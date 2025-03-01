Streaming March 2025 on CBC Gem

CBC original series premiering in March include Season 2 of K-Pop coming-of-age drama GANGNAM PROJECT (Mar. 5); Season 3 of the cross-country reality competition CANADA’S ULTIMATE CHALLENGE (Mar. 6 on CBC and CBC Gem), featuring new spectacular challenges and locations; Season 2 of YOU’RE MY HERO (Mar. 14), continuing the story of a young man with cerebral palsy dealing with the pressures of adult life; GHOSTING WITH LUKE HUTCHIE AND MATTHEW FINLAN, investigating more haunted locations across Canada (Mar. 21); and BOLLYWED Season 3 (Mar. 27 on CBC and CBC Gem), following the Singh family back to where their wedding business began, in India

THE 54TH ANNUAL JUNO AWARDS will be hosted by Michael Bublé live from Vancouver on all CBC platforms Sunday, March 30, and The JUNO Awards Collection celebrates all things musical with documentaries including GODDESS OF SLIDE: THE FORGOTTEN STORY OF ELLEN MCILWAINE (Mar. 12), the story of a pioneering female guitarist; BORN TO BE WILD: THE STORY OF STEPPENWOLF (Mar. 19), about how the iconic rock band got its start in Toronto; and THE STONES AND BRIAN JONES (Mar. 21), exploring the band’s early years

The International Women’s Day Collection includes the Gloria Steinem biopic THE GLORIAS starring Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander and Janelle Monáe (Mar. 1); award-winning documentary A MOTHER APART (Mar. 7), exploring a complex mother-daughter relationship; Emmy® Award-winning THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Seasons 1 and 2 (Mar. 7 & Mar. 21), following Miriam “Midge” Maisel’s (Rachel Brosnahan) journey into stand-up comedy; feature film BATTLE OF THE SEXES (Mar. 7), the story of the iconic tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, starring Emma Stone and Steve Carell; and award-winning film PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE (Mar. 7), a period drama about a budding romance between a painter and her subject

Acclaimed international series include the exclusive Canadian premiere of Season 2 of Icelandic crime drama BLACK SANDS (Mar. 1); JUSTIFIED Season 5 (Mar. 14), as Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) faces a new crime family; and the first half of Season 3 of comedy ANIMAL CONTROL (Mar. 26) starring Joel McHale

New documentaries coming to CBC Gem in March include profiles KATE MIDDLETON: A LIFE IN PICTURES and KATE (both Mar. 17), chronicling the Princess of Wales’ journey to the throne; BORN HUNGRY (Mar. 28), the inspiring story of chef Sash Simpson’s search for his lost family; short docs AUDIO & THE ALLIGATOR (Mar. 11), about a Venezuelan farmer and his alligator tale and SANDPIPER’S LAST SUPPER (Mar. 28), following a shorebird’s incredible migration; plus new docs from ABSOLUTELY CANADIAN and THE NATURE OF THINGS

Celebrating this country’s filmmakers, the Spotlight on Canadian Film Collection includes BEANS (Mar. 1), a coming-of-age story set during the Oka Crisis; POLARIZED, a romance between two women risking everything in a small town (Mar. 1); FINALITY OF DUSK, a dystopian drama about the search for paradise (Mar. 7); relationship drama MATT AND MARA (Mar. 7) starring Deragh Campbell and Matt Johnson; THE BEEHIVE (Mar. 7), about a family facing a pandemic alien invasion; CONCRETE VALLEY (Mar. 14), following a Syrian doctor adjusting to life in Toronto; LEARN TO SWIM (Mar. 14), a musical meditation on love and loss; KIPKEMBOI (THE WALL STREET BOY) (Mar. 21), about a young mathematical genius who finds unlikely success; THIS PLACE (Mar. 21), an intergenerational story of displacement and identity; YOU CAN LIVE FOREVER (Mar. 21), a coming-of-age story set in a Jehovah’s Witness community; and IL PLEUVAIT DES OISEAUX (AND THE BIRDS RAINED DOWN) (Mar. 28), a story of intertwined destinies, where love can happen at any age

New lifestyle series include Season 15 of competition favourite THE GREAT BRITISH BAKING SHOW (Mar. 1); GRAND DESIGNS AUSTRALIA Season 11 (Mar. 5), showcasing unique and challenging home builds; and Indigenous entrepreneurs pitching their business ideas on BEARS’ LAIR Season 2 (Mar. 14)

International feature films include Taika Waititi’s Oscar-winning JOJO RABBIT (Mar. 21), a satirical World War II comedy; and MISTRESS AMERICA (Mar. 28), a screwball comedy from Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig about a lonely college freshman who is taken in by her adventurous, soon-to-be stepsister

CBC ORIGINALS

GANGNAM PROJECT (10×22, Tween Drama, Pillango Productions and Aircraft Pictures)

Begins streaming Wednesday, March 5

Season 2 follows the young stars as they transition from One Mile Entertainment trainees through the excitement and make-or-break journey of becoming professional K-pop idols. But while the highs are high, the lows can be even lower – it’s not easy suddenly being in the spotlight. With pressure from OME, expectations from the fans, and dealing with creative differences as a group, friendship and commitment are tested like never before. Featuring a new original soundtrack by recording artist, songwriter, producer, and musician August Rigo, who has written songs for global K-pop sensations BTS (“Black Swan” and “On,” amassing over 1 billion views combined on YouTube), “U Smile” for Justin Bieber and “Gotta Be You” for One Direction.

CANADA’S ULTIMATE CHALLENGE Season 3 (7×60, Unscripted, Insight Productions and The Gurin Company)

Begins streaming Thursday, March 6 at 9 a.m. ET on CBC Gem and at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT) on CBC TV

CANADA’S ULTIMATE CHALLENGE is a seven-episode original reality competition format series which turns Canada into a giant obstacle course. HostBrandon Gonez returns to guide audiences through another electrifying season where the stakes are higher, the challenges are tougher, and the drama is dialed up to eleven. Once again, Canada is turned into a massive obstacle course, starting in the majestic surf town of Tofino, BC and spanning iconic stops in Vancouver, BC, Drumheller, AB, Saskatoon, SK, Sault Ste. Marie, ON, Mont Tremblant, QC and Halifax, NS. As the drama reaches a fever pitch, audiences will experience unforgettable clashes, awe-inspiring locations, and the kind of no-holds-barred competition that builds with every twist, turn, and confrontation. Only those who prove they have the grit, guts, and game to thrive will claim victory and secure their place as CANADA’S ULTIMATE CHALLENGE champions. At stake is the incredible opportunity to cheer on Team Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

YOU’RE MY HERO Season 2 (6×15, Comedy, Longhope Media) *CBC Gem original*

Begins streaming Friday, March 14

Ian (creator and writer Sean Towgood) feels constantly bombarded by the opinions of his mother, his boss, his friends, and his support worker who dish unsolicited advice and criticism out to him – not to mention the ignorant strangers who project their preconceived notions about disability. However, criticism may be in order, as Ian realizes he might actually be that jerk sometimes. YOU’RE MY HERO continues Ian’s journey as he learns to admit his own mistakes and recognize good advice when it’s given, in order to form meaningful relationships and hold down a job…or else he may never gain the independence he so desperately seeks. Starring Towgood, Vas Saranga, Tina Jung, Tara Spencer-Nairn, Ali Hassan, Cassidy Civiero, George Alevizos, Joanne Latimer, Kelsey Flower, and Christian Smith, with special appearances by Star Trek: Discovery’s Ronnie Rowe; nine-time wrestling world champion Chris Jericho, and Canadian comedy icon Colin Mochrie.

GHOSTING WITH LUKE HUTCHIE AND MATTHEW FINLAN Season 2 (8×30, Unscripted Comedy, Blue Ant Media)

Begins streaming Friday, March 21

Created and hosted by Luke Hutchie and Matthew Finlan, Ghosting is a unscripted comedy series that follows these two actors, known exclusively for their work in the horror genre, as they step off script and into their own real-life thriller on their quest to discover if Canada’s most haunted places are truly haunted. Season two ventures across the country as Luke and Matthew, along with a celebrity guest, investigate some of the most famous hauntings in British Columbia, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and the Yukon Territory. Season two stars Veronika Slowikowska (What We Do in the Shadows), Joel Oulette (Trickster), Percy Hynes White (Wednesday), Humberly Gonzáles (Tarot, Ginny & Georgia), Krista Nazaire (The Hardy Boys), Nikki Roumel (Ginny & Georgia), Jordan Connor (Riverdale), and Priyanka (Canada’s Drag Race Winner).

BOLLYWED Season 3 (8×30, Unscripted, Heart Hat Entertainment)

Begins streaming Thursday, March 27 at 9 a.m. ET on CBC Gem and with back-to-back episodes at 9 p.m. (9:30 NT) on CBC TV

Get ready to laugh, cry, and swoon with BOLLYWED. The heartwarming reality series takes audiences behind the scenes of Chandan Fashion, Toronto’s most iconic bridal shop in Little India. For nearly 40 years, the Singh family has been the heartbeat of South Asian wedding couture, crafting show-stopping designs and unforgettable memories. From dazzling lehengas to big family humour and heart, BOLLYWED delivers everything you love about family, fashion, and South Asian culture. The stakes are higher, the drama is bigger, and the fashion is bolder in Season 3. This time, the Singh family takes us on their most emotional and exciting adventure yet—a trip back to their roots in India. With Kuki and Sarab preparing to renew their vows, the family dives headfirst into a whirlwind of wedding prep, personal reflection, and professional reinvention.

THE JUNO AWARDS COLLECTION

GODDESS OF SLIDE: THE FORGOTTEN STORY OF ELLEN MCILWAINE (88min, Documentary, directed by Alfonso Maiorana) *a documentary Channel original*

Begins streaming Wednesday, March 12

GODDESS OF SLIDE: THE FORGOTTEN STORY OF ELLEN MCILWAINE is a feature documentary about the legendary—and largely forgotten—Canadian singer and musician who fought for her right to play the slide guitar, a male-dominated instrument in a male-dominated world. Eight months after arriving in Greenwich Village with no prospects, Ellen found herself opening for the biggest blues legends in the world, like Odetta, Richie Havens, and Mississippi John Hurt. But it’s the six magical nights a young fearless redheaded Ellen ignited the stage with Jimi Hendrix that changed the course of her life.

BORN TO BE WILD: THE STORY OF STEPPENWOLF (88min, Documentary, directed by Oliver Schwehm) *a documentary Channel original*

Begins streaming Wednesday, March 19

BORN TO BE WILD: THE STORY OF STEPPENWOLF takes viewers on a ride through the legendary band’s journey from their roots in war-torn Germany, to becoming hard rock pioneers in California. This rock documentary explores the evolution of Steppenwolf, from their early days as Sparrow in Toronto’s vibrant music scene to their rise to fame in the 1960s. The film highlights the unique blend of German heritage and blues influences that defined their sound, featuring rare footage and interviews with key members like John Kay, Nick St. Nicholas, and Michael Monarch.

THE STONES AND BRIAN JONES (93min, Documentary, directed by Nick Broomfield)

Begins streaming Friday, March 21

Featuring revealing interviews with all the main players and unseen archive released for the first time, THE STONES AND BRIAN JONES explores the creative musical genius of Jones, key to the success of the band, and uncovers how the founder of what became the greatest rock’n’roll band in the world was left behind in the shadows of history.

54TH ANNUAL JUNO AWARDS

Streams live coast-to-coast-to-coast Sunday, March 30th at 5pm PT/8pm ET

Canada’s Biggest Night in Music comes to Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Sunday, March 30th. Hosted by Michael Bublé, the live event will be packed with electrifying performances from some of the country’s biggest names, including a historic, last-ever performance by Canadian Music Hall of Fame Inductees, Sum 41.

JUNO AWARDS GALA

Streams live on Saturday, March 29 at 6pm PT/9pm ET

Unforgettable performances and award presentations featuring emerging artists and treasured favourites. Ahead of Sunday’s broadcast, the JUNO Awards Gala features the presentation of 40+ JUNO Awards including the prestigious Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award, honouring Riley O’Connor, and the Humanitarian Award, recognizing Sarah Harmer.

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY COLLECTION

THE GLORIAS (139min, Drama, written and directed by Julie Taymor)

Begins streaming Saturday, March 1

Journalist, fighter, and feminist Gloria Steinem is an indelible icon known for her world-shaping activism, guidance of the revolutionary women’s movement, and writing that has impacted generations. Based on Steinem’s own memoir My Life on the Road, THE GLORIAS traces Steinem’s influential journey to prominence—from her time in India as a young woman, to the founding of Ms. magazine in New York, to her role in the rise of the women’s rights movement in the 1960s, to the historic 1977 National Women’s Conference and beyond. Starring Julianne Moore, Janelle Monáe and Alicia Vikander.

A MOTHER APART (88min, Documentary, directed by Laurie Townshend) *a documentary Channel original* produced by OYA Media Group and the NFB

Begins streaming Friday, March 7 on CBC Gem and nfb.ca

How do you raise a child when your own mother abandoned you? In a remarkable story of healing and forgiveness, Jamaican-American poet and LGBTQ+ activist Staceyann Chin, renowned for performances in Def Jam Poetry Slam and hit solo shows like MotherStruck!, radically re-imagines the essential art of mothering. In seeking her elusive mother — a trail that leads to Brooklyn, Montreal, Cologne and finally Jamaica — Staceyann and her daughter forge a new sense of home.

THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Seasons 1 (8×60) & 2 (10×60) (Drama/Comedy, Amazon MGM Studios, USA)

Season 1 begins streaming Friday, March 7

In 1958 New York, Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) has everything she’s ever wanted – the perfect husband, two kids, and an elegant Upper West Side apartment perfect for hosting Yom Kippur dinner. But her perfect life suddenly takes an unexpected turn and Midge discovers a previously unknown talent—one that changes her life forever. THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL is written and directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino (Gilmore Girls).

Season 2 begins streaming Friday, March 21

After Midge’s triumph at the Gaslight, the fallout from her takedown of Sophie Lennon looms large, making her climb up the comedy ladder more challenging than ever. As the actual grind of being a comic begins to take its toll on Midge, the pressure to come clean to her family weighs on her – especially as her choices have a ripple effect on everyone around her.

BATTLE OF THE SEXES (121min, Comedy, directed by Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton)

Begins streaming Friday, March 7

Emma Stone and Steve Carell bring their A game to this crowd-pleaser based on the electrifying true story of the 1973 tennis match between women’s champion Billie Jean King (Stone) and former men’s champ Bobby Riggs (Carell). Filled with heart, humor and biting wit, BATTLE OF THE SEXES is a triumphant celebration of the historic contest that changed the game!

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE (120mins, Period Drama/Romance, written and directed by Céline Sciamma)

Begins streaming Friday, March 7

Brittany, 1770. Marianne, a painter, is commissioned to do the wedding portrait of Héloïse, a young woman who has just left the convent. Héloïse is a reluctant bride to be and Marianne must paint her without her knowing. She observes her by day, to paint her secretly. Winner of Best Screenplay at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

ACCLAIMED INTERNATIONAL SERIES

BLACK SANDS Season 2 (8×60, Thriller/Drama, GlassriverAll3Media International, Iceland)

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Saturday, March 1

In the bleak Arctic winter, the town of Glerársandar fourteen months after the Black Sands tragedy, the survivors are still haunted by the revelation that a beloved resident was a serial killer. The mystery deepens with the strange death of an elderly woman, Helena, and another shocking murder. As the investigation unfolds, the town’s dark history of abuse and negligence is revealed, exposing that their serial killer was just one part of a much larger, insidious secret.

JUSTIFIED Season 5 (13×60, Drama, Sony Pictures Television, FX Productions, USA)

Begins streaming Friday, March 14

This season, Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) confronts the Crowes, a deadly, lawless family from Florida intent on settling in Harlan with new criminal enterprises in mind. Meanwhile, Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins) struggles to free his imprisoned fiancée Ava (Joelle Carter) as he partners with the Dixie Mafia’s Wynn Duffy (Jere Burns).

ANIMAL CONTROL Season 3A (5×30, Comedy, Fox Entertainment, USA)

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Wednesday, March 26

A group of local Animal Control workers’ lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but people are not. Leading the crew is Frank (Joel McHale), a former cop with a cynical outlook and an almost superhuman ability to understand animals.

DOCUMENTARIES

THE NATURE OF THINGS – SINGING BACK THE BUFFALO

Begins streaming Thursday, March 6

Richly visualised and deeply uplifting, SINGING BACK THE BUFFALO weaves an intimate story of humanity’s connections to buffalo and meticulously reveals how their return to the Great Plains can indeed usher in a new era of sustainability and balance. Award-winning Cree filmmaker, Tasha Hubbard, explores the challenges faced by buffalo allies and shares the positive steps already taken towards the ultimate-but uncertain-goal of buffalo rematriation.

ABSOLUTELY CANADIAN: SHY WOMAN (60min, directed by Lizzie Derksen)

Begins streaming Friday, March 7

Aren’t we supposed to be good at relationships? Lizzie Derksen wants to know why being friends with other women can feel so… impossible.

AUDIO & THE ALLIGATOR (16min, directed by Andres Estrada, CBC Short Doc)

Begins streaming Tuesday, March 11

Audio Caña, a charming 60-year-old farmer in rural Venezuela, fills his days by enchanting his friends and family with marvellous tales. Yet his boldest claim—that a three-metre alligator resides in his pond—is met with skepticism by all except his six-year-old granddaughter.

THE NATURE OF THINGS – DANCES WITH CRANES

Begins streaming Thursday, March 13

DANCES WITH CRANES captures the remarkable recovery of Whooping Cranes from the brink of Extinction, and follows one conservation scientist who spent years ‘dancing’ with a female whooping crane named Tex, in hopes he could get her to reproduce.

ABSOLUTELY CANADIAN: THE CAMINO (60min, directed by Jordan Coppola)

Begins streaming Friday, March 14

A Montrealer walks the physically and spiritually challenging Camino de Santiago trail in Spain for 40 days, a fraction of his decade-long quest to find his place in the world.

KATE MIDDLETON: A LIFE IN PICTURES (60min, directed by Simon Harries)

Begins streaming Monday, March 17

Through iconic photos, this documentary reveals HRH The Princess of Wales’s journey in royal life – from the moment she met Prince William at University to the present day. Royal commentators, journalists and experts guide us through a timeline of iconic photos as they explore what each tells us about Kate’s royal life at the time. Importantly, they’ll also share what each photo reveals of her incredible personality and character – from her down-to-earth caring nature to her determination and dedication to royal duty.

KATE (3×60, Mentorn Media, UK)

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Monday, March 17

This premium three-part series is the definitive account of the fairytale journey of the young Kate Middleton to become the Princess of Wales and one day, the Queen.It’s an ambitious, warm series that charts her life from birth right up to the present day, exploring her family life, schooling, courtship with Prince William, their marriage, the challenges and joys of parenthood, and finally her considerable public responsibilities on the world stage and private roles behind the scenes. Through personal testimony of friends and insiders, expert commentary and much-loved archive, this invitational series tells the complete story from 1982 to the present day.

THE NATURE OF THINGS – PLASTIC PEOPLE

Begins streaming Thursday, March 20

PLASTIC PEOPLE investigates our addiction to plastic and the growing threat of microplastics on human health. Almost every bit of plastic ever made breaks down into “microplastics.” These microscopic particles drift in the air, float in all bodies of water, and mix into the soil, becoming a permanent part of the environment. Leading scientists are finding these particles in our bodies: organs, blood, brain tissue, and even the placentas of new mothers. What is the impact of these invisible invaders on our health? And can anything be done about it?

ABSOLUTELY CANADIAN: MUZIZI (60min, directed by Jamila Pomeroy)

Begins streaming Friday, March 28

Jamila Pomeroy ventures into home kitchens, restaurants and community spaces, exploring African diasporic food, culture and history in Vancouver.

BORN HUNGRY (78min, Documentary, directed by Barry Avrich)

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Friday, March 28

An inspiring true story brought to life, BORN HUNGRY is a gritty yet life-affirming human drama about a young Indian boy who finds himself abandoned by his family, lost on trains and thousands of miles from home. Now, Sash, a celebrity chef who once survived alone on the streets of Chennai eating from garbage bins before ultimately being adopted by a Canadian couple, returns to India armed with only blurry memories to find his lost family. BORN HUNGRY is a raw, true and important story with a huge heart that deals with identity and cultural Heritage.

SANDPIPER’S LAST SUPPER (25min, directed by Isabelle Groc, CBC Short Doc)

Begins streaming Friday, March 28

The story of a tiny shorebird’s epic journey, powered by an invisible fuel in the mud.

LIFESTYLE & UNSCRIPTED

THE GREAT BRITISH BAKING SHOW Season 15 (10×60 + 2×60, Unscripted, Love Productions, UK)

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Saturday, March 1

Britain’s best amateur bakers compete in the iconic white tent – all united in their aim to prove their baking skills and impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

GRAND DESIGNS AUSTRALIA Season 11 (10×60, Lifestyle, Fremantle Australia, Australia)

*Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Begins streaming Wednesday, March 5

Join new host Anthony Burke as he travels across Australia, from deep underground to high on a bushfire-prone mountain top as we watch bold self-builders pushed to their limits as they create incredible, innovative homes.

BEARS’ LAIR Season 2 (9×22, Unscripted, Sparkly Frog Clan Productions Inc., Canada)

Begins streaming Friday, March 14

Eighteen Indigenous entrepreneurs from across the nation pitch their plans to ‘The Bears’ – our panel of Indigenous business moguls – and Guest Judges to try and earn their share of $160,000 in prize money.

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILMS

JOJO RABBIT (108min, Comedy, written and directed by Taika Waititi)

Begins streaming Friday, March 21

Acclaimed writer/director Taika Waititi brings his signature humor and pathos to JOJO RABBIT, a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis as Jojo) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic. Winner of Best Adapted Screenplay (Taika Waititi) and nominated for five additional Oscars including Best Picture and Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role (Johansson) at the 2020 Academy Awards.

MISTRESS AMERICA (84min, Comedy/Drama, directed by Noah Baumbach)

Begins streaming Friday, March 28

In MISTRESS AMERICA, Tracy (Lola Kirke) is a lonely college freshman in New York, having neither the exciting university experience nor the glamorous metropolitan lifestyle she envisioned. But when she is taken in by her soon-to-be stepsister, Brooke (Greta Gerwig) – a resident of Times Square and adventurous gal about town – she is rescued from her disappointment and seduced by Brooke’s alluringly mad schemes.

THE BEST OF CBC

The Canadian streaming home of hit CBC original series including THE GREAT CANADIAN BAKING SHOW, HEARTLAND, KIM’S CONVENIENCE, MURDOCH MYSTERIES, SCHITT’S CREEK and WORKIN’ MOMS, plus BARONESS VON SKETCH SHOW, BLACKBERRY, BONES OF CROWS, MR. D, PRETTY HARD CASES, THE PORTER, RUN THE BURBS, SKYMED, SON OF A CRITCH, SORT OF, STILL STANDING and TALLBOYZ, and classic CBC hits like BEING ERICA.

COMING IN APRIL

CALL THE MIDWIFE Season 13

LUCY: THE STOLEN LIVES OF ELEPHANTS

UNDER THE BRIDGE

WELLINGTON PARANORMAL