CDN Viewer’s WHAT’S ON? for April 6 – 19, 2025

On the network front, the next 2 weeks see the premiere of new The CW drama Sherlock & Daughter and the season finale of Abbott Elementary, Good Cop/Bad Cop, Matlock, Son of a Critch and The Hunting Party.

On the specialty and streaming front, the next two weeks see the premiere of 8 new series, the return of Black Mirror, Hacks, Jane, Late Bloomer, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Leverage: Redemption, The Handmaid’s Tale, The Last of Us & When Hope Calls. New series premiering in the next two weeks include Amazon Prime Video’s new crime drama miniseries Spy High, BBC’s new action thriller Nightsleeper (airing on Super Channel Fuse), BritBox’s new limited series crime thriller Agatha Christie’s Towards Zero, Apple TV+’s new comedy Government Cheese, Disney+’s new British limited series drama The Stolen Girl and 3 new series from Netflix: Spanish drama The Gardener, family drama Ransom Canyon and Swedish thriller The Glass Dome. Also, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, Berlin ER, Blackshore, Daredevil: Born Again, Death in Paradise, Good Cop/Bad Cop, Matlock, Surface, The Pitt, The Wheel of Time, The White Lotus & Yellowjackets conclude their current season.

On the reality front, 3 new series premiere: Billy and Dom Eat the World (Flavour Network), Secrets Declassified with David Duchovny (History) and All Access PD: Grand Rapids (Investigation Discovery Canada). Also, The Valley (Bravo Canada) and Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid & The Food That Built America (History) return with an all-new season, while The Kardashians (Disney+) and The Great American Recipe (Flavour Network) conclude their current season.

Happy Viewing!

SUNDAY APRIL 6

When Hope Calls – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Super Channel Heart & Home @ 8pm ET)

The White Lotus – SEASON 3 FINALE (HBO Canada @ 9pm ET)

MONDAY APRIL 7

Blackshore – SEASON 1 FINALE (Acorn TV)

The Hunting Party – SEASON 1 FINALE (Citytv and NBC @ 10pm ET)

TUESDAY APRIL 8



SPY HIGH – SERIES PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video) *4-Part Miniseries*

When teenager Blake Robbins files a lawsuit claiming his school is spying on him, it sparks a wild scandal with alarming digital privacy implications

Son of a Critch – SEASON 4 FINALE (CBC @ 8:30pm ET)

The Handmaid’s Tale – SEASON 6 PREMIERE (CTV Drama Channel @ 9pm ET) *Final Season*



ALL ACCESS PD: GRAND RAPIDS – SERIES PREMIERE (Investigation Discovery Canada @ 10pm ET)

In a television first, Chief Eric Winstrom allows a film crew to capture the entire operation of the Grand Rapids Police Department. From twisted high-stakes homicide investigations to adrenaline-fueled patrol stories, nothing is off limits.

WEDNESDAY APRIL 9

Berlin ER – SEASON 1 FINALE (Apple TV+)

Death in Paradise – SEASON 14 FINALE (BritBox)

Good Cop/Bad Cop – SEASON 1 FINALE (The CW @ 9pm ET)

The Food That Built America – SEASON 6 PREMIERE (History Canada @ 10pm ET)

THURSDAY APRIL 10

The Kardashians – SEASON 6 FINALE (Disney+ Canada)

Black Mirror – SEASON 7 PREMIERE (Netflix) *Final Season*

Good Cop/Bad Cop – SEASON 1 FINALE (USA Network Canada @ 9pm ET)

Hacks – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (Crave 1 @ 9:55pm ET)

The Pitt – SEASON 1 FINALE (USA Network Canada @ 10pm ET)

FRIDAY APRIL 11

Surface – SEASON 2 FINALE (Apple TV+)

Late Bloomer – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Crave)



THE GARDENER – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *6-Part Limited Series*

Elmer’s mother used his lack of feelings to turn him into a hitman. But when he falls for his next victim, their cover as calm local gardeners wavers.



BILLY AND DOM EAT THE WORLD – SERIES PREMIERE (Flavour Network @ 10pm ET)

In true Hobbit style, Billy and Dom will wander on foot, searching the hidden side of cities, hunting down their next adventure, taking recommendations, changing plans as they embark on their quest to Eat the World.

SUNDAY APRIL 13

1923 – SERIES FINALE (Paramount+)

The Americas – SEASON 1 FINALE (Citytv @ 7pm ET and NBC @ 8pm ET)

The Great American Recipe – SEASON 3 FINALE (Flavour Network @ 9pm ET)



SECRETS DECLASSIFIED WITH DAVID DUCHOVNY – SERIES PREMIERE (History Canada @ 9pm ET)

Explores and reveals newly available evidence about declassified government activities throughout history.

Yellowjackets – SEASON 3 FINALE (Crave 1 @ 9pm ET)

The Last of Us – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (HBO Canada @ 9pm ET)

The Pitt – SEASON 1 FINALE (Crave 1 @ 10:50pm ET)

MONDAY APRIL 14

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches – SEASON 1 FINALE (CTV Sci-fi Channel @ 10pm ET)

Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (History Canada @ 10pm ET)

TUESDAY APRIL 15

Daredevil: Born Again – SEASON 1 FINALE (Disney+)



THE GLASS DOME – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *Swedish* *Limited Series*

When her friend’s daughter goes missing, criminologist Lejla joins the search — and must confront the haunting trauma of her own childhood abduction.

The Valley – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Bravo Canada @ 9pm ET)

WEDNESDAY APRIL 16



GOVERNMENT CHEESE – SERIES PREMIERE (Apple TV+)

Recently released from prison, a man attempts to win back his family and keep his criminal past at bay with the help of a little divine intervention.



AGATHA CHRISTIE’S TOWARDS ZERO – SERIES PREMIERE (BritBox) *3-Part Limited Series*

Superintendent Battle and Inspector Leach probe the killing of a widow in Gull’s Point. A failed suicide, a false theft charge, and a tennis star’s love life surprisingly connect, culminating in the revelation of a murder plot.

Abbott Elementary – SEASON 4 FINALE (ABC @ 8:30pm ET and Global @ 9:30pm ET)



SHERLOCK & DAUGHTER – SERIES PREMIERE (The CW @ 9pm ET)

Sherlock Holmes teams up with a young American who believes she may be his daughter. Despite differences, they solve a conspiracy and her mother’s case.



THE STOLEN GIRL – SERIES PREMIERE (ABC Spark @ 10pm ET) *5-Part Limited Series*

A seemingly ordinary decision turns the world of Elisa, mother to two young kids, upside down.

THURSDAY APRIL 17

Bosch: Legacy – SERIES FINALE (Amazon Prime Video)

Leverage: Redemption – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)

The Wheel of Time – SEASON 3 FINALE (Amazon Prime Video)



THE STOLEN GIRL – SERIES PREMIERE (Disney+ Canada) *5-Part Limited Series*

A seemingly ordinary decision turns the world of Elisa, mother to two young kids, upside down.



RANSOM CANYON – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

Passions run deep in a small Texas town, as three ranching dynasties fight for their land, their legacies and the people they love.

Matlock – SEASON 1 FINALE (Global and CBS @ 9pm ET)

Law & Order: Organized Crime – SEASON 5 PREMIERE (NBC @ 10pm ET)



NIGHTSLEEPER – SERIES PREMIERE (Super Channel Fuse @ 9pm ET) *6-Part Limited Series*

When hackers send a train, going from Glasgow to London, hurtling towards death and destruction, two strangers try to stop it before it meets its final destination.

FRIDAY APRIL 18

Jane – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Apple TV+)

Agatha Christie’s Towards Zero – SERIES FINALE (BritBox)