Streaming December 2024 on CBC Gem

Acclaimed international series include the exclusive Canadian premiere of THE GOLD (Dec. 1) starring Hugh Bonneville and Jack Lowden and inspired by the most audacious heist in British history; period drama A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW (Dec. 6), starring Ewan McGregor and based on the best-selling book by Amor Towles; and Season 3 of comedy BETTER THINGS (Dec. 6) starring Pamela Adlon and Mikey Madison

New titles to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities (Dec. 3) include the exclusive Canadian premieres of fashion design series THE UNIQUE BOUTIQUE; Season 2 of dating show BETTER DATE THAN NEVER; and ELLIE SIMMONDS: FINDING MY SECRET FAMILY, following Paralympian Ellie Simmonds as she explores her adoption story

A new special episode of the CBC MUSIC PRESENTS: LIVE AT MASSEY HALL series showcases a candid conversation with one of the most iconic Canadian bands of all time, THIS IS OUR LIFE: IN CONVERSATION WITH THE TRAGICALLY HIP (Dec. 6)

Beginning December 30, celebrate the 10th anniversary of SCHITT’S CREEK with a CBC Gem collection of the most iconic episodes, and a series marathon on the CBC Comedy FAST channel (running through January 13)

The Stream for the Holidays collection adds Jamie Oliver special JIMMY AND JAMIE’S FESTIVE FEAST (Dec. 1); Vinnie and the gang in A VERY BRASSIC CHRISTMAS (Dec. 11); and THE GREAT BRITISH BAKING SHOW SEASON 14 NEW YEAR’S EVE SPECIAL (Dec. 26); along with festive features THE NIGHT BEFORE (Dec. 6), starring Seth Rogen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Anthony Mackie; and Hanukkah/Christmas romance DOUBLE HOLIDAY (Dec. 23)

New documentaries include AMERICAN CATS: THE GOOD, THE BAD & THE CUDDLY (Dec. 6), investigating the cruel business of cat declawing, and 100 DAYS THAT ROCKED THE ROYALS (Dec. 11), about the Royal Family’s crises in early 2024, both presented by The Passionate Eye; the exclusive Canadian premiere of PRINCE GEORGE: A KING FOR THE FUTURE (Dec. 27); and short docs 15 WAYS MY DAD ALMOST DIED (Dec. 10), chronicling comedian Alia Rasul’s attempt to connect with her father by recounting his ridiculous number of near-death experiences, and a look at hummingbirds in THE BIRD IN MY BACKYARD (Dec. 17)

Feature film offerings include Ang Lee’s Oscar-winning LIFE OF PI (Dec. 6); THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN (Dec. 13) starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson; Guillermo del Toro’s Oscar-winning THE SHAPE OF WATER (Dec. 20); Greta Gerwig’s LITTLE WOMEN (Dec. 22) featuring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Timothée Chalamet and Meryl Streep; Alexander Payne’s THE DESCENDANTS (Dec. 27) starring George Clooney; Nora Ephron’s JULIE & JULIA (Dec. 27) with Meryl Streep and Amy Adams; and CAPTAIN FANTASTIC (Dec. 29), starring Viggo Mortensen

ACCLAIMED INTERNATIONAL SERIES

THE GOLD Season 1 (6×60, Drama, Objective Fiction/Tannadice Pictures, UK)

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Sunday, December 1

On November 26, 1983, six armed men broke into the Brink’s-Mat security depot near London’s Heathrow Airport, and inadvertently stumbled across gold bullion worth £26m. What started as ‘a typical Old Kent Road armed robbery’ according to detectives at the time, became a seminal event in British criminal history, remarkable not only for the scale of the theft, at the time the biggest in world history, but for its wider legacy. The disposal of the bullion led to a vast international money laundering operation, provided the dirty money that helped fuel the London Docklands property boom, united blue and white collar criminals, and left controversy and murder in its wake.

Inspired by extensive research and interviews with some of those involved in the events, THE GOLD is a pulsating dramatisation which takes a journey into a 1980s world awash with cheap money and loosened morals to tell this extraordinary and epic story for the first time in its entirety. Starring Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey) and Jack Lowden (Slow Horses).

A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW (8×60, Period Drama, Lionsgate / Paramount / Vanity Film & TV / Popcorn Storm / Moonriver, UK)

Begins streaming Friday, December 6

After recently returning to Russia from Paris, aristocrat Count Alexander Ilyich Rostov (Ewan MacGregor, Moulin Rouge!, Star Wars) spends decades banished to an attic hotel room following the October Revolution, after being sentenced to house arrest by a Bolshevik tribunal. Based on the best-selling book by Amor Towles.

BETTER THINGS Season 3 (10×30, Comedy, FX Productions / Pig Newton / 3 Arts Entertainment, USA)

Begins streaming Friday, December 6

Better Things centres on Sam Fox (Pamela Adlon), a single, working actor with no filter raising her three daughters, Max (Mikey Madison), Frankie (Hannah Alligood) and Duke (Olivia Edward) in Los Angeles. She’s mom, dad, referee and the cops. Sam also watches out for her mother, Phil (Celia Imrie), an English expatriate, who lives across the street. Sam is flawed and fierce with her love for her daughters, and her own mother as well, sometimes heaping the love on when she feels guilty. Sam’s just trying to earn a living, navigate her daughters’ lives, have fun with a friend or two and also – just maybe – squeeze in some private time once in a while.

New titles to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities (December 3)

THE UNIQUE BOUTIQUE Season 1 (4×50, Lifestyle/Unscripted, BBC Studios Factual Entertainment Productions, UK)

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

A team of designers and tailors meet people from all walks of life at the Unique Boutique – a fashion hub where every possible style need is catered for. Experts hear each person’s candid stories about the challenges of finding clothing from conventional retailers – be they physical, psychological or financial. Together, they create a tailor-made transformation for one special occasion that makes each shopper feel truly unique – and together they take one step closer to challenging the limitations of the mainstream fashion industry, proving that exclusivity is out of fashion and inclusivity is well and truly in.

BETTER DATE THAN NEVER Season 2 (7×30, Unscripted, Northern Pictures, Australia)

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

A character-led docuseries following a diverse group of single love seekers as they take a huge step in anyone’s life – into the dating world. Each participant has a unique story, and a different reason for a later start to their dating journey. They all share a common goal – to step out on their first date.

ELLIE SIMMONDS: FINDING MY SECRET FAMILY (60min, Documentary, Flicker Productions, UK)

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Multiple gold medal-winning Paralympian Ellie Simmonds embarks on a raw and emotional journey of personal discovery, exploring the relationship between disability and adoption. In this thought-provoking documentary, Ellie follows her own adoption journey as she tracks down her birth mother who gave her up for adoption after only two weeks. Ellie spends time with families who adopted Disabled children, hears deeply personal stories from Disabled people who tried to find their birth parents and highlights the pioneering work of social services teams around the UK.

MUSIC

CBC MUSIC PRESENTS: LIVE AT MASSEY HALL – THIS IS OUR LIFE: IN CONVERSATION WITH THE TRAGICALLY HIP

Begins streaming Friday, December 6

Journalist and television host Tara Slone interviews members of The Tragically Hip, recorded last month live on the Massey Hall stage in Toronto about their 40-year career and their new book This is Our Life. Offering a deeply intimate look at the legacy of one of Canada’s most iconic bands, this special features a candid celebration of The Tragically Hip’s music, their profound impact on Canadian rock history, and the memories they’ve created with fans over decades.

STREAM FOR THE HOLIDAYS COLLECTION

JIMMY AND JAMIE’S FESTIVE FEAST (60min, Holiday, Fresh One Productions, UK)

Begins streaming Sunday, December 1

Jimmy and Jamie’s Festive Feast is a celebration of those lazy winter days at the end of the year. The festive period is the perfect time to kick back, spend some quality time with family and friends, and cook up some amazing dishes.

A VERY BRASSIC CHRISTMAS (75min, Comedy, Clerkenwell Films, UK)

Begins streaming Wednesday, December 11

Vinnie gets a call from Dr Chris saying his aunt is in crisis and needs help and a robbery at Tyler’s school ruins his nativity. The gang sets out to save Christmas with a heist at a winter wonderland and the best Nativity ever staged.

THE GREAT BRITISH BAKING SHOW S14: NEW YEAR’S SPECIAL (60mins, Lifestyle, Love Productions, UK)

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Thursday, December 26

Familiar faces from Baking Show past – Maxy, Jürgen, Maggie and Mark – battle it out to win the first Star Baker of 2024, before seeing the New Year in with a performance from Bone-Afide.

THE NIGHT BEFORE (101min, Comedy, directed by Jonathan Levine, USA)

Begins streaming Friday, December 6

For the last 10 years, lifelong buddies Ethan (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), Isaac (Seth Rogen) and Chris (Anthony Mackie) have gathered on Christmas Eve to celebrate the holidays with a bang. As Isaac prepares to become a first-time father, the friends realize that their annual tradition is coming to a sad end. To make it as memorable as possible, they plan a night of debauchery and hilarity by searching for the Nutcracka Ball, the Holy Grail of Christmas parties in New York.

DOUBLE HOLIDAY (90min, Holiday Romance, Canada)

Begins streaming Monday, December 23

Career-minded Rebecca’s plans for Hanukkah go askew when a promotion opportunity comes up at work. When the company CEO asks Rebecca and her insufferable office mate, Chris – also her main competitor for the promotion – to plan the company’s Christmas party, she realizes they must overcome their opposing styles to succeed. Forced to work together on the holiday party, Chris learns more about Rebecca and her family’s Hanukkah traditions, while she also begins to see him in a new light. Although feelings slowly develop between the two, the ongoing competition over the promotion threatens to undermine it all.

DOCUMENTARIES

AMERICAN CATS: THE GOOD, THE BAD & THE CUDDLY (95min, directed by Todd G. Bieber) *Part of The Passionate Eye*

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Friday, December 6

This fun and unexpectedly bold documentary tackles an inhumane practice wrought upon the internet’s favourite creatures: cats. Amy Hoggart, best known for her work on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, leads this investigation into the cruel business of cat declawing.

15 WAYS MY DAD ALMOST DIED (19min, directed by Sura Mallouh)

Begins streaming Tuesday, December 10

Following its world premiere and Audience Choice Short Film Award win at the 2024 Reel Asian Film Festival, 15 Ways My Dad Almost Died chronicles Filipina-Canadian comedian Alia Rasul connecting with her father as she tries to mine his ridiculous number of near-death experiences for comedic material. What begins as lighthearted storytelling transforms into a deeper exploration of the enduring bonds of family and the legacies we inherit.

THE BIRD IN MY BACKYARD (15min directed by Ryan Wilkes)

Begins streaming Tuesday, December 17

In an urban backyard on Canada’s West Coast, a window salesman has created a living laboratory for investigating hummingbird behaviour. Winner of Best Wildlife and Environment Short as part of the Jackson Wild Media Awards, and winner of Best Short Film at the Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival.

100 DAYS THAT ROCKED THE ROYALS (64min, directed by Myles Judd) *Part of The Passionate Eye*

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Wednesday, December 11

After just three months of 2024, the Royal Family faced an unprecedented series of crises – threatening the very fabric of the monarchy. A king fighting cancer, a Princess undergoing preventative chemotherapy, and an heir torn between privacy and duty – these are just some of the struggles the Royal Family have had to endure. But endure they have.

PRINCE GEORGE: A KING FOR THE FUTURE (60min, UK)

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Friday, December 27

With the hopes of a nation resting on his shoulders, Prince George is destined for greatness. This unique young man represents both the future of the Royal Family and the entire institution of the monarchy. But how could anybody possibly learn to be the King… the most exclusive job in the world? In this documentary, we will uncover the secrets of his royal upbringing.

FEATURE FILMS

LIFE OF PI (127min, Drama/Fantasy, directed by Ang Lee)

Begins streaming Friday, December 6

Embark on the adventure of a lifetime in this visual masterpiece from Oscar® Winner Ang Lee, based on the best-selling novel. After a cataclysmic shipwreck, young Pi Patel (Suraj Sharma) finds himself stranded on a lifeboat with only one other survivor – a ferocious Bengal tiger named Richard Parker. Bound by the need to survive, the two are cast on an epic journey that must be seen to be believed. Winner of four Academy Awards including Best Achievement in Directing, Best Achievement in Cinematography (Claudio Miranda), Best Original Score and Best Achievement in Visual Effects, and nominated for seven additional Academy Awards including Best Motion Picture of the Year.

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN (114min, Drama/Comedy, directed by Martin McDonagh)

Begins streaming Friday, December 13

From Searchlight Pictures and writer-director Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) comes a unique feature film starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson. Although small-town neighbors Pádraic (Farrell) and Colm (Gleeson) have a lifelong friendship, they find themselves at a sudden impasse that brings alarming consequences for both of them. Colm has announced that he no longer wishes Pádraic to speak to him, insisting he will cut off one of his own fingers every time this request is breached. Despite Colm’s outrageous, unilateral proclamation, however, Pádraic is determined to salvage their relationship. Set against the backdrop of the 1920s Irish Civil War, THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN features a gifted cast, unique storyline and beautiful cinematography. Nominated for nine Academy Awards including Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role (Farrell), Best Motion Picture of the Year, Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, and Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role (Gleeson).

THE SHAPE OF WATER (123min, Period Drama/Romance/Fantasy, written and directed by Guillermo del Toro)

Begins streaming Friday, December 20

From master storyteller Guillermo del Toro comes this otherworldly fairy tale set during 1960s Cold War America. Trapped in an isolated life at a high-security government laboratory, Elisa, a mute maintenance worker (Sally Hawkins), discovers a top secret experiment. From there, she begins an unexpected, transformative journey of love in this magical story also starring Octavia Spencer. Winner of four Academy Awards including Best Motion Picture of the Year and Best Achievement in Directing (del Toro) and nominated for nine additional Academy Awards including Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role (Hawkins).

LITTLE WOMEN (135min, Period Drama, adapted and directed by Greta Gerwig)

Begins streaming Sunday, December 22

In the years after the Civil War, Jo March lives in New York and makes her living as a writer, while her sister Amy studies painting in Paris. Amy has a chance encounter with Theodore, a childhood crush who proposed to Jo but was ultimately rejected. Their oldest sibling, Meg, is married to a schoolteacher, while shy sister Beth develops a devastating illness that brings the family back together. Starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Timothée Chalamet and Meryl Streep. Winner of the Academy Award for Best Achievement in Costume Design and nominated for five additional awards including Best Motion Picture of the Year and Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role (Ronan).

THE DESCENDANTS (115min, Comedy/Drama, directed by Alexander Payne)

Begins streaming Friday, December 27

Based on the novel by Kaui Hart Hemmings, the film stars George Clooney as an indifferent husband and father of two girls, who is forced to re-establish his relationship with his daughters after his wife suffers a boating accident off of Waikiki.Winner of the Academy Award for Best Writing, Adapted Screenplay and nominated for four awards including Best Motion Picture of the Year and Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role (Clooney).

JULIE & JULIA (123min, Comedy/Drama, written and directed by Nora Ephron)

Begins streaming Friday, December 27

Frustrated with a soul-killing job, New Yorker Julie Powell (Amy Adams) embarks on a daring project: she vows to prepare all 524 recipes in Julia Childs’ landmark cookbook, “Mastering the Art of French Cooking.” Intertwined with Julie’s story is the true tale of how Julia Child (Meryl Streep) herself conquered French cuisine with passion, fearlessness, and plenty of butter. Nominated for an Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role (Streep) winner of Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy (Streep) at the Golden Globes.

CAPTAIN FANTASTIC (118min, Drama, written and directed by Matt Ross)

Begins streaming Sunday, December 29

In the forests of the Pacific Northwest, a father (Viggo Mortensen) devoted to raising his six kids with a rigorous physical and intellectual education is forced to leave his paradise and enter the world, challenging his idea of what it means to be a parent. Nominated for an Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role (Mortensen).

KIDS

PEPPA PIG Season 4 (26×5, Kids, Hasbro Entertainment and Karrot Animation, UK)

Begins streaming Friday, December 6

Peppa is a loveable, cheeky little piggy who lives with her little brother George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig. Peppa’s favourite things include playing games, dressing up, days out and jumping in muddy puddles. Her adventures always end happily with loud snorts of laughter.

THE BRAVEST KNIGHT Season 2 (13×11, Big Bad Boo Studios, USA/Canada)

Begins streaming Friday, December 13

Sir Cedric – a former pumpkin farmer turned knight, now grown up and married to the prince of his dreams – shares the story of his transformative journey with his 10-year-old adopted daughter, Nia. Through his stories, Nia, who is herself training to become a knight, learns important chivalric values such as honour, justice and compassion. Alan Cumming and Jane Lynch joining returning voice actors TR Knight, Christine Baranski, Wilson Cruz, Steven Weber and Bobby Moynihan.

LANA LONGBEARD (52×11, Zephyr/Copernicus Studios, France/Canada)

Premieres Friday, December 20 on CBC Gem, with weekly episodes continuing to roll out on CBC Gem as of Friday, January 3

Twelve-year-old Lana Longbeard yearns to join her father Captain Andar on his heroic adventures at sea and leave her home island behind. When Andar decides he’s ready to hang up the hammer and retire Lana takes matters into her own hands, hijacking her father’s ship. After catching up with her Andar is inspired to continue to quest, now together with Lana on a father-daughter voyage of adventure. Set sail with LANA LONGBEARD as she sails across the ten realms with the ragtag crew of the Mighty Windbreaker ship in pursuit of glorious quests, fabulous treasure and delicious pancakes!

THE BEST OF CBC

The Canadian streaming home of hit CBC original series including THE GREAT CANADIAN BAKING SHOW, HEARTLAND, KIM’S CONVENIENCE, MURDOCH MYSTERIES, SCHITT’S CREEK and WORKIN’ MOMS, plus BARONESS VON SKETCH SHOW, BLACKBERRY, BONES OF CROWS, MR. D, PRETTY HARD CASES, THE PORTER, RUN THE BURBS, SKYMED, SON OF A CRITCH, SORT OF, STILL STANDING and TALLBOYZ, and classic CBC hits like BEING ERICA.

COMING IN JANUARY

BETTER THINGS Season 4

THE GRAND BUDAPEST HOTEL

JUSTIFIED

NOMADLAND

ROB & RYLAN’S GRAND TOUR