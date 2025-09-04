TSN’s Fan-Favourite Brand OVERDRIVE Expands Across Multiple Platforms

OVERDRIVE, the popular TSN brand behind the weekday sports talk show, is expanding to deliver more daily content across multiple platforms. With presenting sponsor FanDuel, fans can access OVERDRIVE everywhere, with sports debates and entertaining and unfiltered discussions, along with news, interviews, and unique segments across all TSN platforms.

OVERDRIVE Presented by FanDuel is now live weekdays from 4 – 6 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN Radio 1050 in Toronto, TSN.ca, the TSN app, and YouTube, as well as iHeart.com, and the iHeartRadio Canada app, where the popular OVERDRIVE podcast is also available. As part of the brand’s evolution, OVERDRIVE expands to reach fans wherever they are with more content available across TSN’s social media accounts, as well as the daily 6 p.m. ET edition of the network’s flagship sports news program, SPORTSCENTRE. The hosts will also have an increased presence, reacting live across TSN platforms when major sports news breaks.

Led by beloved hosts Bryan Hayes, Jamie “Noodles” McLennan, and Jeff “O-Dog” O’Neill, OVERDRIVE Presented by FanDuel is an afternoon staple for sports fans, offering uniquely entertaining insights into life in the sports world, including interviews with players, coaches, reporters, and industry insiders. The show also features a healthy dose of the hosts’ hilarious banter with the much-loved segments “Dear Hayesy-B”, “Gerry’s Percentages”, “Confirm Or Deny”, and many more. OVERDRIVE Presented by FanDuel captures the biggest trending storylines in sports, along with debate, discussion, and analysis from an all-star team of Insiders, reporters, and experts, including weekly NFL segments with football analyst Luke Willson, weekly NHL segments with former NHL defenseman Jason Strudwick, and many more.

The hosts take the show on the road with a series of live, on-location specials, beginning with an on-site broadcast from BMO Field. CFL ON TSN OVERDRIVE Night takes place before TSN’s FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL game featuring the Toronto Argonauts hosting the Montreal Alouettes on Friday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.

“It’s pretty hard to believe that O-Dog, Noodles, and I have now spent a decade hanging out, talking sports, life, and everything in between,” said Hayes. “And the good news, at least we hope it’s good news, is that fans are going to be seeing a lot more of us. Every weekday, and whenever the biggest news sports breaks, we’ll be everywhere and wherever you want to find us.”

“The expansion of the OVERDRIVE brand across multiple TSN platforms gives fans more ways to connect with the show and its popular hosts throughout the day on the news, interviews, and daily discussions they’re looking for,” said Shawn Redmond, VP, Bell Media Sports. “When the biggest moments in sports happen, fans can turn to OVERDRIVE Presented by FanDuel for context, debates, and analysis. The show’s expansion and new format allows fans to experience even more from this beloved brand.”

To coincide with OVERDRIVE Presented by FanDuel’s evolution, TSN also debuts an all-new marketing and promotional campaign across TV, digital, radio, and out-of-home, beginning Sept. 22.