Canada’s Got Talent Reveals the Showstopping Acts Competing for $1M Grand Prize from Rogers

Let’s go Canada! As we gear up to take centre stage, Citytv reveals the showstopping performers appearing on Season 4 of Canada’s Got Talent, beginning Tuesday, March 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with a two-hour episode on Citytv or stream it on Citytv+. The highly anticipated talent competition series spotlights 105 acts on the Canadian stage as they face the #CGT judges – Howie Mandel, Shania Twain, Katherine Ryan, Kardinal Offishall – and compete to win the $1M grand prize from Rogers.
Rogers is once again providing the winner of Canada’s Got Talent with a life-changing prize of $1M (plus $50 from Howie Mandel) – the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history. The winner also receives financial advice from CIBC. And that’s not all! Every Golden Buzzer recipient will receive $25,000 (totalling $150,000), courtesy of CIBC, to help realize their ambitions. CIBC Aventura and Jackpot City join Canada’s Got Talent as premium sponsors, in addition to returning partners – Rogers, CIBC, Tim Hortons, Uber Eats, Kruger (Scotties Tissues), and Orville Redenbacher.
Season 4 of #CGT showcases the unique talents of acts from across Canada and beyond underscoring its reputation as the destination for world class talent. Hosted by Lindsay Ell, Canada’s Got Talent culminates in a live two-hour finale on Tuesday, May 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls.
Contestants for Season 4 of Canada’s Got Talent are listed below.
ALBERTA
ANGIE “i” ROLLA – Variety, Calgary
CAROLINE STOKES – Variety, Edmonton
JANICLE FILIBUSTER – Singer/Musician, Calgary
LLOYD FARLEY – Comedy, Calgary
MARIA PICKERING – Singer/Musician, Lethbridge
MICHELA SHEEDY – Singer/Musician, Okotoks
BRITISH COLUMBIA
ALISTAIR OGDEN – Comedy, Port Moody
BLAKE ALEONG – Magic, Burnaby
CARSIM BIRMINGHAM – Singer/Musician, Vancouver
DANIELE LEQUAGLIA – Singer/Musician, Kelowna
DARBY MILLS – Singer/Musician, Vernon
IMOGEN – Variety, Victoria
MEL & BUGSY – Animal Act, Richmond
RYAN WILLIAMS – Comedy, Kamloops
TERENCE WALSH – Variety, Vancouver
TWOFOURSEVEN – Dance, Vancouver
MANITOBA
JON STOESZ – Singer/Musician, Steinbach
JULIANNA MOORE – Singer/Musician, St. Lazare
NEW BRUNSWICK
IRIS LLOYD – Singer/Musician, Hartland
THE MARTIN BOYS – Vocal Group, Woodstock
NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR
CODY HARVEY – Singer/Musician, Grand Bank
JACOB LEWIS – Singer/Musician, Butlerville
MATT WRIGHT – Comedy, Gander
NOVA SCOTIA
STUDIO 26 DANCERS – Dance, Halifax
ONTARIO
ANESTI DANELIS – Comedy, Toronto
AARUSH SUREN – Dance, Vaughan
ARCHY JAY – Variety, Mississauga
BADUNKAFUNK – Singer/Musician, Norfolk County
BEN KAHAN – Magic, Toronto
BEVERLY SARAZA – Singer/Musician, Toronto
BRIANNA MONTEROSSO – Singer/Musician, St. Catharines
CARSON AND TAYLOR – Magic, Toronto
CASSANDRA STAR – Singer/Musician, Fort Frances
CHOIR! CHOIR! CHOIR! – Vocal Group, Toronto
DANIELA AGOSTINO – Singer/Musician, Vaughan
DEEP SOUTHWEST – Comedy, Chatham-Kent
DONG D – Variety, Oakville
DUSTIN BIRD – Singer/Musician, Stirling
EZRA JORDAN – Singer/Musician, Toronto
FRANK MOYO – Singer/Musician, Toronto
FUNKYVERSE – Dance, Toronto
HEAVEN’S SOUND – Vocal Group, Toronto
ILLUMIN DRONE SHOWS – Variety, Toronto
JACOB HILLHOUSE – Variety, Lindsay
JOEY ARRIGO – Dance, Toronto
JONATHAN POOLEY – Singer/Musician, Paris
KP STONE – Singer/Musician, Ottawa
KYLE LANDI – Variety, Milton
KYRA DANIEL – Singer/Musician, Kingston
MAPLE STAR & SWIFT – Variety, Toronto
MICAH THE VELAWESOMERAPTOR – Variety, Acton
MIKAEL TAIEB – Variety, Kleinburg
NICOLINA – Singer/Musician, Vaughan
PRANYSQA – Singer/Musician, Mississauga
RESONATE – Vocal Group, Toronto
SABA – Singer/Musician, Toronto
SAI KIT LO – Comedy, Markham
SAINT STELLA – Variety, Toronto
SHARON RILEY & FAITH CHORALE – Vocal Group, Toronto
S.H.E. – Dance, Toronto
STREET LOVE DANCE – Dance, Toronto
THE ANCIENT YOUTH – Vocal Group, Toronto
THE SECRET – Magic, Toronto
DARREN LEO – Comedy, Toronto
AVA VAL – Comedy, Toronto
JENN LABELLE – Comedy, Ottawa
PRECIOUS CHONG – Comedy, Toronto
VALERIE BOYLE – Singer/Musician, Toronto
WHYTE WYNE AND YOUNG RIESLING – Variety, Toronto
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
902 CREW – Dance, Charlottetown
DEEDEE AUSTIN – Singer/Musician, Abegweit First Nation
QUEBEC
ALEX BOYER – Magic, Montréal
BAYARMA – Variety, Montréal
DIFFO – Dance, Sherbrooke
ELIANA DULLA – Singer/Musician, Gatineau
LUC LANGEVIN – Magic, Montréal
MONTREAL TRIO – Variety, Montréal
NICOLAS TARDIF – Magic, Trois-Riviéres
PAT MEYER – Variety, Oka
SANDRINE & ROBIN – Dance, Granby
SWITCH – Dance, Laval
THE RICHARD FAMILY – Vocal Group, Laval
THEA CRUZ – Singer/Musician, Montréal
THOMAS ROCHELET – Variety, Montréal
UMOJA – Dance, Montréal
YAMA LAURENT – Singer/Musician, Lévis
SASKATCHEWAN
HUNISH PARMAR – Variety, Saskatoon
LUCY DARLING – Magic, Prince Albert
ABROAD
ADA VOX – Variety, USA (Texas)
BAYARMA PARRY – Variety, USA (Las Vegas)
CHANTAAAAL – Singer/Musician, France
ERIC MANUEL – Singer/Musician, USA (Florida)
FORBIDDEN NIGHTS – Variety, UK
GARRETT ALLEN – Variety, USA (San Diego)
GERRARDON – Variety, Japan
LEON & ROBERTO – Variety, USA (New York)
MAHIRO – Comedy, Japan
MARCOS & MARCEL – USA (Georgia)
SAMUEL CHONG – Variety, Malaysia
STEFANO BRONZATO – Magic, Italy
TAPE FACE – Variety, USA (Las Vegas)
THE JAMBO BROTHERS – Variety, Kenya
TULGA – Variety, Mongolia
YUIYUI – Dance, Japan
WES-P – Variety, Japan
Canada’s Got Talent is produced by McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc. and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.
Social Media Links
Canada’s Got Talent on Instagram
Canada’s Got Talent on TikTok
Canada’s Got Talent on YouTube
Canada’s Got Talent on Twitter
Canada’s Got Talent on Facebook
Hashtag: #CGT
Official CGT Destination: https://CGT.Citytv.com