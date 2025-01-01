Streaming January 2025 on CBC Gem

New CBC original series premiering in January on CBC and CBC Gem include drama SAINT-PIERRE (Jan. 6), starring Allan Hawco and Joséphine Jobert as an unlikely crime-solving pair in the French territory of Saint-Pierre and Miquelon, and comedy NORTH OF NORTH, starring Anna Lambe as a young Inuk mother wanting to build a new future for herself in a small Arctic town (Jan. 7); alongside returning series including iconic science program THE NATURE OF THINGS (Jan. 2) hosted by Sarika Cullis-Suzuki and Anthony Morgan; medical drama SKYMED (Jan. 5); top-rated Canadian comedy SON OF A CRITCH (Jan. 7); light-hearted procedural WILD CARDS (Jan. 8); HALIFAX COMEDY FEST (Jan. 14); police drama ALLEGIANCE (Jan. 15); and more not-so-polite history with STUFF THE BRITISH STOLE (Jan. 24)

CBC News original documentary PUTIN’S JOURNEY (Jan. 17 on CBC, CBC News Network and CBC Gem) marks the 25th anniversary of Vladimir Putin’s rule in Russia with a look back at his life, from the Cold War to the ongoing war in Ukraine, examining key points in his career to reveal the man behind the mask

Acclaimed international series include Emmy-winning JUSTIFIED Seasons 1 and 2 (Jan. 1), starring Timothy Olyphant, Walton Goggins and Margo Martindale; Seasons 3 and 4 of comedy CATASTROPHE (Jan. 1 and Jan. 17) with Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan (BAD SISTERS); Season 4 of Pamela Adlon’s BETTER THINGS (Jan. 10) and the exclusive Canadian premiere of Season 2 of British comedy ALMA’S NOT NORMAL (Jan. 24) created by and starring Sophie Willan

January sees the exclusive Canadian premieres of lifestyle series ROB & RYLAN’S GRAND TOUR (Jan. 10) following Rob Rinder and Rylan Clark’s travels across Italy and Season 2 of SORT OUT YOUR LIFE (Jan. 24), as Stacey Solomon helps families transform their homes with a life-changing declutter

New documentaries include ATOMIC REACTION (Jan. 10), examining Canada’s role in the Manhattan Project; RAY OF HOPE (Jan. 31), following former Canadian Member of Parliament Rathika Sitsabaiesan’s advocacy for Tamils in Canada; and THE PASSIONATE EYE continues with FOOD INC. 2 (Jan. 8), a follow-up to the Oscar-nominated documentary; WHO’S AFRAID OF NATHAN LAW? (Jan. 15), chronicling one of the world’s most famous dissidents; and SORRY/NOT SORRY (Jan. 22), reexamining the case of Louis C.K.

Canadian features include psychological drama UNTIL BRANCHES BEND (Jan. 10); Emma Seligman’s comedy SHIVA BABY (Jan. 17) starring Rachel Sennott (Bottoms, Saturday Night); TOGETHER TOGETHER (Jan. 24), about an unlikely pair brought together by surrogacy; and relationship drama THE SWEARING JAR (Jan. 31)

Feature film offerings include THE HOLIDAY (Jan. 1) from director Nancy Meyers and starring Oscar winner Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz; family adventure JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE (Jan. 1); thriller ALICE, DARLING (Jan. 3) starring Anna Kendrick; SNOWPIERCER (Jan. 1) from director Bong Joon-ho (PARASITE); Wes Anderson’s star-studded THE GRAND BUDAPEST HOTEL (Jan. 3); Oscar winner NOMADLAND (Jan. 10) with Frances McDormand; cult classic NAPOLEON DYNAMITE (Jan. 17); and Steve McQueen’s Oscar-winning 12 YEARS A SLAVE (Jan. 31)

CBC NEWS

PUTIN’S JOURNEY – a CBC News original documentary

Friday, January 17 at 8 p.m. (8:30NT) on CBC, CBC News Network, CBC Gem and CBC News streaming channels

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has established himself as the most impactful world leader of this millennium. To mark his 25th anniversary of being in power, this two-hour CBC News original documentary looks back at his life, from the Cold War to the ongoing war in Ukraine, and examines key turning points in his career to reveal his evolution from an unknown KGB agent to the all-powerful president of the Russian federation. The documentary features dozens of former insiders, political leaders, exiled activists and liberated prisoners – many who have personally met and negotiated with Putin, or been victims of Kremlin policies that have crushed dissent and led to the devastating war in Ukraine. PUTIN’S JOURNEY will take us up to the present day, as the Russian leader confronts a new American president, each bent on curbing the power of the other.

ACCLAIMED INTERNATIONAL SERIES

CATASTROPHE Seasons 3 & 4

Season 3 begins streaming Wednesday, January 1

Season 4 begins streaming Friday, January 17

We re-join the couple after Rob’s (Rob Delaney) secret relapse to alcoholism ended in a dramatic car crash and forced confession to Sharon (Sharon Horgan), while Chris (Mark Bonnar) displayed an unexpected softer side towards Rob and an altogether less soft side to Fran’s (Ashley Jensen) obnoxious new boyfriend. Now, as Rob tries to head on the straight and narrow and Sharon does her best to support, “it’s like he’s on a crusade, but to somewhere boring and we all have to come”, will the couple navigate the relentless tsunami of life’s challenges, or see their relationship finally submerged by it all? With Rob potentially not the only one on the wrong side of the law, health issues, new religious dalliances, a “briefcase of vegetables” and ever-infuriating family members to contend with, what could possibly go wrong?

JUSTIFIED Seasons 1 & 2 (26×60, Drama, Sony Pictures Television / FX Productions, USA)

Begins streaming Wednesday, January 1

Enforcing his own brand of justice, a strong-willed quiet lawman haunted by his past, U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant), has returned to his native Kentucky to do what he has always done best – see that justice is served. When a case brings him face-to-face with an old friend who is now on the wrong side of the law, Raylan must also confront some long unfinished business with his ex-wife and aging father. This series is based on a short story by the international best-selling author of 3:10 to Yuma and Get Shorty, Elmore Leonard. Starring Timothy Olyphant (Full Circle, Deadwood), Walton Goggins (Fallout, The Hateful Eight), Nick Searcy (The Old Way, The Shape of Water), Joelle Carter (High Fidelity, American Pie 2) and Margo Martindale (The Americans, The Sticky). Winner of Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series (Jeremy Davies) and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Margo Martindale) and nominated for six additional awards at the Primetime Emmy Awards between 2010 and 2014.

BETTER THINGS Season 4 (10×30, Comedy, FX Productions, USA)

Begins streaming Friday, January 10

Better Things is the story of Sam Fox (Pamela Adlon), a single mother and working actor with no filter, raising her three daughters, Max (Mikey Madison), Frankie (Hannah Riley) and Duke (Olivia Edward) in Los Angeles. She also looks after her mother, Phil (Celia Imrie), an English expat with questionable faculties who lives across the street. Whether she’s earning a living, navigating her daughters’ changing lives, or trying to have one of her own, Sam approaches every challenge with fierce love, raw honesty and humour.

ALMA’S NOT NORMAL Season 2 (6×30, Comedy, Expectation, UK)

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Friday, January 24

Alma (Sophie Willan) is back in town and desperate for things to be different. She bags herself a talent agent, who turns out to be a bit of a blagger. She buys herself some new wheels that she can’t afford. And she lands herself an acting role that is completely demoralising. It’s safe to say, things are not panning out for Alma. Meanwhile Lin (Siobhan Finneran) is back in hospital and has discovered a penchant for witchcraft. Jim (Nicholas Asbury) is living at Joan’s as her pet, and her best mate Leanne (Jayde Adams) has transformed a truck into a bar that’s become Bolton’s biggest hot-spot. Just as Alma starts to settle back into her Bolton life, Joan (Lorraine Ashbourne) has some shocking news that’s going to change everything.

LIFESTYLE & UNSCRIPTED

ROB & RYLAN’S GRAND TOUR (3×60, Lifestyle, Zinc: Rex, UK)

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Friday, January 10

Culture-loving Rob Rinder joins architecture fan Rylan Clark as they follow in the footsteps of 19th century romantic poet Lord Byron and other Grand Tourists, immersing themselves in the art, culture, bad behaviour and life-changing exploits of historic Brits abroad. ROB AND RYLAN’S GRAND TOUR follows Rob and Rylan – presenters, friends, and men who love the finer things in life – as they discover the greatest art treasures in Italy, finding out more about themselves along the way. Together, they retrace the steps of countless English aristocrats who took the Grand Tour – the original gap year – leaving behind the confines of British society for freedom and discovery abroad. But can the Grand Tour still work its magic today? Marking the 200th anniversary of Byron’s death, Rob and Rylan will draw from the poet’s extensive poems and letters to guide them, alongside the diaries of others who made the trip. The two are good friends but couldn’t be more different when it comes to culture – Rob is a fan of opera and poetry, but Rylan admits he’s a newcomer in this world. Will this epic adventure change all that?

SORT OUT YOUR LIFE Season 2 (6×60, Lifestyle/Unscripted, Optomen Television, UK)

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Friday, January 24

The average family lives in a home filled with clutter, thousands of objects that accumulate in all corners of the house, that can feel overwhelming and feel oppressive. Stacy Solomon has a solution and challenge for families struggling to manage their homes: let go of half of their possessions in seven days.

DOCUMENTARIES

THE NATURE OF THINGS – TEENAGER

Thursday January 2 at 9 pm (9:30 NT) on CBC and CBC Gem

Teenager tears down the stereotypes about teenage behaviour to explore adolescence as a distinct and crucial stage of development that shapes who we become for the rest of our lives. Guided by new brain science, Teenager paints a rich, nuanced portrait of adolescent life, for both humans and other animals, to better understand this dramatic and mysterious phase of life in all living things. Hosted by Sarika Cullis-Suzuki.

FOOD INC. 2 (94mins, directed by Robert Kenner) *Part of The Passionate Eye*

Begins streaming Wednesday, January 8

In FOOD, INC. 2, the sequel to the 2008 Oscar®-nominated and Emmy®-award winning documentary, Food, Inc., filmmakers Robert Kenner and Melissa Robledo reunite with investigative authors Michael Pollan (The Omnivore’s Dilemma) and Eric Schlosser (Fast Food Nation) to take a fresh look at our efficient yet vulnerable food system.

THE NATURE OF THINGS – SWEAT!

Thursday January 9 at 9 pm (9:30 NT) on CBC and CBC Gem

With the planet getting warmer, host Anthony Morgan discovers it’s time we knew more about our unique cooling system and oft maligned superpower, SWEAT!

ATOMIC REACTION (88mins, directed by Michèle Hozer, a documentary Channel Original)

Begins streaming Friday, January 10

Most Canadians do not know the full extent of their country’s role in the Manhattan Project. In 1943, Churchill, Roosevelt and King met in Quebec City to sign an agreement that set in motion a top secret plan to build the world’s first nuclear weapon. Two years later, the world officially entered the atomic age, when the first atomic bomb was detonated in the New Mexican desert. Canada was a major player in that historical event but shockingly, seventy-five years later, a small town in Canada is still dealing with the fallout of that very first Atomic Reaction.

WHO’S AFRAID OF NATHAN LAW? (86mins, directed by Joe Piscatella) *Part of The Passionate Eye*

Begins streaming Wednesday, January 15

Nathan Law. A leader of Hong Kong’s Umbrella Revolution at age 21. The youngest lawmaker ever elected in the history of Hong Kong at age 23. “Most Wanted” under the government’s National Security Law at age 26. Director Joe Piscatella and his production team use an intimate portrait of Hong Kong’s most famous dissident to tell the story of what happens to freedom when an authoritarian power goes unchecked.

THE NATURE OF THINGS – FOODSPIRACY

Thursday January 16 at 9 pm (9:30 NT) on CBC and CBC Gem

In Foodspiracy, Anthony Morgan and Sarika Cullis-Suzuki explore how we’re manipulated to consume food that isn’t really food at all, and what this does to our bodies. Ultra-processed food, produced by large corporations, has been meticulously designed to tempt us, and makes up more than half of all food eaten in Western countries like Canada.

SORRY/NOT SORRY (90mins, directed by Cara Mones) *Part of The Passionate Eye*

Begins streaming Wednesday, January 22

An inside look at Louis C.K.’s public downfall and surprising return to the stage. Featuring interviews with three women — Jen Kirkman, Abby Schachner, and Megan Koester — who spoke up about his sexual misconduct, New York Times journalists who broke the story, and fellow comedians and writers such as Michael Ian Black, Michael Schur, and Aida Rodriguez. Invites viewers to question whose stories and whose art we value, and at what cost. A New York Times production.

THE NATURE OF THINGS – SHARED PLANET: CITIES (episode 1 of 4)

Thursday January 23 at 9 pm (9:30 NT) on CBC and CBC Gem

SHARED PLANET is a stunning four-part global series that shows how sharing space with wildlife brings real benefits and a brighter future for all of us. CITIES explores inspiring examples of people sharing space with wildlife. Despite 60% of the world’s population living in cities, there’s hope for urban wildlife. In LA, a mountain lion unites a community and becomes the unofficial mascot, while in Kolkata, locals help to clean the urban wetlands, creating wildlife habitat and supporting thousands of jobs. And in futuristic Singapore, reforestation efforts transform the city, enhancing life for citizens and attracting wildlife like hornbills.

THE NATURE OF THINGS – SHARED PLANET: OPEN SPACES (episode 2 of 4)

Thursday, January 30 at 9 pm (9:30 NT) on CBC and CBC Gem

SHARED PLANET is a stunning four-part global series that shows how sharing space with wildlife brings real benefits and a brighter future for all of us. OPEN SPACES shares remarkable stories of people reshaping the way we live and work in the planet’s grasslands, deserts, and savannahs. In Kenya, Maasai Lion Ambassadors show the value of living alongside lions, while in Mexico, flower-loving bats revive the tequila and mezcal industries. In Brazil’s Cerrado, farmers benefit from coexisting with wildlife like giant anteaters.

RAY OF HOPE (96min, directed by Ryan Singh)

Begins streaming Friday, January 31

The 26-year armed conflict in Sri Lanka compelled numerous Tamil Eelam to seek refuge in foreign nations, notably in Canada. Among them is Rathika Sitsabaiesan, a former Canadian Member of Parliament, who fled the Sri Lankan civil war with her Tamil family during her childhood. The anguish and tales of the conflict drove Rathika’s advocacy. In 2013, her visit to Sri Lanka rekindled her own traumatic memories, as she was surveilled by the very government accountable for widespread suffering.

CANADIAN FEATURES

UNTIL BRANCHES BEND (98min, Drama, directed by Sophie Jarvis)

Begins streaming Friday, January 10

Robin is a cannery worker who struggles to get an abortion. When she finds an invasive bug in a peach at work, she turns her focus towards proving to her community that the danger it poses is real. As her obsession alienates her from friends and family, she sinks deeper into her task. UNTIL BRANCHES BEND is a psychological drama about how trouble beneath the surface will always come to light.

SHIVA BABY (78min, Comedy, written and directed by Emma Seligman)

Begins streaming Friday, January 17

A near college graduate, Danielle (Rachel Sennott, Saturday Night, Bottoms and Bodies, Bodies, Bodies), gets paid by her sugar daddy and rushes to meet her neurotic parents at a family shiva. Upon arrival, she is accosted by various estranged relatives about her appearance and lack of post-grad plans, while her confident ex-girlfriend, Maya (Molly Gordon, The Bear and Winning Time), is applauded by everyone for getting into law school. Danielle’s day takes an unexpected turn when her sugar daddy, Max, arrives at the shiva with his accomplished wife, Kim, and crying baby. As the day unfolds, Danielle struggles to keep up different versions of herself, fend off pressures from her family and confront her insecurities without completely losing it.

TOGETHER TOGETHER (98min, Comedy, written and directed by Nikole Beckwith)

Begins streaming Friday, January 24

When a young loner (Patti Harrison) becomes the gestational surrogate for a single man in his 40s (Ed Helms), the two strangers come to realize this unexpected relationship will challenge their perceptions of connection, boundaries and the particulars of love.

THE SWEARING JAR (110min, Drama, directed by Lindsay MacKay)

Begins streaming Friday, January 31

THE SWEARING JAR is Carey’s story: a music teacher who throws a birthday concert for her husband, Simon, which rekindles reminiscences of their past. Through comedy, music and memory, we follow the story of Carey and Simon’s relationship, the birth of their child… and the lie that threatens to f*&k it all up! Equal parts humour and heartbreak, it tells two love stories at once – exploring the blessings and challenges of romance, marriage, parenting, loss… and moving on. Starring Adelaide Clemens (Rectify, The Great Gatsby), Patrick J. Adams (Suits, Plan B) and Kathleen Turner (Romancing the Stone, Body Heat).

FEATURE FILMS

THE HOLIDAY (136min, Comedy/Romance, directed by Nancy Meyers)

Begins streaming Wednesday, January 1

Two women on opposite sides of the globe, Amanda Woods (Cameron Diaz) and Iris Simpkins (Kate Winslet) find themselves in a similar predicament. Desperate for a change of scenery, the two women meet on the internet and swap houses for the Christmas holiday discovering that a change of address really can change your life.

JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE (119mins, Family/Adventure)

Begins streaming Wednesday, January 1

In the brand-new adventure Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, starring an all-star cast – Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan – four unlikely friends get sucked into the perilous world of Jumanji, and are transformed into avatars with unique skills. They’ll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, or they’ll be stuck in Jumanji forever…

SNOWPIERCER (126min, Action/Drama/Sci-Fi, directed by Bong Joon-ho)

Begins streaming Wednesday, January 1

After a failed global-warming experiment, a postapocalyptic Ice Age has killed off nearly all life on the planet. All that remains of humanity are the lucky few survivors that boarded the Snowpiercer, a train that travels around the globe, powered by a sacred perpetual-motion engine. A class system has evolved aboard the train, fiercely dividing its population—but a revolution is brewing. The lower-class passengers in the tail section stage an uprising, moving car-by-car up toward the front of the train, where the train’s creator and absolute authority resides in splendor. But unexpected circumstances lie in wait for humanity’s tenacious survivors… Visionary director Bong Joon Ho’s “enormously ambitious and visually stunning,” (Scott Foundas, Variety) film has been widely praised as “a superb masterpiece of science fiction” (MTV). Starring Chris Evans, Song Kang Ho, Tilda Swinton, Jamie Bell, Octavia Spencer, Ewen Bremner, John Hurt, and Ed Harris.

ALICE, DARLING (89min, Drama/Thriller, directed by Mary Nighy)

Begins streaming Friday, January 3

Oscar® nominee Anna Kendrick (Best Supporting Actress, Up in the Air, 2009) is Alice in this taut thriller about a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers the essence of herself and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of codependency that bind her. But Simon’s vengeance is as inevitable as it is shattering – and, once unleashed, it tests Alice’s strength, her courage, and the bonds of her deep-rooted friendships.

THE GRAND BUDAPEST HOTEL (99min, Comedy/Adventure, written and directed by Wes Anderson)

Begins streaming Friday, January 3

THE GRAND BUDAPEST HOTEL recounts the adventures of legendary concierge Gustave H. and Zero Moustafa, the lobby boy who becomes his most trusted friend. The story involves the theft of a priceless painting; a raging battle for an enormous family fortune; and a desperate chase on motorcycles, trains, sleds, and skis – all against the back-drop of a suddenly and dramatically changing Continent. In addition to starring Ralph Fiennes and Tony Revolori in the lead roles, the film also features F. Murray Abraham, Mathieu Amalric, Adrien Brody, Willem Dafoe, Jeff Goldblum, Harvey Keitel, Jude Law, Bill Murray, Edward Norton, Saoirse Ronan, Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Tom Wilkinson, and Owen Wilson.

NOMADLAND (107min, Drama, directed by Chloe Zhao)

Begins streaming Friday, January 10

Following the economic collapse of a town in rural Nevada, Fern (Frances McDormand) packs her van and explores an unconventional life in the vast landscape of the American West. Along the way, she forms unbreakable bonds with other nomads in this powerfully moving story of hope and resilience from director Chloé Zhao also starring David Strathairn. Winner of three Oscars for Best Motion Picture of the Year, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role (Frances McDormand), Best Achievement in Directing (Chloé Zhao) and nominated for an additional three Oscars at the 2021 Academy Awards.

NAPOLEON DYNAMITE (96min, Comedy, directed by Jared Hess)

Begins streaming Friday, January 17

In small-town Preston, Idaho, awkward teen Napoleon Dynamite (Jon Heder) has trouble fitting in. After his grandmother is injured in an accident, his life is made even worse when his strangely nostalgic uncle, Rico (Jon Gries), shows up to keep an eye on him. With no safe haven at home or at school, Napoleon befriends the new kid, Pedro (Efren Ramirez), a morose Hispanic boy who speaks little English. Together the two launch a campaign to run for class president.

12 YEARS A SLAVE (134min, Period Drama, directed by Steve McQueen)

Begins streaming Friday, January 31

12 YEARS A SLAVE is based on an incredible true story of one man’s fight for survival and freedom. In the pre-Civil War United States, Solomon Northup (Chiwetel Ejiofor), a free black man from upstate New York, is abducted and sold into slavery. Facing cruelty (personified by a malevolent slave owner, portrayed by Michael Fassbender) as well as unexpected kindnesses, Solomon struggles not only to stay alive, but to retain his dignity. In the twelfth year of his unforgettable odyssey, Solomon’s chance meeting with a Canadian abolitionist (Brad Pitt) forever alters his life. Winner of three Oscars including Best Motion Picture of the Year, Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role (Lupita Nyong’o), Best Writing, Adapted Screenplay (John Ridley) and nominated for an additional six Oscars at the 2014 Academy Awards.

CBC KIDS

DOUNIA Season 2 (7×8, Tobo Média and Du Coup Productions, Canada)

Begins streaming Friday, January 31

Dounia follows the journey of a six-year-old girl and her grandparents as they leave their home in Syria in

search of safety and a new beginning. We accompany them on their migration, witnessing the places and people they encounter along the way. Eventually, their path leads them to Canada, where they begin to settle and adjust to a new way of life, all while holding onto the memories and traditions of their homeland. In Season 2, Dounia and her grandparents embrace the culture of their new home, while Dounia discovers a special way to guide her father back to her.

THE BEST OF CBC

The Canadian streaming home of hit CBC original series including THE GREAT CANADIAN BAKING SHOW, HEARTLAND, KIM’S CONVENIENCE, MURDOCH MYSTERIES, SCHITT’S CREEK and WORKIN’ MOMS, plus BARONESS VON SKETCH SHOW, BLACKBERRY, BONES OF CROWS, MR. D, PRETTY HARD CASES, THE PORTER, RUN THE BURBS, SKYMED, SON OF A CRITCH, SORT OF, STILL STANDING and TALLBOYZ, and classic CBC hits like BEING ERICA.

COMING IN FEBRUARY

500 DAYS OF SUMMER

ALI

CHEATERS Season 2

LAKAY NOU

MY MUM YOUR DAD Season 2

SUMMER OF SOUL