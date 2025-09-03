The NFL Touches Down on TSN and CTV as the Networks Deliver Comprehensive Coverage of the 2025 NFL Season, Beginning September 4

From the opening kickoff in September to confetti falling in February, the NFL lives on TSN and CTV, as the networks gear up for multi-platform coverage of the 2025 NFL season across TSN, CTV, CTV2, and TSN+. The new season begins with the season opener on Thursday, Sept. 4, with pre-game coverage at 7 p.m. ET on TSN, CTV, TSN.ca, CTV.ca, and the TSN and CTV apps, followed by Saquon Barkley and the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles taking on Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, live from Lincoln Financial Field at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Massive Schedule of Live Game Coverage As Canada’s destination for NFL action all season long, Bell Media brings fans a massive schedule featuring live coverage of:

THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL on TSN, CTV and CTV2

on TSN, CTV and CTV2 Sunday 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET game windows – regular season games across multiple platforms each week including TSN, CTV, CTV2, and TSN+

– regular season games across multiple platforms each week including TSN, CTV, CTV2, and TSN+ SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL on TSN and CTV

on TSN and CTV MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL on TSN, CTV and CTV2

on TSN, CTV and CTV2 All of the 2025 NFL International Games on TSN and TSN+

on TSN and TSN+ All playoff games on TSN and CTV

on TSN and CTV SUPER BOWL LX, live from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA on Feb. 8, 2026

NFL programming is also available for live streaming on TSN.ca and CTV.ca, as well as the TSN and CTV apps. RDS delivers live French-language coverage throughout the 2025 NFL season.

Wall-To-Wall NFL Highlights, News, and Analysis Across All Platforms

NFL ON CTV LIVE, hosted by TSN’s Kara Wagland alongside analysts Davis Sanchez and Luke Willson, wraps up the networks’ Sunday 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET games. The 4 p.m. edition recaps the day’s NFL action and leads into SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL on TSN and CTV.

TSN’s weekly FANDUEL SUNDAY and FANDUEL PRIMETIME also return, with dedicated segments around sports betting news, information, and analysis, led by host Tekeyah Singh alongside Sanchez, giving fans key insights and FanDuel odds during all NFL game windows.

Every primetime matchup is wrapped up on TSN’s SC WITH JAY ONRAIT, as host Jay Onrait breaks down each game alongside Willson. Additionally, SPORTSCENTRE includes regular contributions from NFL reporters Farhan Lalji and Dave Naylor as well as football analysts Jesse Palmer, Stevie Johnson, Sanchez, and Willson throughout the NFL season.

During opening weekend, Lalji delivers on-site reports from Philadelphia for the Eagles vs. Cowboys season opener, and also from Chicago’s Soldier Field for the MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL opener featuring the Minnesota Vikings visiting the Chicago Bears on Monday, Sept. 8. Naylor reports from Highmark Stadium in Buffalo for the first SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL game of the season on Sunday, Sept. 7, as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

TSN’s extensive NFL programming lineup also features the popular preview and wrap-up shows SUNDAY NFL COUNTDOWN, FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA, NFL GAMEDAY, NFL REWIND, NFL LIVE, and MONDAY NIGHT COUNTDOWN. NFL REDZONE and MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL WITH PEYTON AND ELI are available for live streaming on TSN+ throughout the season.

TSN and FanDuel’s weekly, long-form NFL sports betting show on TSN’s official YouTube account, BROKEN TABLE, returns for a second season. Each week, hosts Chris Hein, Johnson, Aaron Korolnek, Sanchez, and Singh, along with special guests, discuss NFL storylines, match-ups, and betting narratives throughout the season.

Digital Coverage and Sponsors

Fans can visit TSN.ca/NFL for daily features and analysis as well as game previews, recaps, and video highlights. TSN’s official social media accounts provide up-to-the-minute breaking news, scores, photos, videos, and trending content from the gridiron and beyond.

Additionally, TSN’s official TikTok account breaks down big news and hot topics, with BarDown’s Luca Celebre and Thomas Pocrnic delivering NFL content throughout the season. TSN’s DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE features regular guests from around the league to chat everything NFL.

FanDuel returns as multi-platform sponsor of the networks’ NFL coverage, featuring broadcast and digital assets across TSN and CTV. Toyota, PepsiCo Canada (Tostitos), Montana’s, and Instacart have all signed on as sponsors for the 2025 season.

Bell Media is the exclusive television broadcast partner of the NFL in Canada.