There’s Food and Then There’s Flavour: Flavour Network Dishes Up Its Winter/Spring 2025 Lineup

Corus Entertainment‘s new food-focused lifestyle brand, Flavour Network, announces its exclusive winter programming slate, including sizzling Canadian originals, Pamela’s Cooking With Love, Big Burger Battle, Great Chocolate Showdown and Carnival Eats, and freshly picked international titles, Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, Chasing Flavor, Adam Richman Eats Britain, and more.

“Flavour Network is delivering what viewers crave with a fresh slate of premium content, Canadian originals, and a curated menu of international titles,” said Jennifer Abrams, SVP, Programming and Multiplatform, Corus Entertainment. “From bold new tastes to unexpected stories, Flavour Network’s programming captures the creativity, excitement, and culinary excellence Corus is known for – now with a refreshing twist that speaks to modern audiences.”

Upcoming Flavour Network premieres include:

Great Chocolate Showdown, Season 4 *CANADIAN* (8×60 – Corus Original, produced by Nikki Ray Media Agency, distributed by Corus Studios) premieres Monday, December 30 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Steven Hodge , Anna Olson , and Cynthia Stroud judge this sweet, serialized competition. In the brand-new season, 10 amateur baker-chocoholics compete against each other in demanding baking challenges to claim the $50,000 prize and be crowned the Great Chocolate Showdown champion.

Gordon Ramsay: Food Stars, Season 1 (10×60 – Studio Ramsay Global & FOX Alternative Entertainment (FAE)) & Season 2 (10×60 – Studio Ramsay Global & FOX Alternative Entertainment (FAE)) premieres Saturday, January 4 at 9 & 10 p.m. ET/6 & 7 p.m. PT. Award-winning chef, restaurateur and presenter Gordon Ramsay puts his knives aside as he hunts for the most exciting and innovative new food & drink entrepreneurs in his competition series Gordon Ramsay: Food Stars. This time, he’s prepared to put his money where his mouth is, by backing the winner with an investment to take their idea to the next level.

Carnival Eats Season 10 *CANADIAN* (13×30 – Corus Original, produced by Alibi Entertainment) premieres Sunday, January 5 at 8 & 8:30 p.m. ET/5 & 5:30 p.m. PT. Host Noah Cappe hits fairs and festivals across North America in search of the most amazing food on the midway. Season 10 takes viewers further on the journey to the biggest, craziest, messiest and most delicious items on offer.

Celebrity Family Food Battle, Season 1 (6×30 – Fifth Season) premieres Wednesday, February 12 at 9 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. ET/6 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. PT. Hollywood celebrities team up with family members in a cooking competition that puts their culinary knowledge, or lack thereof, to the test with host Manolo Gonzalez Vergara.

Pamela’s Cooking With Love, Season 1 *CANADIAN* (8×60 – Corus Original, produced by Fireworks Media Group, distributed by Corus Studios) premieres Monday, February 24 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The new Canadian series follows Pamela Anderson as she invites some of today’s most sought-after and buzz-worthy chefs to join her on a stunning rural property on Vancouver Island, where together they’ll prepare delicious plant-based meals to share with family and friends at dinner parties beautifully styled by Pamela.

Dinner Budget Showdown, Season 1 (6×30 – Fifth Season) premieres Wednesday, March 19 at 9 & 9:30 p.m. ET/6 & 6:30 p.m. PT. Co-hosts Sandra Lee and Jordan Andino challenge three home cooks to create a five-star meal on a two-star budget. Who will make the best, least expensive dish and win free groceries for a year?

Home Plate: New York with Marcus Samuelsson, Season 1 (6×30 – Marcus Samuelsson Group & YES Network) premieres Thursday, April 10 at 9 & 9:30 p.m. ET/6 & 6:30 p.m. PT. In the melting pot of New York, there’s one thing that truly unites us all: food. In Home Plate: New York, acclaimed award-winning chef Marcus Samuelsson invites celebrity guests into the kitchens of iconic New York City restaurants to create and enjoy dishes that represent their culture and heritage.

Billy and Dom Eat the World, Season 1 (8×60 – Sphere Abacus/Dash Pictures) premieres Friday, April 11 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. This travel series will follow Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan, famed for portraying the lovable and mischievous hobbits in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, to eight unique culinary locations on a quest to eat the world.

Big Burger Battle, Season 1 *CANADIAN* (6×60 – Corus Original, produced by Nikki Ray Media Agency, distributed by Corus Studios) premieres Monday, April 21 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Hosted by Andrew Phung, this fiery competition series sees seven passionate, fearless, grill-loving chefs battle it out in their quest to create the ultimate burger. They will grind, smash, flip and stack their way to lip-smacking victory and a $25,000 prize.

Chain Food: All Star Dishes (1×60 – Fifth Season) premieres Wednesday, April 23 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Celebrities gather at Chain in Los Angeles, where Chef Tim Hollingsworth puts a gourmet spin on eight iconic dishes from beloved chain restaurants.

The winter schedule also sees continuing episodes of Chopped (4×60 – Warner Bros Discovery) Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, Guy’s Grocery Games (5×60 – Warner Bros Discovery) Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern (8×30 – Warner Bros Discovery) Thursdays at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT and moves to back-to-back premieres at 10 & 10:30 p.m. ET/7 & 7:30 p.m. PT starting February 26, and Beat Bobby Flay (6×30 – Warner Bros Discovery) Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Halloween Bakeshop (7×60 – Nikki Ray Media Agency) and Holiday Bakeshop (7×60 – Nikki Ray Media Agency) promise to be the next step in festive baking competition shows and are scheduled to begin shooting February 2025 to air later in fall 2025. Plus, joining Corus’ list of recently greenlit Canadian originals for Flavour Network, brand-new greenlights(7×60 – Nikki Ray Media Agency) and(7×60 – Nikki Ray Media Agency) promise to be the next step in festive baking competition shows and are scheduled to begin shooting February 2025 to air later in fall 2025.

here . Viewers can learn more about these series by visiting the recently launched FlavourNetwork.ca , the ultimate collection of food entertainment: from high-stakes competition to delicious destinations from around the world, featuring diverse and unique stories from the best chefs and boundary-pushing culinary experts who offer a fresh take on all things food. Flavour Network’s social platforms will be live on December 27, 2024. Read information on today’s Home Network Winter/Spring 2025 launch announcement

Flavour Network and Home Network will continue in the current channel position of Food Network Canada and HGTV Canada on December 30, 2024. Customers can contact their service provider for more details. Flavour Network and Home Network will be available for free preview for two months, from January 3 – February 28, 2025. Viewers will also be able to stream full episodes from both networks on STACKTV.