Hollywood Suite Spotlights Women in Film From The 1940s To Today To Mark International Women’s Day This March

This March, Hollywood Suite is proud to celebrate International Women’s Day by spotlighting women in front of and behind the camera. Included in the lineup are the exclusive Canadian broadcast premieres of Shiori Itô’s Academy Award® nominee for Best Documentary Feature Black Box Diaries (2024) premiering on March 1 at 7:15pm ET; the Canadian musical comedy series Less Than Kosher (2023), co-written by and starring Shaina Silver-Baird (The Communist’s Daughter) premiering on March 11 at 9pm ET; and Valerie Buhagiar’s (Carmen) award-winning Canadian thriller The Dogs (2024) premiering on March 26 at 9pm ET. All three titles will be available on Hollywood Suite On Demand on March 1.

One of this year’s Oscar®-nominated documentaries, Black Box Diaries (2024), sees journalist and filmmaker Shiori Itô investigate her own sexual assault, exposing Japan’s outdated judicial and societal systems in a landmark case. The seven-episode Canadian musical comedy series Less Than Kosher (2023) strikes a chord with a heartfelt journey of self-discovery when a young singer’s failing music career forces her back home, landing a job as a cantor at her family’s synagogue. Starring Katheen Munroe (Law and Order Toronto: Criminal Intent), Donovan Colan (Theater Camp) and Kris Holden-Ried (The Umbrella Academy), mysteries abound in director Valerie Buhagiar’s Canadian feature The Dogs (2024), which follows a mother-son duo who move into a quiet farmhouse only to learn about its haunting past.

To mark International Women’s Day on March 8, Hollywood Suite will be turning prime time programming over to four multi-talented women, showcasing films that excite and inspire them. Catch movie selections from Shaina Silver-Baird (Less Than Kosher) with Legally Blonde (2001), La La Land (2016) and Booksmart (2019); Cat Hostick (Poly Is The New Monogamy) with Liar Liar (1997), Run Lola Run (1998) and 10 Things I Hate About You (1999); Keeya King (Guess Who) with 9 to 5 (1980), Dirty Dancing (1987) and Beaches (1988) and Valerie Buhagiar (The Dogs) with Don’t Look Now (1973), The Omen (1976) and The Deer Hunter (1978).

“Spanning multiple decades and a wide variety of genres, we have curated an exciting lineup of female-driven projects for viewers to discover this March,” said Suzanne Marshall, Hollywood Suite Senior Manager, Programming. “We are also thrilled to have four Canadian women in film lead our programming on International Women’s Day with their personal film favourites.”

Hollywood Suite will also be celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the six-time Oscar®-winning classic film All About Eve (1950). Starring Anne Baxter as Eve Harrington, who maneuvers herself from fan to leading lady, and Bette Davis as Margo Channing, the Broadway mega-star standing in Eve’s way, the role solidified Davis as a Golden Age star who refused to be brushed out of the spotlight – no matter her age. The film also includes an early performance from the legendary Marilyn Monroe.

Additional March programming highlighting women in film can be found below and viewed here.

Dance, Girl, Dance (1940)

First Comes Courage (1943)

Daisies (1966)

The Eyes of Laura Mars (1978)

It’s My Turn (1980)

Real Genius (1985)

Smooth Talk (1985)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

A Dry White Season (1989)

Look Who’s Talking (1989)

Awakenings (1990)

Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)

Mississippi Masala (1991)

Stepping Out (1991)

The Prince of Tides (1991)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

The Mirror Has Two Faces (1996)

The Watermelon Woman (1996)

Dance With Me (1998)

The Matrix (1999)

American Psycho (2000)

Riding in Cars With Boys (2001)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

he Holiday (2006)

Old Joy (2006)

Things We Lost In The Fire (2007)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World (2012)

Carrie (2013)

The Intern (2015)

Certain Women (2016)

Professor Marston & the Wonder Women (2017)

The Beguiled (2017)

Booksmart (2019)

The Short History of a Long Road (2019)

Late Night (2019)

Marvelous and the Black Hole (2022)