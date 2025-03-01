Crave Highlights for March 2025

NETWORK

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS / Global) has been cancelled after 6 seasons

FBI: International (CBS / Global) has been cancelled after 4 seasons

Sullivan’s Crossing (CTV) Season 3 Premieres April 27, 2025.

Doc (FOX / Global) has been renewed for a Second season.

Quiz with Balls (FOX) has been renewed for a Second season.

Elsbeth, Fire Country, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, NCIS, NCIS: Origins, NCIS: Sydney & Tracker (CBS) have been renewed for another season.

Ghosts (CBS / Global) has been renewed for another 2 seasons.

Happy’s Place (NBC / CTV) has been renewed for a Second season.

The Conners (ABC / CTV) 7th and Final Season Premieres March 26, 2025.

SPECIALTY

The Rehearsal (HBO / HBO Canada) Season 2 Premieres April 20, 2025.

The Walking Dead: Dead City (AMC) Season 2 Premieres May 4, 2025.

Dark Winds (AMC) has been renewed for a Fourth season.

English Teacher (FX / FX Canada) has been renewed for a Second season.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz / Starz Canada) Season 4 Premieres March 7, 2025.

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO / HBO Canada) 4th and Final Season Premieres March 9, 2025.

The Last of Us (HBO / Crave) Season 2 Premieres April 13, 2025.

Dark Winds (AMC) Season 2 Premieres March 9, 2025.

STREAMING

The Chicken Sisters (Hallmark+) Premieres March 30, 2025 on W Network.

Late Bloomer (Crave) Season 2 Premieres April 11. 2025.

Where’s Wanda? (Apple TV+) has been renewed for a second season.

Leverage: Redemption (Amazon Prime Video) Season 3 Premieres April 17, 2025.

The Sticky (Amazon Prime Video) has been cancelled after 1 season.

Paradise (Hulu/ Disney+ Canada) has been renewed for a Second season.

Bookie (Max / Crave) has been cancelled after 2 seasons.

The Pitt (Max / USA Network Canada) has been renewed for a Second season.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon Prime Video) has been renewed for a Third season.

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu / CTV Drama Channel) 6th and Final Season Premieres April 8, 2025.

The Trades (Crave) Season 2 Premieres March 14, 2025.

The Creep Tapes (Shudder) has been renewed for a Second season.

How to Die Alone (Hulu / Disney+ Canada) has been cancelled after 1 season.

Ginny & Georgia (Netflix) Season 3 Premieres June 5, 2025.

Beauty in Black (Netflix) Season 1, Part 2 Premieres March 6, 2025.

Bosch: Legacy (Amazon Prime Video) 3rd and Final Season Premieres March 27, 2025.

You (Netflix) 5th and Final Season Premieres April 24, 2025.

The Wheel of Time (Amazon Prime Video) Season 3 Premieres March 13, 2025.

Andor (Disney+) Season 2 Premieres April 22, 2025.