CDN Viewer’s WHAT’S ON? for June 30 – July 13, 2024

On the network front, the next two weeks see the season premiere of All American: Homecoming. On the reality front, The Amazing Race Canada & The Bachelorette return with an all-new season. On the game show front, Celebrity Family Feud, Claim to Fame & Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? return with an all-new season. Also, the 2024 BET Awards air June 30 and the 2024 Espys air July 11.



On the specialty and streaming front, the next 2 weeks see the premiere of 4 new series and the return of Kamp Koral, Snowpiercer, Star Trek: Prodigy, The Serpent Queen & Vikings: Valhalla. New series premiering in the next two weeks include 2 new series from Apple TV+: Sci-fi drama Sunny & adventures series Me; Netflix’s new Brazilian drama Desperate Lies and Australian crime drama High Country (airing on Crave). In addition, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, Fantasmas, Obituary, The Chi & Trying conclude their current season.

On the reality front, MasterChef, MasterChef UK & Holmes Family Rescue (CTV Life Channel) and BBQ Brawl & The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network) return with an all-new season, while Summer Baking Championship (Food Network), Zillow Gone Home (HGTV) and The Mole (Netflix) conclude their current season.

SUNDAY JUNE 30



Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire – SEASON 2 FINALE (AMC+ and AMC @ 9pm ET)



2024 BET Awards – 3.5hr Special (BET @ 8pm ET)

Celebrating achievements in entertainment and honoring music, sports, television, and movies; hosted by Taraji P. Henson.

High Speed Chase – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Investigation Discovery Canada @ 8pm ET)

The Chi – SEASON 6 FINALE (Crave 1 @ 9pm ET)

The Great Food Truck Race – SEASON 17 PREMIERE (Food Network Canada @ 9pm ET

MONDAY JULY 1



Star Trek: Prodigy – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Netflix)

Snowpiercer – SEASON 2 FINALE (CTV Sci-fi Channel @ 9pm ET)

Summer Baking Championship – SEASON 2 FINALE (Food Network Canada @ 9pm ET)

The Wall – Season 5 Summer Premiere (NBC @ 10pm ET)

MasterChef UK – SEASON 19 PREMIERE (CTV Life Channel @ 10pm ET)

TUESDAY JULY 2





SPRINT – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

Elite sprinters navigate training, media scrutiny and fierce competition in this sports series following their race to become the world’s fastest humans.

Holmes Family Rescue – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (CTV Life Channel @ 8pm ET)

The Amazing Race Canada – SEASON 10 PREMIERE (CTV @ 9pm ET)

Snowpiercer – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (CTV Sci-fi Channel @ 9pm ET)

Zillow Gone Wild – SEASON 1 FINALE (HGTV Canada @ 9:30pm ET)

Styled – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (HGTV Canada @ 10pm ET)

WEDNESDAY JULY 3



Trying – SEASON 4 FINALE (Apple TV+)

THURSDAY JULY 4





Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular – 2hr Special (NBC @ 8pm ET)

Celebrating America’s birthday live from the Hudson River in New York with musical performances from chart-topping superstars and a live fireworks display; performers include Lainey Wilson, Luis Fonsi and more.

Masterchef – SEASON 22 PREMIERE (CTV Life Channel @ 10pm ET)

FRIDAY JULY 5





DESPERATE LIES – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *Brazilian*

Due to a rare phenomenon, a woman finds herself pregnant with twins by two men. Over time, she strives to keep her family united — and her secrets hidden.

Obituary – SEASON 1 FINALE (CTV Drama Channel @ 9pm ET)

Power Book II: Ghost – Season 4 Summer Finale (Starz Canada @ 9pm ET)

SUNDAY JULY 7





HIGH COUNTRY – SERIES PREMIERE (Crave 1 @ 9pm ET)

Detective Andie Whitford gets transferred to the High Country, where she is tasked with investigating the mysterious disappearances of five locals lost in the Victorian wilderness.



OBITUARY – SERIES PREMIERE (Crave 1 @ 10pm ET)

Elvira Clancy is feeling a little unfulfilled; although she adores her new job writing obituaries, she finds herself being paid per obituary overnight; when she accidentally kills someone in town, she discovers she might have untapped bloodlust.

MONDAY JULY 8



The Bachelorette – SEASON 21 PREMIERE (Citytv and ABC @ 8pm ET)

All American: Homecoming – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (The CW @ 9pm ET)

BBQ Brawl – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (Food Network Canada @ 9pm ET)

TUESDAY JULY 9





Celebrity Family Feud: Decades of Laughs – 1hr Special (ABC @ 8pm ET)

Steve Harvey hosts a look back at the past few decades of “Family Feud,” highlighting fan-favorite moments from the iconic series.

Celebrity Family Feud – SEASON 10 PREMIERE (ABC @ 9pm ET)

WEDNESDAY JULY 10





SUNNY – SERIES PREMIERE (Apple TV+)

Living in Kyoto, a woman’s life is turned upside down after her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash. As consolation, she receives Sunny, a domestic robots made by her husband’s electronics company.

Kamp Koral: Spongebob’s Under Years – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Paramount+)

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (ABC @ 8pm ET)

Claim to Fame – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (ABC @ 9pm ET)

THURSDAY JULY 11



Vikings: Valhalla – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Netflix) *Final Season*



2024 Espys – 3hr Special (ABC and TSN3 @ 8pm ET)

Celebrating humanitarian efforts and the year in sports.

FRIDAY JULY 12





ME – SERIES PREMIERE (Apple TV+)

New school, new family, new superpower; a season of change for 12-year-old Ben Vasani when he discovers that he can transform into anyone he meets.

The Mole – SEASON 2 FINALE (Netflix)

Serpent Queen – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Starz Canada @ 9pm ET)

Fantasmas – SEASON 1 FINALE (HBO Canada @ 11pm ET)