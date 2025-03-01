Crave Highlights for March 2025

MARCH 3 – HBO’s CELTICS CITY *Docuseries Premiere*
- The HBO Original nine-part sports documentary series CELTICS CITY chronicles the remarkable saga of the Boston Celtics, the NBA’s winningest and most storied franchise, from its founding as one of the league’s original teams all the way to its triumphant 2024 championship – along the way delving into the fierce rivalries, defining moments, and societal forces that have shaped the organization’s enduring legacy. Featuring never-before-seen archival footage and over 80 interviews with past and present Boston Celtics legends – from Bob Cousy and Larry Bird to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown – the series captures the scope of the team’s influence, weaving together the personalities, battles, tragedies, and triumphs that have defined the franchise across more than seven decades of American history. The series debuts on Monday, March 3 at 9 p.m. ET, with new episodes streaming on subsequent Mondays.
MARCH 7 – Crave Original MAFIA MOST WANTED *Docuseries Premiere*
- MAFIA: MOST WANTED is a three-part Crave Original docuseries that reveals the inner workings of a Toronto crime family and the global empire of a terrifying criminal organization.Exclusive in-terviews with mob enforcers, never-before-seen archival footage, wiretaps, and gritty cinematic recreations take viewers deep into the underworld of organized crime, told by the people who betrayed them, and the cops they didn’t see coming. Over three premium hours, MAFIA: MOST WANTED goes inside the ‘Ndrangheta, a criminal organization that began in Calabria, Italy; a world of cocaine, murder, and capos to reveal just how deeply an Italian crime family is embedded in Canada. And how, over 50 years, Canada became more important to the Italian Mafia than the motherland. Master storytellers and larger-than-life characters drawn from the worlds of the mob, the police, and the media unveil a story that until now, has never been told. . The three-part, one hour series premieres on Friday, March 7 with new episodes streaming each subsequent Fridays.
MARCH 7 – STARZ’s POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN *Season 4 Premiere*
- In the riveting fourth season of STARZ’s POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN, slates have seemingly been wiped clean for Kanan, Raq, and the rest of the Thomas family in pursuit of a fresh start. However in the eye of the storm, one very dangerous obstacle looms large, Unique is alive. Unique makes a volatile and violent return, as he hunts to upend the lives of the Thomas family. Amidst the chaos, the Thomas family faces a truth that can no longer be denied: You are who you are. Although you may be capable of change, the fundamentals remain the same, and sooner or later, you will be forced to confront the inescapable reality of your inherent nature. In season four, whether the family chooses to reject or embrace the truth may be the difference between life and death. New cast members for Season 4 include Pardison Fontaine and Chris Redd, who join series stars Patina Miller, MeKai Curtis, Joey Bada$$$, and Tony Danza. The cast also includes Wendell Pierce, Erika Woods, London Brown, Malcolm Ways, and Hailey Kilgore. New episodes stream on subsequent Fridays.
MARCH 7 – Venom: The Last Dance *Movie Premiere*
- In VENOM: THE LAST DANCE, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance. VENOM: THE LAST DANCE also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Stephen Graham, Peggy Lu and Alanna Ubach.
MARCH 7 – BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER *Complete Series*
- Starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER is a comedy-action series that chronicles the adventures of Buffy Summers, a teenage girl who is gifted with the strength and skill to hunt vampires. Also starring Nicholas Brendon, Alyson Hannigan, Anthony Head, and James Marsters. All seven seasons of the series drop on Crave on Friday, March 7.
MARCH 9 – HBO’s THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES *Season 4 Premiere*
- Created, written, and executive produced by Danny McBride, who also stars, the nine-episode, fourth and final season of the HBO Original series THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES returns Sunday, March 9 at 10 p.m. ET. THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. Despite constant bickering, Gemstone family ties run deep, and this season, the family’s codependence is tested as they attempt to move forward without letting go of their storied past. Also starring Adam Devine, John Goodman, Tim Baltz and more. Subsequent new episodes drop Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.
MARCH 13 – LONG BRIGHT RIVER *Limited Series Premiere*
- Based on the #1 New York Times bestselling novel by author, executive producer, and writer Liz Moore, the new eight-part drama series LONG BRIGHT RIVER stars, and is executive produced by, Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Amanda Seyfried. The series is a suspense thriller that tells the story of Mickey (Seyfried), a police officer who patrols a Philadelphia neighbourhood hard-hit by the opioid crisis. When a series of murders begins, Mickey realizes that her personal history might be related to the case All eight episodes are available for streaming on Crave on March 13. The series is also available on USA Network, beginning Saturday, March 15 at 10 p.m. ET.
MARCH 13 – Max Original Film THE PARENTING *Movie Premiere*
- A hilariously terrifying comedy, the Max Original film THE PARENTING follows young couple Rohan (Nik Dodani) and Josh (Brandon Flynn) as they plan a perfect weekend getaway in the country to introduce their parents. As tensions begin to flare between the more traditional Sharon (Edie Falco) and Frank (Brian Cox) and the laid-back Liddy (Lisa Kudrow) and Cliff (Dean Norris), the families soon realize that their rental – managed by eccentric local Brenda (Parker Posey) – is haunted by the presence of a 400-year-old poltergeist. When one parent becomes thoroughly possessed, it’s up to the young couple and their meddlesome BFF Sara (Vivian Bang) to unite the families and stop the evil entity once and for all.
MARCH 14 – Crave Original THE TRADES *Season 2 Premiere*
- From the producers of TRAILER PARK BOYS, Season 2 of Crave’s blue-collar comedy THE TRADES premieres with two episodes on March 14. Season 2 of THE TRADES continues to follow the blue-collar workers of Conch Industries refinery, including veteran pipefitter Todd (Robb Wells, TRAILER PARK BOYS), his sister Audrey (Anastasia Phillips, MOONSHINE), and site manager Chelsea (Jennifer Spence, YOU HEAR ME), as the workers face a new challenge as they encounter the company’s eccentric new owner (Jennifer Irwin, SUPERSTORE) and her unhinged policies. As chaos unfolds, they must band together to protect their livelihood and preserve their community. After the first two episodes drop, THE TRADES follows a weekly release schedule with two new episodes streaming on subsequent Fridays.
MARCH 27 – Max Original Reality Series PAUL AMERICAN *Series Premiere*
- After growing up in front of the world as some of the earliest content creators, global internet sensations Jake and Logan Paul are venturing into a brand-new arena: reality TV. Two of the biggest athletes in sports entertainment, the Pauls’ burgeoning empire includes over 150 million followers, a game-changing fight promotion company, a fast-growing sports drink brand, a disruptive sports gaming and media company, a record-breaking men’s personal care line, and WWE championships. For two decades, the Pauls’ lives have been incredibly public yet highly curated through an internet lens. Now, with unparalleled access to the Paul family and their inner circle, PAUL AMERICAN peels back the curtain on the most raw, honest, and intimate moments in the brothers’ over-the-top, high-octane lives. The eight-episode series debuts on Thursday, March 27 with new episodes dropping on subsequent Thursdays.