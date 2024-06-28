TSN Kicks Off NHL Free Agency with the Annual FREE AGENT FRENZY Special, July 1

TSN’s annual Canada Day hockey tradition returns as Canada’s Sports Leader delivers TSN FREE AGENT FRENZY, airing Monday, July 1 beginning at 11 a.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app, with French-language coverage available on RDS, RDS.ca, and the RDS app. The six-hour TSN FREE AGENT FRENZY special has become a summertime staple for hockey fans, as the network’s Hockey Insiders and analysts break down all the key signings throughout the day.

Broadcast Team

Host James Duthie leads the TSN FREE AGENT FRENZY crew of Hockey Insiders, analysts, and reporters. Throughout the day, the TSN Hockey all-star team keeps viewers updated on breaking news, provides expert analysis, and delivers live interviews with players, coaches, and GMs.

The TSN FREE AGENT FRENZY broadcast team includes:

Additionally, TSN’s BarDown team delivers a unique livestream on TSN+ and YouTube, led by fan-favourite personalities including Luca Celebre, Corwin McCallum, Jesse Pollock, Marissa Roberto, and Daniel Zakrzewski.

In-depth news and analysis of all the free agency action is also available on TSN Radio stations, which are available for live streaming at TSN.ca, the TSN app, iHeart.com, and the iHeartRadio Canada app.

Harvey’s signs on as presenting sponsor of TSN FREE AGENT FRENZY.

Leading up to and throughout the special, TSN.ca provides updates with daily off-season blogs, reporting on all the latest news on the top free agents, as well as a signing tracker, trade tracker, video analysis, and player interviews.

Beyond TSN FREE AGENT FRENZY on July 1 and throughout the summer, SPORTSCENTRE, TSN.ca, and the TSN app are the prime destinations for breaking free agent signings as well as trades from around the league.