. An intricate web of corruption involving members of the police, the press and politicians unfolds.