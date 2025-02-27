Dragons’ Den Embarks on Cross-Country Auditions For Landmark 20th Season

DRAGONS’ DEN, the hit CBC series where entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a panel of potential investors, is embarking on a cross-country audition tour for the show’s milestone 20th season, giving aspiring entrepreneurs across Canada a chance to enter the Den and face the Dragons.

Auditions have already taken place in Montreal, and producers are now taking the search for this season’s entrepreneurs from coast to coast to coast:

Vancouver, BC – Saturday, March 1 & Sunday, March 2

CBC Vancouver, 700 Hamilton St

Whitehorse, YT – Tuesday, March 4

Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre, 1171 Front St

Calgary, AB – Saturday, March 8 & Sunday, March 9

Collision Space – HNSC 401, Hunter Hub at University of Calgary

460 Campus Lane NW

London, ON – Thursday, March 20

Western University – Western Morrissette Institute for Entrepreneurship Powered by Ivey

Ronald D. Schmeichel Building for Entrepreneurship and Innovation

Fredericton, NB – Wednesday, March 26

Planet Hatch, 50 Crowther Ln Suite 140

St. John’s, NL – Friday, March 28

Genesis – Emera Innovation Exchange, 100 Signal Hill Rd #0100

Toronto, ON – Saturday, April 5

CBC Toronto, 25 John St

Additional information about the audition tour is available on the DRAGONS’ DEN website.

Aspiring entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply online to enter the Den. While online applications are required, no pre-registration or appointments are necessary for the in-person auditions. Virtual auditions via Zoom may also be available.

Since 2005, CBC’s hit series DRAGONS’ DEN has been the go-to place for Canadian entrepreneurs to showcase their businesses to the country, with Dragons pledging more than $238 million dollars over the past 19 seasons to multi-million dollar companies like SAXX, Endy, Smart Sweets, and Knix – all companies that got their start on DRAGONS’ DEN.

Production on Season 20 of DRAGONS’ DEN will begin this spring in Toronto.