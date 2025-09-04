Award-Winning Journalist Carolyn Jarvis Joins CTV News Channel as Anchor

CTV News announced today that award-winning journalist Carolyn Jarvis joins the network as weekday Anchor for CTV News Channel, the organization’s 24-hour all-news network, effective September 15.

Jarvis anchors weekdays beginning at 3 p.m. ET on CTV News Channel, keeping Canadian viewers informed with national and international headlines, in-depth interviews with newsmakers, and more. She also leads an all-new weekday program wrapping up the day’s biggest stories at 6 p.m. ET on CTV News Channel.

Jarvis brings to CTV News more than 20 years of experience as a national news anchor, reporter, and investigative correspondent. She most recently served as Chief Investigative Correspondent at Global News, where she was best-known for her results-driven investigative journalism.

“News today has to be immediate, accurate and insightful,” said Jarvis. “I’m honoured to be joining CTV News Channel, where we will help inform and enlighten Canadians with stories that reflect their communities, delivered on any platform.”

“Carolyn Jarvis is an award-winning, veteran journalist who is deeply trusted by viewers across the country,” said Richard Gray, VP News, Bell Media. “Carolyn’s years of experience telling Canadian stories make her a valuable addition to CTV News Channel, one that will bolster the network’s commitment to deliver up-to-the-minute news updates and context on the biggest stories.”

Raised in Richmond, B.C., Jarvis has spent time stationed at five bureaus across Canada as a reporter. She previously served as west coast correspondent and weekend anchor for Global News’ flagship nightly newscast, before becoming Chief Correspondent and host of the network’s current affairs show, 16×9.

She has received a multitude of awards for large-scale investigative journalism projects, including the Canadian Journalism Foundation’s top prize for Excellence in Journalism (2025); the Canadian Screen Award for Best National Reporter (2018); multiple RTDNA Awards; New York Festivals awards (2015, 2016, 2018), and recognition from the Sidney Hillman Foundation (2023 & 2018).

In addition to her on-air work, Jarvis takes pride in mentoring young journalists and working on collaborative projects with universities and newsrooms across the country.