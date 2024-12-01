BritBox – December 2024 Listings

Mother. Lover. Liar. Thief. Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) stars as the titular Joan Hannington, Britain’s most notorious jewel thief. Joan , inspired by true events, comes to BritBox December 5.

Seasonal programming in time for the holidays: Christmas specials from Sister Boniface Mysteries, Call the Midwife, Death in Paradise, Beyond Paradise, Peep Show and more will premiere throughout the month.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Peep Show premiere on BritBox this December. Watch Mark (David Mitchell, Ludwig) and Jeremy (Robert Webb, Death in Paradise) navigate the mayhem of their twenties in the beloved BAFTA-winning sitcom.

December 4, 2024: Sandi’s Wood | New to BritBox | 3 x 60′ | All at Once

A charming documentary series where Sandi Toksvig (No. 73) and her wife Debbie embark on a heartwarming mission to restore their newly purchased ancient woodland, learning along the way about its importance and the vital role woodlands play in the ecosystem.

December 5, 2024: Joan S1 | US Exclusive, CA Co-Exclusive | 6 x 60′ | 2x Weekly

Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) takes the role of Joan Hannington in Joan, inspired by the life of the UK’s most notorious jewel thief. The series opens with Joan, a fiery and uncompromising woman in her twenties who is deeply scarred and vulnerable. She is a devoted mother to her six-year-old daughter, Kelly, but is trapped in a disastrous marriage with a violent criminal named Gary (Nick Blood, Slow Horses). When Gary goes on the run, Joan seizes the opportunity to create a new life for herself and her daughter. Adopting new identities and making new acquaintances along the way, Joan becomes a masterful jewel thief. She embarks on a thrilling, high-stakes journey that challenges her every limit, driven by her desire to care for her daughter and create a secure home for them both. Through her sharp intelligence, charm, and talent for impersonation and performance, we follow the twists and turns in Joan’s life, the ups and downs, the heartache and the joy that makes this story so compelling to follow.

December 11, 2024: Shetland S9 | BritBox Original, BritBox Exclusive, North America Premiere | 6 x 60′ | Weekly

Acclaimed detective drama Shetland returns with another distinctive and emotionally complex mystery starring BAFTA® and Emmy® nominee Ashley Jensen (Extras). Having returned to her native Shetland in pursuit of a vulnerable witness for London’s Met Police in season eight, DI Calder (Jensen) is now a resident of the Isles. Calder is thrown in at the deep end after a friend of DI Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh goes missing. When the friend’s young son emerges alone on the moors, having witnessed a life-changing trauma, it sparks a chilling tale of love, death and betrayal. Calder and Tosh (Alison O’Donnell, Holby City) must walk the line between the personal and the professional as they set out on a labyrinthine investigation amid the stunning landscapes of Shetland.

December 13, 2024: The Jetty S1 | New to BritBox | 4 x 60′ | All at Once

Detective Ember Manning (Jenna Coleman, Doctor Who) must figure out the connection between a fire, a cold case, and an illicit love triangle between a man in his twenties and two underage girls.

December 17, 2024: Sister Boniface Mysteries Christmas Special 2024: Once Upon a Time | BritBox Original, North America Premiere, North America Exclusive | 1 x 90′ | All at Once

Great Slaughter’s pantomime rehearsals get a shocking twist when a cast member ends up mysteriously dead. Can Sister Boniface (Lorna Watson, Father Brown) unravel the plot before death strikes again? The local constabulary are enlisted to swell the cast for the town’s pantomime production – Cinderella! But when Tibbles the cat presents the production with a grisly gift – a human eyeball – the crime-solving Catholic nun is on the case. Events take a sinister turn when an actor is found dead – stabbed in the back. With a murderer and an eyeball to contend with, matters get more complicated when another cast member is dispatched. Can Sister Boniface unmask the culprit before they kill again? And most importantly, can Great Slaughter Amateur Dramatics Society give the public the joyous Christmas pantomime they deserve?

December 20, 2024: Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2023 | New to BritBox | 1 x 90′ | All at Once

It’s December 1968. The countdown to Christmas is on, as is the launch of Apollo 8’s moon mission. Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt, Up the Women) is convinced this could be her last yuletide and that she will not live to see man walk on the moon. Meanwhile, as Shelagh (Laura Main, Murder City) and Dr Turner (Stephen McGann, Emmerdale Farm) navigate family life, they are unsettled when a parcel arrives from May’s mother in Hong Kong. Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter, MI-5) makes a very generous offer to allow Colette to move into Nonnatus House for the foreseeable future. Nancy is thrilled to be able to spend every day with Colette and be more present in her upbringing.

December 24, 2024: Peep Show S7 Christmas and New Year Specials | New to BritBox | 2 x 30′ | All at Once

Mark (David Mitchell, Ludwig) invites his parents over for Christmas lunch, but his plans go awry when Jeremy (Robert Webb, Death in Paradise) gets over excited and Dobby (Isy Suttie, Man Down) and Super Hans (Matt King, Something in the Air) both arrive unexpectedly.

December 25, 2024: Beyond Paradise Christmas Special 2024 | BritBox Original, North America Premiere, North America Exclusive | 1 x 60′ | All at Once

Can Humphrey (Kris Marshall, Death in Paradise) and the team solve a series of eerie cases in time for the annual Christingle? When a man is haunted by the ghost of his dead wife, Humphrey and the team investigate. Esther (Zahra Ahmadi, Count Arthur Strong) assumes there must be a rational explanation, but when Humphrey also spots the ghost, it’s clear there’s more to the case than meets the eye. Meanwhile, Kelby (Dylan Llewellyn, Derry Girls) deals with a missing person case when the Virgin Mary disappears from the church, and Martha (Sally Bretton, Not Going Out) struggles to communicate with foster teenager Jaiden. Can the Shipton Abbott police force solve these mysteries?

December 26, 2024: Carols from King’s Christmas Special 2024 | North America Premiere, North America Exclusive | 1 x 75′ | All at Once

A beloved British celebration of Christmas, filmed amidst the beauty of historic King’s College Chapel in Cambridge.

December 27, 2024: Deceit S1 | New to BritBox | 4 x 60′ | All at Once

Five months on from the brutal murder of Rachel Nickell on Wimbledon Common and the Met Police are still no closer to capturing the man they’re convinced is responsible. First identified through a television appeal, the evidence is stacked against Colin Stagg (Sion Daniel Young, Lost Boys & Fairies). The media feed a national obsession, covering every detail of the case and demanding justice. The police are determined to catch the man who, in their eyes, is guilty before he kills again. In desperation, the relatively young detective inspector leading the case, engages the nation’s most famous criminal proﬁler to devise a bold undercover operation which will see an attractive, young female officer start a relationship with Colin Stagg.

December 28, 2024: Peep Show S1 | New to BritBox | 6 x 30′ | All at Once

Wannabe pop star Jeremy (Robert Webb, Death in Paradise) has been thrown out by his ex and has ended up living with his old university friend, Mark (David Mitchell, Ludwig). Socially dysfunctional in their different ways, Mark and Jeremy have an unhealthy reliance on one another.



December 28, 2024: Peep Show S2 | New to BritBox | 6 x 30′ | All at Once

Mark (David Mitchell, Ludwig) finally succeeds in wooing Sophie (Olivia Coleman, The Crown) only to stuff it up when she discovers he has hacked into her emails. Meanwhile, Jeremy (Robert Webb, Death in Paradise) falls hopelessly in love with Nancy (Rachel Blanchard, Fargo), a gorgeous American.



December 29, 2024: Protection S1 | North America Premiere, North America Exclusive | 6 x 60′ | All at Once

When witness protection officer, Liz (Siobhan Finneran, Happy Valley), hears there’s been a shooting at a safe house, she has a lot of questions to answer, including why another officer – who she was having an affair with – was at the crime scene too.



December 31, 2024: Gardeners’ World Winter Special 2024 | North America Premiere, North America Exclusive | 4 x 60′ | All at Once

The BBC flagship gardening show is packed with good ideas and tips from experts and timely reminders to get the most of your garden, whatever its size or type.



December 2024: Death in Paradise Christmas Special 2024 | BritBox Original, North America Premiere, North America Exclusive | 1 x 90′ | All at Once

There’s a stranger in paradise – a new detective inspector heading up the police team. DI Mervin Wilson (Don Gilet, EastEnders) makes quite an entrance – he’s barely arrived and he’s already trying to leave! A Londoner through and through, DI Wilson makes no secret of the fact he struggles with everything about Saint Marie, and it’s not long before he clashes with Selwyn (Don Warrington, Chasing Shadows) and the other officers. But a baffling crime tests all their sleuthing skills. Two Santa Clauses have been found murdered, with a third the target of an attempted murder. All three victims were shot at the same time, with the same gun, in completely different locations. But how?