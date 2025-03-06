March 6-12: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

MARCH 7 – Crave Original MAFIA MOST WANTED *Docuseries Premiere*

MAFIA: MOST WANTED is a three-part Crave Original docuseries that reveals the inner workings of a Toronto crime family and the global empire of a terrifying criminal organization. Exclusive interviews with mob enforcers, never-before-seen archival footage, wiretaps, and gritty cinematic recreations take viewers deep into the underworld of organized crime, told by the people who betrayed them, and the cops they didn’t see coming. Over three premium hours, MAFIA: MOST WANTED goes inside the ‘Ndrangheta, a criminal organization that began in Calabria, Italy; a world of cocaine, murder, and capos to reveal just how deeply an Italian crime family is embedded in Canada. And how, over 50 years, Canada became more important to the Italian Mafia than the motherland. Master storytellers and larger-than-life characters drawn from the worlds of the mob, the police, and the media unveil a story that until now, has never been told. The three-part, one hour series premieres on Friday, March 7 with new episodes streaming on subsequent Fridays.

MARCH 7 – STARZ’s POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN *Season 4 Premiere*

In the riveting fourth season of STARZ’s POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN, slates have seemingly been wiped clean for Kanan, Raq, and the rest of the Thomas family in pursuit of a fresh start. However in the eye of the storm, one very dangerous obstacle looms large, Unique is alive. Unique makes a volatile and violent return, as he hunts to upend the lives of the Thomas family. Amidst the chaos, the Thomas family faces a truth that can no longer be denied: You are who you are. Although you may be capable of change, the fundamentals remain the same, and sooner or later, you will be forced to confront the inescapable reality of your inherent nature. In season four, whether the family chooses to reject or embrace the truth may be the difference between life and death. New cast members for Season 4 include Pardison Fontaine and Chris Redd, who join series stars Patina Miller, MeKai Curtis, Joey Bada$$$, and Tony Danza. The cast also includes Wendell Pierce, Erika Woods, London Brown, Malcolm Ways, and Hailey Kilgore. New episodes stream on subsequent Fridays.

MARCH 7 – Venom: The Last Dance *Movie Premiere*

In VENOM: THE LAST DANCE, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance. VENOM: THE LAST DANCE also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Stephen Graham, Peggy Lu and Alanna Ubach.

MARCH 9 – HBO’s THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES *Season 4 Premiere*

Created, written, and executive produced by Danny McBride, who also stars, the nine-episode, fourth and final season of the HBO Original series THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES returns Sunday, March 9 at 10 p.m. ET. THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. Despite constant bickering, Gemstone family ties run deep, and this season, the family’s codependence is tested as they attempt to move forward without letting go of their storied past. Also starring Adam Devine, John Goodman, Tim Baltz, and more. Subsequent new episodes drop Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.

Programming Premieres and Finales for the week of March 6 – 12

*All Programming Subject to Change*

HBO and Max

Mar. 9 – HBO Original THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES (Season 4 Premiere)

Movies

Mar. 7 – SUMMER CAMP

Mar. 7 – MY SON WENT QUIET *Canadian Title*

Mar. 7 – STRESS POSITIONS

Mar. 7 – MONICA

Mar. 7 – VENOM: THE LAST DANCE (FKA VENOM 3)

STARZ

Mar. 6 – THE BIG LEBOWSKI

Mar. 7 – POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN (Season 4 Premiere)

Mar. 7 – BABY DRIVER

Mar. 7 – MIRROR MIRROR

Mar. 7 – ERIN BROCKIVICH

Mar. 7 – ICE AGE

Mar. 7 – ICE AGE 2: THE MELTDOWN

Mar. 7 – ICE AGE: DAWN OF THE DINOSAURS

Mar. 7 – ICE AGE: CONTINENTAL DRIFT

Mar. 7 – FRANCES HA

Mar. 7 – HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN UNDERWORLD

Mar. 7 – HOP

Mar. 7 – THE RADLEYS

Highlighted Programming

Mar. 6 – THE TRAITORS US (Season 3 Finale)

Mar. 7 – MAFIA: MOST WANTED *Canadian Title* (Series Premiere) *Crave Original*

Mar. 10 – BREAKING DOWN BARRIERS (Season 2 Premiere)

Mar. 10 – MY PET ATE WHAT (Season Finale) * following CTV Wild

Mar. 12 – DARK SIDE OF THE CAGE (Season Finale)

Mar. 12 – KITCHEN NIGHTMARES (Season 9 Finale) * following CTV