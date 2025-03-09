CDN Viewer’s WHAT’S ON? for March 9 – 22, 2025

On the network front, the next 2 weeks see the season finale of Animal Control, Doc, Going Dutch, Happy’s Place and Shifting Gears. On the reality and game show front, $100,000 Pyramid, American Idol & Farmer Wants A Wife return with an all-new season while Kitchen Nightmares concludes its current season. In addition, the 2025 iheartradio Music Awards air March 17.

On the specialty and streaming front, the next two weeks see the premiere of 6 new series, the return of Dark Winds, The Wheel of Time & The Righteous Gemtstones. New series premiering in the next two weeks include Amazon Prime Video’s new historical drama House of David, Apple TV+’s new German medical drama Berlin ER, BBC One’s limited series historical drama Dope Girls (airing on CTV Drama Channel) and 3 new series from Netflix: sports comedy Running Point, Italian period drama The Leopard and British drama Toxic Town. Also, Invincible, Love You to Death, Newtopia, Severance & Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures conclude their current season.

On the reality front, 5 new series premiere: Stadium Lockup (A&E), Constables on Patrol & Filthy Fortunes (Discovery), Dinner Budget Showdown (Flavour Network) and House of Knives (Food Network), while The Real Housewives of Atlanta & Top Chef (Bravo), Expedition X & Naked and Afraid (Discovery) Spring Baking Championship (Food Network), Home Town Takeover & Married to Real Estate (HGTV), Selling Houses Australia (Home Network), Snapped: Killer Couples & The Real Murders of Atlanta (Oxygen) and Temptation Island (Netflix) return with all-new seasons.

Other highlights include the premiere of 4 new docuseries: Crave original Mafia: Most Wanted, 3-part docuseries that reveals the inner workings of a Toronto crime family and the global empire of a terrifying criminal organization; Twitter: Breaking the Bird, 3-part docuseries that looks into the meteoric rise and eventual sale of the revolutionary app, Richard Ramirez: The Night Stalker Tapes, 2-part docuseries that explores the life and crimes of the notorious serial killer, based on his Death Row recordings and interviews and A Body in The Snow: The Trial Of Karen Read, a 5-part docuseries that tells the story of murder defendant Karen Read and the controversial trial that has divided a town.



Happy Viewing!

SUNDAY MARCH 9

Dark Winds – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (AMC+ and AMC @ 9pm ET)

American Idol – SEASON 23 PREMIERE (Citytv and ABC 8pm ET)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta – SEASON 16 PREMIERE (Bravo Canada @ 8pm ET)

Naked and Afraid – SEASON 18 PREMIERE (Discovery Canada @ 8pm ET)

Home Town Takeover – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (HGTV Canada @ 8pm ET)

$100, 000 Pyramid – SEASON 8 PREMIERE (CTV and ABC @ 10pm ET)

The Righteous Gemstones – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (HBO Canada @ 10pm ET)



MAFIA: MOST WANTED – SERIES PREMIERE (Crave 1 @ 10pm ET) *3-Part Docuseries*

Crave Original true crime docuseries MAFIA: MOST WANTED is an unflinching exploration of organized crime in the Greater Toronto Area, and Canada.



TWITTER: BREAKING THE BIRD – SERIES PREMIERE (CNN @ 10pm ET) *3-Part Docuseries*

The insider story behind the meteoric rise and eventual sale of the revolutionary app featuring the voices of the founders themselves.



FILTHY FORTUNES – SERIES PREMIERE (Discovery Canada @ 10pm ET)

Across the United States, unclaimed valuables lie buried within ordinary people’s attics, basements and garages; Matt Paxton, travels around the country in search of rare, big-ticket items hidden in some of the most cluttered, filthy homes imaginable; his priority is to clean out the overloaded properties and sell his finds as quickly and for as much money as possible to secure the ultimate payday for him and his clients.

MONDAY MARCH 10



BLACKSHORE – SERIES PREMIERE (Acorn TV)

A police detective returns to her hometown and becomes involved in a missing person case, which is linked to her traumatic past and the town’s dark history.

Spring Baking Championship – SEASON 11 PREMIERE (Food Network Canada @ 8pm ET)

TUESDAY MARCH 11



CONSTABLES ON PATROL – SERIES PREMIERE (Discovery Canada @ 9pm ET)

Constables patrol the streets of Pennsylvania, deploying undercover schemes to lure people suspected of committing crimes out of hiding and serve them warrants.

Selling Houses Australia – SEASON 16 PREMIERE (Home Network @ 10pm ET)

WEDNESDAY MARCH 12

Love You to Death – SEASON 1 FINALE (Apple TV+)

Temptation Island – SEASON 6 PREMIERE (Netflix)

Married to Real Estate – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (HGTV Canada @ 8pm ET)

Ozark Law – SEASON 1 FINALE (A&E @ 10pm ET)

THURSDAY MARCH 13

Invincible – SEASON 3 FINALE (Amazon Prime Video)

The Wheel of Time – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)



ADOLESCENCE – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *4-Part Limited Series*

When a 13-year-old is accused of the murder of a classmate, his family, therapist and the detective in charge are all left asking: what really happened?

Top Chef – SEASON 22 PREMIERE (Bravo Canada @ 9pm ET)



BOILING POINT – SERIES PREMIERE (Super Channel Fuse @ 9pm ET)

Head chef Carly runs a new restaurant, transforming Northern English dishes into five-star cuisine, while her kitchen sizzles with high-stakes tension.

Animal Control – SEASON 3 FINALE (FOX @ 9:01pm ET)

Going Dutch – SEASON 1 FINALE (FOX @ 9:31pm ET)

Fugitive Hunters Mexico – SEASON 1 FINALE (A&E @ 10pm ET)

FRIDAY MARCH 14

Snapped: Killer Couples – SEASON 18 PREMIERE (Oxygen Canada @ 8pm ET)

The Graham Norton Show – SEASON 32 FINALE (AMC+ @ 11pm ET)



DOPE THIEF – SERIES PREMIERE (Apple TV+)

Two lifelong friends (Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura) in Philadelphia pose as DEA agents to rob small-time drug dealers. It’s a perfect grift—until they choose the wrong mark and become targets of a massive narcotics enterprise.

SUNDAY MARCH 16



RICHARD RAMIREZ: THE NIGHT STALKER TAPES – SERIES PREMIERE (Slice @ 9pm ET) *2-Part Docuseries*

Through exclusive audio interviews with Richard Ramirez on San Quentin’s Death Row, as well as with his family members and his wife — most of which have never been heard before — this documentary explores how a perfect storm of twisted boyhood influences and drug addiction enabled a troubled young man from El Paso, Texas, to become one of the most infamous serial killers in history.

MONDAY MARCH 17



2025 iheartradio Music Awards – 2hr Special (FOX @ 8pm ET)

Honoring the year’s most-played artists and songs; Lady Gaga is honored with the 2025 iHeartRadio Innovator Award; Mariah Carey receives the 2025 iHeartRadio Icon Award.



A BODY IN THE SNOW: THE TRIAL OF KAREN READ – SERIES PREMIERE (Investigation Discovery Canada @ 9pm ET) *5-Part Docuseries*

Behind-the-scenes docuseries tells the story of murder defendant Karen Read and the controversial trial that has divided a town. She is accused of killing her boyfriend a local police officer named John O’Keefe, who was found dead on a fellow officer’s front lawn.

TUESDAY MARCH 18

Kitchen Nightmares – SEASON 2 FINALE (CTV @ 7pm ET and FOX @ 8pm ET)

Doc – SEASON 1 FINALE (FOX @ 9pm ET)

The Real Murders of Atlanta – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Oxygen Canada @ 9pm ET)



HOUSE OF KNIVES – SERIES PREMIERE (Food Network Canada @ 9pm ET)

Scott Conant hosts a game where culinary skill meets strategy as talented, ruthless chefs from around the world compete to win a seat on the House of Knives throne. The last chef sitting on the throne will wear the culinary crown and win $100,000.

WEDNESDAY MARCH 19

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – SEASON 2 FINALE (Disney+)

Shifting Gears – SEASON 1 FINALE (CTV @ 7:30pm ET and ABC @ 8pm ET)



STADIUM LOCKUP – SERIES PREMIERE (A&E @ 9pm ET)

“Stadium Lockup” follows the security team at the Cleveland Browns’ Stadium in Ohio and provides unprecedented access to the stadium’s command center. Approximately 500 CCTV cameras are monitored in real time by the staff. Whether it’s unruly disputes, disorderly conduct, life-saving efforts, or heartfelt reunions with lost children, viewers get a behind the scenes look as officers and medics are dispatched on hundreds of calls.

Expedition X – SEASON 5 PREMIERE (Discovery Canada @ 9pm ET)



DINNER BUDGET SHOWDOWN – SERIES PREMIERE (Flavour Network @ 9pm ET)

Sandra Lee and Jordan Andino host a cooking competition, during which smart budget hacks for shopping and cooking take center stage. In each episode, a surprise guest chef creates an expensive meal that three home cooks must use as inspiration for their own meals, created on a budget. The budget-conscious cooks compete to make the best, least expensive dish and win free groceries for a year.

THURSDAY MARCH 20



THE RESIDENCE – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

A brilliant, eccentric detective must solve a murder in the White House residence — where the staff and guests at a state dinner are all suspects.



HAPPY FACE – SERIES PREMIERE (Paramount+)

The story of Melissa Jesperson-Moore, who at age 15 discovered that her father, Keith Hunter Jesperson, was the serial murderer known as the Happy Face Killer.

Happy’s Place – SEASON 1 FINALE (CTV @ 8:30pm ET)

Farmer Wants A Wife – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (FOX @ 9pm ET)

FRIDAY MARCH 21

Newtopia – SEASON 1 FINALE (Amazon Prime Video)

Severance – SEASON 2 FINALE (Apple TV+)

Happy’s Place – SEASON 1 FINALE (NBC @ 8pm ET)