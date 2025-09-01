BritBox – September 2025 Listings

Leo Suter (Vikings: Valhalla, Sanditon) and Sofia Barclay (Prime Target, Ted Lasso) star as DI Tommy Lynley and DS Barbara Havers in Lynley , a sleek retelling of Elizabeth George’s New York Times-bestselling detective novels. Set against a modern backdrop, the series explores the unlikely partnership between an aristocratic investigator and a maverick sergeant as they navigate class divides and complex cases. Bringing a fresh edge to a beloved literary legacy, Lynley premieres on BritBox September 4.

September 1, 2025: Second Sight S1 | New to BritBox | 4 x 60′ | Released All at Once

Ross Tanner (Clive Owen, Monsieur Spade, A Murder at the End of the World), a maverick ambitious Detective Chief Inspector who gets results by always going that extra mile is a man with a terrible secret. Detective Inspector Catherine Tully (Claire Skinner, Outnumbered, McDonald & Dodds), a competitive graduate officer, is drafted into Tanner’s serious crime unit to help investigate the apparently motiveless, brutal murder of a nineteen year-old boy. As the investigation develops Catherine realises the nature of Tanner’s dreadful secret: he is losing his sight. His obsession with the case is fuelled by his private terror. An uneasy alliance is formed between them. She will be his eye’s, on certain conditions – terms which will enhance her career prospects. But Tanner’s relationship to the world is becoming increasingly fragile. Instinct tells him that if he is to survive he must reinvent himself and use the alchemy of all his senses. He must relinquish his old reliance on the hi-tech, forensic approach to detective work and seek a more radical, intuitive way of seeing.

September 1, 2025: Second Sight S2 | New to BritBox | 6 x 60′ | Released All at Once

Tanner (Clive Owen, Monsieur Spade, A Murder at the End of the World) must gather evidence against his prime suspect in a murder case under difficult circumstances – but as he struggles to conceal his failing eyesight, DI Tully (Claire Skinner, Outnumbered, McDonald & Dodds) oversteps her authority, leaving him professionally exposed.

September 3, 2025: Wire in the Blood S1 | New to BritBox | 3 x 120′ | Released All at Once

With a serial killer on the loose, DI Carol Jordan (Hermione Norris, Silent Witness, Luther) calls in clinical psychologist Dr. Tony Hill (Robson Green, Grantchester, Age Before Beauty) for help with the investigation, despite objections from her superiors. When a cop becomes the next victim, the case turns personal.

September 3, 2025: Wire in the Blood S1 | New to BritBox | 4 x 90′ | Released All at Once

While Tony (Robson Green, Grantchester, Age Before Beauty) and Carol (Hermione Norris, Silent Witness, Luther) search for the killer of a young Dutch nurse, the best friend of one of Tony’s students goes missing. Meanwhile, Tony gets closer to discovering where his child-killer patient, Maggie (Elaine Claxton, Black Mirror, Emmerdale Farm) buried her victims.

September 4, 2025: Lynley S1 | BritBox Original, BritBox Exclusive, North America Premiere | 4 x 90′ | Released Weekly

Tommy Lynley (Leo Suter, Vikings: Valhalla, Sanditon) is a brilliant police detective but an outsider in the force – simply by virtue of his aristocratic upbringing. He is paired with Barbara Havers (Sofia Barclay, Prime Target, Ted Lasso), a sergeant with a maverick attitude and a working-class background. With seemingly nothing in common and against all odds, the mismatched duo of Lynley and Havers become a formidable team, bonded by their desire to see justice done. His brain and her spirit – his knowledge and her instincts. Only by working side by side will they find where they truly belong.

September 10, 2025: The Hardacres S1 | BritBox Original, BritBox Exclusive, North America Premiere | 6 x 60′ | Released 2x on Premiere, Then Weekly

The Hardacres chronicles the sweeping rags to riches story of a working class family in 1890s Yorkshire. A sprawling family saga, the series follows the lives, loves and fortunes of the Hardacre family as they move from a grimy fish dock to a vast country estate. When an accident at work on the docks lands Sam (Liam McMahon, Joan) and Mary Hardacre (Claire Cooper, Suspects) – along with their three kids Joe (Adam Little, Coronation Street), Liza (Shannon Lavelle, Riot Women) and Harry (Zak Ford-Williams, Better), and Mary’s inimitable mother Ma (Julie Graham, Shetland) – unemployed and destitute, they have to think fast. In a bid to avoid the workhouse, the driven and determined Hardacres put their last penny into a radical business venture they hope will free them from their harsh existence on the quays of the North Yorkshire coast. A bold, gutsy ensemble family drama full of heart, The Hardacres places an ordinary family in an extraordinary position and explores the age-old question – can money ever buy true happiness?

September 25, 2025: Silent Witness S28 | BritBox Original, BritBox Exclusive, North America Premiere | 10 x 60′ | Released Weekly

The thrilling crime drama returns with five more macabre crimes for the Lyell Centre to solve. Emilia Fox (Signora Volpe) returns for her 20th series as pathologist Dr Nikki Alexander. Joined by forensic expert Jack Hodgson (David Caves, 15 Days), and two new recruits – veteran pathologist Professor Harriet Maven (Maggie Steed, Rivals) and razor-sharp crime analyst Kit Brooks (Francesca Mills, Time Bandits) – the Lyell team find themselves challenged like never before. Their investigations include the elderly being preyed upon, the return of a hammer-wielding attacker, a dismembered hand found in a canal and the mysterious death of a passenger on a plane. The team uses all their knowledge and expertise to help officers find the truth and ensure justice is truly served.

September 2025: The Change S2 | BritBox Original, BritBox Exclusive, North America Premiere | 6 x 30′ | Released 2x on Premiere, Then Weekly

Linda (Bridget Christie, Ghosts) lands herself in hot water when the townswomen discover her chore ledgers – a record she has kept over the years of all her hours of unpaid work as a housewife. The revelation kicks off a housework rebellion as the women realize how much of their labour has gone unnoticed, with Linda herself leading their campaign for recognition. While the strike is empowering, unsettling flashbacks to her childhood raise questions about Linda’s real identity. But as the town becomes increasingly fractured, Linda discovers a reason for hope that might just bring this divided community back together.

Fall 2025: Riot Women S1 | BritBox Original, BritBox Exclusive, North America Premiere | 6 x 60′ | Released 2x on Premiere, Then Weekly

Set in Hebden Bridge in West Yorkshire, Riot Women centres around five women who come together to create a makeshift punk-rock band to enter a local talent contest. But when it comes to writing their first song, the women soon discover they have a lot more to say than they first thought. As they juggle life’s struggles, demanding jobs, grown-up children, aging parents, ex-husbands and relationships, the band becomes a catalyst for change in all of their lives, and the ripple effect is seemingly never-ending. With each episode, a long-buried secret begins to surface, entangling the women in an unlikely and complex web that threatens to tear everything, including the band, apart.