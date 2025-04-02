April 3-9: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

APRIL 4 – THE APPRENTICE *Movie Premiere*

Nominated for two Academy Awards®, THE APPRENTICE is a dive into the underbelly of the American empire. It charts a young Donald Trump’s (Sebastian Stan) ascent to power through a Faustian deal with the influential right-wing lawyer and political fixer, Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong).

APRIL 4 – FLOW *Movie Premiere*

Fresh off its win for Best Animated Feature at the 2025 Academy Awards, FLOW follows a motley but irresistible crew of animals who band together for an unforgettable adventure after a great flood destroys their home.

APRIL 8 – THE HANDMAID’S TALE *Season 6 Premiere*

The sixth and final season of the Emmy-winning series THE HANDMAID’S TALE debuts with the first three episodes available for streaming on Tuesday, April 8. In Season 6, June’s (Elizabeth Moss) unyielding spirit and determination pulls her back into the fight to take down Gilead; Luke (O-T Fagbenle) and Moira (Samira Wiley) join the resistance; Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) tries to reform Gilead while Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) and Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) reckon with what they have wrought; and Nick (Max Minghella) faces challenging tests of character. THE HANDMAID’S TALE follows a weekly release schedule with new episodes dropping Tuesdays on Crave.

APRIL 9 – THE DEATH COAST *Canadian Series*

THE DEATH COAST is a gripping new docuseries following Cape Breton’s Captain Jeff MacKinnon, a third-generation shipwreck salvager, and his elite team of ex-FBI, military, and police divers who risk everything to uncover lost artifacts and hidden treasure beneath the rough waters of Nova Scotia’s infamous “Death Coast.” The series premieres on Tuesday, April 8 at 9 p.m. ET on USA Network, with new episodes streaming next day on Crave, beginning Wednesday, April 9.

APRIL 9 – Crave Original PEOPLE OF COMEDY: CELEBRATING 30 YEARS OF THE NUBIAN SHOW *Documentary Premiere*

Known for breaking boundaries and amplifying diverse voices, Kenny Robinson’s The Nubian Show has built a lasting legacy of resilience, representation, and revolution. Directed by Darrell Faria (THIS HOUR HAS 22 MINUTES), and featuring appearances from Russell Peters, Hassan Phills, and Crystal Ferrier, the documentary traces The Nubian Show‘s early beginnings at Toronto’s Yuk Yuk’s to it’s evolvement into a powerful and unfiltered platform that propelled numerous careers and captured the attention of comedy legends like Dave Chappelle and Kevin Hart.

Programming Premieres and Finales for the week of April 3-9

*All Programming Subject to Change*

HBO and Max

April 6 – HBO Original THE WHITE LOTUS (Season Finale)

Movies

April 3 – INSIDE LLEWYN DAVIS

April 4 – CAPTAIN PHILLIPS

April 4 – THE APPRENTICE *Canadian Title*

April 4 – CHILDREN OF THE CORN

April 4 – CLOSE ENCOUNTER OF THE THIRD KIND

April 4 – FLOW

April 4 – HELLBOUND: HELLRAISER II

April 4 – HOUSE

April 4 – THE LESSON

April 4 – THE FLORIDA PROJECT

April 7 – MEET THE KILLER PARENTS

April 7 – SOUNDTRACK TO A COUP D’ETAT

STARZ

April 4 – 1992

April 4 – BEWITCHED

April 4 – CAPTAIN PHILLIPS

April 4 – CLOSE ENCOUNTER OF THE THIRD KIND

April 4 – NO MAN’S LAND (Season 2 Premiere)

Highlighted Programming

April 4 – THE TRADES (Season Finale) *Crave Original* *Canadian Title*

April 4 – DATELINE: GOOD & EVIL (Season 3) *following Oxygen

April 4 – SURREALESTATE *following CTV Sci-Fi

April 5 – CATCHING A SERIAL KILLER: BRUCE MCARTHUR (Series Premiere) *Canadian Title* *following Oxygen

April 5 – PAWN STARS (Seasons 18-21)

April 8 – KARINE ET LA MAISON JAUNE (Series Premiere)

April 8 – THE HANDMAID’S TALE (Season 6 Premiere)

April 9 – PEOPLE OF COMEDY: CELEBRATING 30 YEARS OF THE NUBIAN SHOW (Documentary Premiere) *Crave Original* *Canadian Title*

April 9 – THE DEATH COAST *Canadian Series* *following USA Network