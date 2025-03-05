Canada’s Got Talent Reveals the Showstopping Acts Competing for $1M Grand Prize from Rogers

Let’s go Canada! As we gear up to take centre stage, Citytv reveals the showstopping performers appearing on Season 4 of Canada’s Got Talent, beginning Tuesday, March 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with a two-hour episode on Citytv or stream it on Citytv+. The highly anticipated talent competition series spotlights 105 acts on the Canadian stage as they face the #CGT judges – Howie Mandel, Shania Twain, Katherine Ryan, Kardinal Offishall – and compete to win the $1M grand prize from Rogers.

Rogers is once again providing the winner of Canada’s Got Talent with a life-changing prize of $1M (plus $50 from Howie Mandel) – the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history. The winner also receives financial advice from CIBC. And that’s not all! Every Golden Buzzer recipient will receive $25,000 (totalling $150,000), courtesy of CIBC, to help realize their ambitions. CIBC Aventura and Jackpot City join Canada’s Got Talent as premium sponsors, in addition to returning partners – Rogers, CIBC, Tim Hortons, Uber Eats, Kruger (Scotties Tissues), and Orville Redenbacher.

Season 4 of #CGT showcases the unique talents of acts from across Canada and beyond underscoring its reputation as the destination for world class talent. Hosted by Lindsay Ell, Canada’s Got Talent culminates in a live two-hour finale on Tuesday, May 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls.

Contestants for Season 4 of Canada’s Got Talent are listed below.

ALBERTA

ANGIE “i” ROLLA – Variety, Calgary

CAROLINE STOKES – Variety, Edmonton

JANICLE FILIBUSTER – Singer/Musician, Calgary

LLOYD FARLEY – Comedy, Calgary

MARIA PICKERING – Singer/Musician, Lethbridge

MICHELA SHEEDY – Singer/Musician, Okotoks

BRITISH COLUMBIA

ALISTAIR OGDEN – Comedy, Port Moody

BLAKE ALEONG – Magic, Burnaby

CARSIM BIRMINGHAM – Singer/Musician, Vancouver

DANIELE LEQUAGLIA – Singer/Musician, Kelowna

DARBY MILLS – Singer/Musician, Vernon

IMOGEN – Variety, Victoria

MEL & BUGSY – Animal Act, Richmond

RYAN WILLIAMS – Comedy, Kamloops

TERENCE WALSH – Variety, Vancouver

TWOFOURSEVEN – Dance, Vancouver

MANITOBA

JON STOESZ – Singer/Musician, Steinbach

JULIANNA MOORE – Singer/Musician, St. Lazare

NEW BRUNSWICK

IRIS LLOYD – Singer/Musician, Hartland

THE MARTIN BOYS – Vocal Group, Woodstock

NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR

CODY HARVEY – Singer/Musician, Grand Bank

JACOB LEWIS – Singer/Musician, Butlerville

MATT WRIGHT – Comedy, Gander

NOVA SCOTIA

STUDIO 26 DANCERS – Dance, Halifax

ONTARIO

ANESTI DANELIS – Comedy, Toronto

AARUSH SUREN – Dance, Vaughan

ARCHY JAY – Variety, Mississauga

BADUNKAFUNK – Singer/Musician, Norfolk County

BEN KAHAN – Magic, Toronto

BEVERLY SARAZA – Singer/Musician, Toronto

BRIANNA MONTEROSSO – Singer/Musician, St. Catharines

CARSON AND TAYLOR – Magic, Toronto

CASSANDRA STAR – Singer/Musician, Fort Frances

CHOIR! CHOIR! CHOIR! – Vocal Group, Toronto

DANIELA AGOSTINO – Singer/Musician, Vaughan

DEEP SOUTHWEST – Comedy, Chatham-Kent

DONG D – Variety, Oakville

DUSTIN BIRD – Singer/Musician, Stirling

EZRA JORDAN – Singer/Musician, Toronto

FRANK MOYO – Singer/Musician, Toronto

FUNKYVERSE – Dance, Toronto

HEAVEN’S SOUND – Vocal Group, Toronto

ILLUMIN DRONE SHOWS – Variety, Toronto

JACOB HILLHOUSE – Variety, Lindsay

JOEY ARRIGO – Dance, Toronto

JONATHAN POOLEY – Singer/Musician, Paris

KP STONE – Singer/Musician, Ottawa

KYLE LANDI – Variety, Milton

KYRA DANIEL – Singer/Musician, Kingston

MAPLE STAR & SWIFT – Variety, Toronto

MICAH THE VELAWESOMERAPTOR – Variety, Acton

MIKAEL TAIEB – Variety, Kleinburg

NICOLINA – Singer/Musician, Vaughan

PRANYSQA – Singer/Musician, Mississauga

RESONATE – Vocal Group, Toronto

SABA – Singer/Musician, Toronto

SAI KIT LO – Comedy, Markham

SAINT STELLA – Variety, Toronto

SHARON RILEY & FAITH CHORALE – Vocal Group, Toronto

S.H.E. – Dance, Toronto

STREET LOVE DANCE – Dance, Toronto

THE ANCIENT YOUTH – Vocal Group, Toronto

THE SECRET – Magic, Toronto

DARREN LEO – Comedy, Toronto

AVA VAL – Comedy, Toronto

JENN LABELLE – Comedy, Ottawa

PRECIOUS CHONG – Comedy, Toronto

VALERIE BOYLE – Singer/Musician, Toronto

WHYTE WYNE AND YOUNG RIESLING – Variety, Toronto

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

902 CREW – Dance, Charlottetown

DEEDEE AUSTIN – Singer/Musician, Abegweit First Nation

QUEBEC

ALEX BOYER – Magic, Montréal

BAYARMA – Variety, Montréal

DIFFO – Dance, Sherbrooke

ELIANA DULLA – Singer/Musician, Gatineau

LUC LANGEVIN – Magic, Montréal

MONTREAL TRIO – Variety, Montréal

NICOLAS TARDIF – Magic, Trois-Riviéres

PAT MEYER – Variety, Oka

SANDRINE & ROBIN – Dance, Granby

SWITCH – Dance, Laval

THE RICHARD FAMILY – Vocal Group, Laval

THEA CRUZ – Singer/Musician, Montréal

THOMAS ROCHELET – Variety, Montréal

UMOJA – Dance, Montréal

YAMA LAURENT – Singer/Musician, Lévis

SASKATCHEWAN

HUNISH PARMAR – Variety, Saskatoon

LUCY DARLING – Magic, Prince Albert

ABROAD

ADA VOX – Variety, USA (Texas)

BAYARMA PARRY – Variety, USA (Las Vegas)

CHANTAAAAL – Singer/Musician, France

ERIC MANUEL – Singer/Musician, USA (Florida)

FORBIDDEN NIGHTS – Variety, UK

GARRETT ALLEN – Variety, USA (San Diego)

GERRARDON – Variety, Japan

LEON & ROBERTO – Variety, USA (New York)

MAHIRO – Comedy, Japan

MARCOS & MARCEL – USA (Georgia)

SAMUEL CHONG – Variety, Malaysia

STEFANO BRONZATO – Magic, Italy

TAPE FACE – Variety, USA (Las Vegas)

THE JAMBO BROTHERS – Variety, Kenya

TULGA – Variety, Mongolia

YUIYUI – Dance, Japan

WES-P – Variety, Japan

Canada’s Got Talent is produced by McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc. and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.

Social Media Links

Canada’s Got Talent on Instagram

Canada’s Got Talent on TikTok

Canada’s Got Talent on YouTube

Canada’s Got Talent on Twitter

Canada’s Got Talent on Facebook

Hashtag: #CGT

Official CGT Destination: https://CGT.Citytv.com