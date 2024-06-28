TSN Kicks Off NHL Free Agency with the Annual FREE AGENT FRENZY Special, July 1

TSN’s annual Canada Day hockey tradition returns as Canada’s Sports Leader delivers TSN FREE AGENT FRENZY, airing Monday, July 1 beginning at 11 a.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app, with French-language coverage available on RDS, RDS.ca, and the RDS app. The six-hour TSN FREE AGENT FRENZY special has become a summertime staple for hockey fans, as the network’s Hockey Insiders and analysts break down all the key signings throughout the day.
Broadcast Team
The TSN FREE AGENT FRENZY broadcast team includes:
- Free Agent Breaker Panel: Gord Miller, Darren Dreger, Chris Johnston, Pierre LeBrun, and Bob McKenzie
- Instant Analysis Panel: Mike Johnson, Cheryl Pounder, and Jeff O’Neill
- Director of Scouting: Craig Button
- Free Agent Frenzy List: Lindsay Hamilton and Frank Corrado
- Goalie Panel: Gino Reda, Martin Biron, Jamie McLennan, and Kevin Weekes
- OverDrive Panel: Bryan Hayes, McLennan, and O’Neill
- Contributors: Bruce Boudreau, Carlo Colaiacovo, Emily Kaplan, Bruce Garrioch, Arpon Basu, Harman Dayal, and Julia Tocheri
- TSN Bureau Reporters: Claire Hanna, Kenzie Lalonde, John Lu, Mark Masters, Ryan Rishaug, and Salim Valji
- STRENGTH IN NUMBERS POWERED BY FANDUEL: Meghan Chayka and Tekeyah Singh
- Guest: PWHL New York and Canadian women’s national team forward Sarah Fillier
Additionally, TSN’s BarDown team delivers a unique livestream on TSN+ and YouTube, led by fan-favourite personalities including Luca Celebre, Corwin McCallum, Jesse Pollock, Marissa Roberto, and Daniel Zakrzewski.
In-depth news and analysis of all the free agency action is also available on TSN Radio stations, which are available for live streaming at TSN.ca, the TSN app, iHeart.com, and the iHeartRadio Canada app.
Harvey’s signs on as presenting sponsor of TSN FREE AGENT FRENZY.
Leading up to and throughout the special, TSN.ca provides updates with daily off-season blogs, reporting on all the latest news on the top free agents, as well as a signing tracker, trade tracker, video analysis, and player interviews.
Beyond TSN FREE AGENT FRENZY on July 1 and throughout the summer, SPORTSCENTRE, TSN.ca, and the TSN app are the prime destinations for breaking free agent signings as well as trades from around the league.