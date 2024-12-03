Welcome Home! Home Network Opens The Door To Its Winter/Spring Lineup, Starting December 30

Today, Corus Entertainment announces the Winter/Spring 2025 schedule for the debut of Home Network. Unveiling a star-studded lineup of new programming, the schedule features international hits Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, Honest Renovations, Selling Houses Australia, as well as new seasons from Canada’s biggest lifestyle stars, including Pamela’s Garden of Eden, Renovation Resort, and Scott’s Vacation House Rules.

“We are delighted to unveil Home Network this winter, featuring an outstanding lineup of exclusive, premium lifestyle programming,” said Jennifer Abrams, Senior Vice President, Programming and Multiplatform, Corus Entertainment. “With fan-favourite originals and celebrated international titles, our new programming direction offers a uniquely curated experience designed to captivate Canadian audiences.”

Home Network, is set to debut this Winter/Spring with an exciting slate of programming:

Selling Houses Australia, Season 15 (10×60 – Warner Bros Discovery) & Season 16 (10×60 – Warner Bros Discovery) premieres Tuesday, December 31 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Hosted by property expert and author Andrew Winter , the series follows property owners who are having difficulty selling their home, with Winter offering a renovation to boost the property’s appeal and sale ability.

(20×90 – Banijay Rights) premieres Wednesday, January 1 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Featuring some of the biggest and most life-changing renovations Australia has ever seen, this series follows teams as they design and rebuild each other’s outdated and dilapidated homes. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, Season 1 (8×60 – Buena Vista Television) premieres Thursday, January 2, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit host a new iteration of the legacy series that follows deserving families in need of a new home or major renovations, and their individual transformations along the way. In each episode, the hosts, assisted by a team of builders and contractors, provide a family with a customized home that meets their specific goals and improves their quality of life from the inside out.

(6×60 – Fifth Season) premieres Thursday, January 2 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and host Honest Renovations, renovating the homes of deserving families while having candid conversations about parenthood. Pamela’s Garden of Eden, Season 2 *CANADIAN* (8×60 – Corus Original, produced by Fireworks Media Group and distributed by Corus Studios) premieres Thursday January 2 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Pamela Anderson ’s quest to transform her grandmother’s six-acre legacy property on Vancouver Island continues, while she travels back and forth to Los Angeles to help her sons Brandon and Dylan renovate their newly purchased house.

(8×60 – Corus Original, produced by Fireworks Media Group and distributed by Corus Studios) premieres Thursday January 2 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. ’s quest to transform her grandmother’s six-acre legacy property on Vancouver Island continues, while she travels back and forth to Los Angeles to help her sons Brandon and Dylan renovate their newly purchased house. A Place in the Sun , Season 15 (120×60 – Freeform Productions & Orange Smarty) premieres Friday, January 3 at 8 & 9 p.m. ET/5 & 6 p.m. PT. British house-hunters search overseas properties for sale, gathering expert advice about buying property abroad before finding their dream holiday home in the sun.

(6×60 – Hattrick) premieres Sunday, January 5 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. These specials see architect and master craftsman, , travel across the vast states in search of the most amazing spaces built in and around the world. George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces, Season 8 (8×60 – Hattrick), Season 9 (9×60 – Hattrick), Season 10 (8×60 – Hattrick), Season 11 (8×60 – Hattrick), Season 12 (8×60 – Hattrick), & Season 13 (6×60 – Hattrick) premieres Sunday, January 5 at 9 & 10 p.m. ET/6 & 7 p.m. PT. Clarke explores the extraordinary world of small builds, where people turn tiny spaces into the most incredible places to live, work and play.

(10×30 – Big Media) & (10×30 – Big Media) premieres Monday, January 6 at 10 & 10:30 p.m. ET/7 & 7:30 p.m. PT. Hosted by , hunter and outdoorsman, this show is dedicated to preserving the family tradition of hunting and fishing camps throughout this great country. Outrageous Homes with Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen , Season 1 (4×60 – Banijay Rights) premieres Tuesday, February 25 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen heads inside the country’s most extravagant houses – from a wild west ranch in Cheshire that’s like a Disney theme park to a pirate-themed pad with its own lagoon and crow’s nest.

(6×30 – Fifth Season) premieres Thursday, March 27 at 9 & 9:30 p.m. ET 6 & 6:30 p.m. PT. Host and design expert team up with young adults who are moving out of their parents’ homes and want to transform their childhood bedrooms into spaces tailored to their parents’ evolving lifestyles. Grand Designs: The Street, Season 1 (6×60 – Fremantle), Season 2 (18×60 – Fremantle) & Season 3 (6×60 – Fremantle) premieres Thursday, March 27 at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT. In this pioneering project hosted by Kevin McCloud , ten different households look to turn a field into a street by embarking on the UK’s largest self-build property development, capturing the highs and lows of the project and exposing everything from injuries and structural problems to money worries and relationship issues.

(8×60 – Corus Original, produced by MEM and distributed by Corus Studios) premieres Sunday March 30 at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT. Four passionate contractor and designer duos from across North America will battle it out over eight weeks to create gorgeous, one-of-a-kind, luxurious waterfront vacation homes – all under the watchful eyes of and . The team with the best vacation home will take home the title of Renovation Resort Champion and an incredible prize of $100,000! Interior Design Masters , Season 5 (8×60 – Banijay Rights) premieres Wednesday, April 2 at 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT. Ten novice interior designers embark on the ultimate crash course in interior design. Over eight weeks, they will design a diverse range of spaces in the hope of winning Stand Out Space.

This winter, Home Network continues to premiere new episodes of House Hunters Renovation Season 18 (6×60 – Warner Bros Discovery) Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, My Lottery Dream Home, Season 16 (2×30 – Warner Bros Discovery) & Season 17 (2×30 – Warner Bros Discovery) Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, House Hunters International (36×30 – Warner Bros Discovery) Fridays at 10 & 10:30 p.m. ET/PT, and House Hunters (17×30 – Warner Bros Discovery) Sundays at 11 & 11:30 p.m. ET/PT.

In additional news, Rock Solid Builds (8×60 – Corus Original, produced by Cineflix Productions and distributed by Corus Studios) Season 4, and House of Ali (8×60 – Corus Original, produced by Nikki Ray Media Agency and distributed by Corus Studios) Season 2, previously announced as in development, have both been officially greenlit and will start production in 2025.

Viewers can learn more about these series by visiting the recently launched HomeNetwork.ca, which offers a fresh take on real estate, DIY projects, home decor and more, delivering inspiring articles, expert tips and the latest decor trends to help audiences create beautiful, functional living spaces. Home Network’s social platforms will be live on December 27, 2024. Read information on today’s Flavour Network Winter 2025 launch announcement here.

Flavour Network and Home Network will continue in the current channel position of Food Network Canada and HGTV Canada on December 30, 2024. Customers can contact their service provider for more details. Flavour Network and Home Network will be available for free preview for two months, from January 3 – February 28, 2025. Viewers will also be able to stream full episodes from both networks on STACKTV.