CDN Viewer’s WHAT’S ON? for January 1 – 11, 2025

Happy New Year! to everyone and Welcome to the first installment of What’s On? for 2025.

Following a short break for the holidays, the TV season ramps up again with the premiere of new content and returning favourites. On the network front, the next 2 weeks see the premiere of 5 new series, the return of Animal Control, Family Law, Only Murders in the Building, Son of a Critch, Wild Cards & Will Trent and the series finale of Brilliant Minds. New series premiering in the next two weeks include CBC’s new comedy North of North & crime drama Saint-Pierre, ABC’s new comedy Shifting Gears and FOX’s new comedy Going Dutch & drama Doc. On the reality front, ABC’s new competition series Extreme Makeover: Home Edition premieres as well as game show Hollywood Squares. Also, Celebrity Jeopardy!, Deal or No Deal Island, Kitchen Nightmares, Raid the Cage, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, The Great British Baking Show return with all-new season. In addition, the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony airs January 1 and the 82nd Golden Globe Awards air January 5.

On the specialty and streaming front, the next two weeks see the premiere of 7 new series, the return of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, Goosebumps, No Way Home, The Rig, The Upshaws, Vera and When Calls the Heart and the series finale of Vera, New series premiering in the next two weeks include Amazon Prime Video’s crime drama On Call, 3 new Netflix series: western drama American Primeval, crime drama Missing You and Swedish crime drama The Breakthrough, Peacock’s new historical drama Lockerbie: A Search For Truth, new Brazilian fantasy series Fallen (airing on Showcase) and Icelandic crime drama The Darkness (airing on Showcase).

On the reality front, 6 new series premiere: Chasing Flavor & Morimoto’s Sushi Master (Flavour Network), Betting on Paradise (HGTV), 100 Day Dream Home, George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces & Honest Renovations (Home Network), while Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern & Worst Cooks in America (Flavour Network), Chopped, Guy’s Grocery Games, Kids Baking Championship (Food Network), Fixer to Fabulous (HGTV), Pamela’s Garden of Eden (Home Network), Murder Under the Friday Night Lights (Investigation Discovery) and Crime Scene Kitchen (CTV Life Channel) return with all-new seasons.

Other Highlights include the premiere of Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action; a 2-part documentary that goes behind the scenes of America’s most controversial talk show to expose its biggest scandals, both on- and off-camera

Happy Viewing!

WEDNESDAY JANUARY 1



MISSING YOU – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *5-Part Miniseries*

When Detective Kat Donovan matches on a dating app with the fiancé who disappeared years before, she learns that some secrets are best left in the past.



2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction – 3hr Special (ABC @ 8pm ET)

The annual ceremony is broadcast live from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Cleveland, hosted by Ryan Seacrest & Lionel Richie. Inductees include Cher, Mary J. Blige, Ozzy Osbourne, Peter Frampton, A Tribe Called Quest, Dave Mathews Band, Foreigner & Kool & the Gang.

Guy’s Grocery Games – SEASON 36 FINALE (Flavour Network @ 8pm ET)



MORIMOTO’s SUSHI MASTER – SERIES PREMIERE (Flavour Network @ 9pm ET)

Renowned chef Masaharu Morimoto judges a cooking competition centered on the art of making sushi.



100 DAY DREAM HOME – SERIES PREMIERE (Home Network @ 9pm ET)

Husband-and-wife team Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt help clients design and build the perfect house — from the ground up — in just three months.



HOMICIDE SQUAD NEW ORLEANS – SERIES PREMIERE (A&E @ 10pm ET)

“Homicide Squad New Orleans” chronicles the harrowing work of a committed group of men and women united against the odds to protect their city and home. The team will be tasked with putting together the evidence to catch the perpetrator, find answers for the victims loved ones, and keep their community safe.

THURSDAY JANUARY 2



The Rig – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)

Vera – SEASON 14 PREMIERE (BritBox)



EXTREME MAKEOVER: HOME EDITION – SERIES PREMIERE (ABC and Home Network @ 8pm ET)

Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin harness their world-renowned organizational expertise to thoughtfully design and specifically tailor and transform homes from the inside out. Assisting them is a team of builders and contractors from home builder Taylor Morrison who expertly re-configures the homes based on each family’s lifestyle and needs.

Dragon’s Den – Season 19 Winter Premiere (CBC @ 8pm ET)

Hell’s Kitchen – Season 23 Winter Premiere (CTV and FOX @ 8pm ET)

The Nature of Things – SEASON 64 PREMIERE (CBC @ 9pm ET)

Only Murders in the Building – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (CTV & ABC @ 9pm ET)

Animal Control – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (FOX @ 9pm ET)



CHASING FLAVOR – SERIES PREMIERE (Flavour Network @ 9pm ET)

Carla Hall takes a global adventure to explore the unexpected roots of popular dishes within American food culture.



HONEST RENOVATIONS – SERIES PREMIERE (Home Network @ 9pm ET)

Parenting is tough, and it’s even more challenging when a family’s home doesn’t meet people’s needs. That’s where best friends Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis come in. They’re surprising parents with renovations that take their homes from cluttered and chaotic to functional and fabulous. However, this isn’t the average home renovation show. This duo gets honest about the pain points of parenting and the pressure points of a family home, with heartwarming moments and plenty of laughter along the way.



GOING DUTCH – SERIES PREMIERE (FOX @ 9:31pm ET)

After an unfiltered rant, a loudmouth U.S. Army Colonel is reassigned to the Netherlands, where he is punished with a command position at the least important army base in the world.

Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern – SEASON 9 PREMIERE (Flavour Network @ 10pm ET)

Pamela’s Garden of Eden – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Home Network @ 10pm ET)

FRIDAY JANUARY 3



Lopez vs Lopez – Season 3 Winter Premiere (Citytv @ 7:30pm ET and NBC @ 8:30pm ET)

Happy’s Place – Season 1 Winter Premiere (CTV and NBC @ 8pm ET)

SUNDAY JANUARY 5



America’s Funniest Home Videos – Season 35 Winter Premiere (CHCH and ABC @ 7pm ET)

The Great British Baking Show – SEASON 14 PREMIERE (CBC @ 8pm ET)

Family Law – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Global @ 8pm ET)



82nd Annual Golden Globes – 3hr Special (Citytv and CBS @ 8pm ET)

Comic Nikki Glaser hosts the annual award show honoring achievements in both film and television.

SkyMed – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (CBC @ 9pm ET)



EXTREME MAKEOVER: HOME EDITION – SERIES PREMIERE (Global @ 9pm ET)

Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin harness their world-renowned organizational expertise to thoughtfully design and specifically tailor and transform homes from the inside out. Assisting them is a team of builders and contractors from home builder Taylor Morrison who expertly re-configures the homes based on each family’s lifestyle and needs.

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (AMC @ 9pm ET)

No Way Home – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (W Network @ 9pm ET)

When Calls The Heart – SEASON 12 PREMIERE (Super Channel Heart & Home @ 9pm ET)

Worst Cooks in America – SEASON 28 PREMIERE (Flavour Network @ 9pm ET)



GEORGE CLARKE’S AMAZING SPACES – SERIES PREMIERE (Home Network @ 9pm ET)

George Clarke shows how to turn small spaces into big dreams.

MONDAY JANUARY 6



Kids Baking Championship – SEASON 13 PREMIERE (Food Network Canada @ 8pm ET)



SAINT-PIERRE – SERIES PREMIERE (CBC @ 9pm ET)

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Sergeant Donny Fitzpatrick and Saint Pierre et Miquelon Gendarmerie Nationale, Detective Bailey Archambault as they tackle a new crime of the week while navigating their unlikely partnership.

Brilliant Minds – SERIES FINALE (Citytv and NBC @ 10pm ET)



ANNE RICE’S INTERVIEW WITH A VAMPIRE – SERIES PREMIERE (CTV Sci-fi Channel @ 10pm ET)

In 1910 New Orleans, Louis de Pointe du Lac forms a vampire family; now, in the year 2022, Louis tells his story.

TUESDAY JANUARY 7





THE BREAKTHROUGH – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *Swedish* *4-Part Limited Series*

When a shocking double homicide goes unsolved for 16 years, a detective teams up with a genealogist to catch the killer before it becomes a cold case.



JERRY SPRINGER: FIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *2-Part Limited Series*

Featuring behind the scenes of America’s controversial talk show to expose its scandals, both on- and off-camera.

Deal or No Deal Island – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Citytv and NBC @ 8pm ET)

Finding Your Roots – SEASON 11 PREMIERE (PBS @ 8pm ET)

Kitchen Nightmares – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (FOX @ 8pm ET)

Will Trent – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (ABC @ 8pm ET)

Chopped – SEASON 61 PREMIERE (Food Network Canada @ 8pm ET)

Fixer to Fabulous – SEASON 6 PREMIERE (HGTV Canada @ 8pm ET)

Son of a Critch – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (CBC @ 8:30pm ET)



NORTH OF NORTH – SERIES PREMIERE (CBC @ 9pm ET)

A young Inuk woman wants to build a new future for herself after a spontaneous and extremely public exit from her marriage. It won’t be easy in a small Arctic town where everybody knows your business.



DOC – SERIES PREMIERE (Global and FOX @ 9pm ET)

After a brain injury erases the last eight years of Dr. Amy Larsen’s life, she must navigate an unfamiliar world where she has no recollection of patients she’s treated, colleagues she’s crossed, the soulmate she divorced, the man she now loves or the tragedy that caused her to push everyone away. She can rely only on her estranged 17-year-old daughter, whom she remembers as a 9-year-old, and a handful of devoted friends, as she struggles to continue practicing medicine, despite having lost nearly a decade of knowledge and experience.

High Potential – Season 1 Winter Premiere (ABC @ 9pm ET)



BETTING ON PARADISE – SERIES PREMIERE (HGTV Canada @ 9pm ET)

A couple follows their dreams and gambles everything to transform a Costa Rican motel into a luxurious tropical oasis.



LOCKERBIE: A SEARCH FOR TRUTH – SERIES PREMIERE (Showcase @ 9pm ET) *5-Part Limited Series*

After Pan Am Flight 103 explodes over Lockerbie 38 minutes after takeoff in 1989, Dr. Jim Swire loses daughter Flora and seeks justice with wife Jane.

The Irrational – Season 2 Winter Premiere (NBC @ 10pm ET)

The Rookie – Season 7 Winter Premiere (ABC @ 10pm ET)



THE DARKNESS – SERIES PREMIERE (Showcase @ 10pm ET) *Iceland*

On the eve of retirement and forced to work with a new partner, detective inspector Hulda Hermannsdóttir takes on a murder case.

The Great American Recipe – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Flavour Network @ 10pm ET)

WEDNESDAY JANUARY 8



Wild Cards – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (CBC @ 8pm ET)

Chicago Med – Season 10 Winter Premiere (Citytv and NBC @ 8pm ET)

The Price is Right at Night – Season 11 Winter Premiere (CBS @ 8pm ET)



SHIFTING GEARS – SERIES PREMIERE (CTV and ABC @ 8pm ET)

Matt is a stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop; when Matt’s estranged daughter and her kids move into his house, the real restoration begins.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (CTV2 and FOX @ 8pm ET)

Abbott Elementary – Season 4 Winter Premiere (Global and ABC @ 8:30pm ET)

Guy’s Grocery Games – SEASON 28 PREMIERE (Food Network Canada @ 9pm ET)

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (Investigation Discovery Canada @ 9pm ET)

Chicago Fire – Season 13 Winter Premiere (Citytv and NBC @ 9pm ET)

Raid the Cage – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Global and CBS @ 9pm ET)



FALLEN – SERIES PREMIERE (Showcase @ 9pm ET) *Brazil*

Follows Luce, a young woman who is sent to Sword and Cross, a cult-like rehabilitation facility, where she must serve time for a crime she doesn’t even remember committing.

Celebrity Jeopardy! – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (CTV and ABC @ 9:02pm ET)

Chicago PD – Season 12 Winter Premiere (Citytv and NBC @ 10pm ET)



OZARK LAW – SERIES PREMIERE (A&E @ 10:01pm ET)

Join the Lake Ozark Police Department and Osage Beach Police Department on their daily patrols, witnessing firsthand the challenges they face in maintaining order and ensuring safety in this lively midwestern destination.

What Would You Do? – Season 17 Winter Premiere (ABC @ 10:02pm ET)

THURSDAY JANUARY 9





ON CALL – SERIES PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)

A rookie and a veteran officer patrol duo in Long Beach face the morality of protecting and serving a community.

Vera – SERIES FINALE (Britbox)



AMERICAN PRIMEVAL – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *6-Part Limited Series*

A mother and son fleeing from their past form a found family while confronting a harsh landscape of freedom and cruelty in the American West.

The Upshaws – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (Netflix)



HOLLYWOOD SQUARES – SERIES PREMIERE (Global and CBS @ 8pm ET)

In a reboot of the class game show, celebrities face contestants, seated at desks arranged vertically, as contestants judge their responses to questions to determine winners.

Crime Scene Kitchen – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (CTV Life Channel @ 8pm ET)

FRIDAY JANUARY 10



LOL: Last One Laughing Quebec – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)

Goosebumps – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Disney+)