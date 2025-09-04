September 4-10: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

SEPTEMBER 7 – HBO Original TASK *Series Premiere*

From creator Brad Ingelsby (MARE OF EASTTOWN), the seven-episode HBO Original drama series TASK debuts Sunday, Sept. 7 at 9 p.m. ET, with subsequent episodes streaming Sundays at 9 p.m. ET. Set in the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia, an FBI agent (Mark Ruffalo) heads a Task Force to put an end to a string of violent robberies led by an unsuspecting family man (Tom Pelphrey). Additional cast includes Emilia Jones, Jamie McShane, Sam Keeley, Thuso Mbedu, Fabien Frankel, Alison Oliver, Raúl Castillo, Silvia Dionicio, Pheobe Fox, and Martha Plimpton.

SEPTEMBER 9 – JEOPARDY!

The iconic quiz show, JEOPARDY!, is coming to Crave. New episodes are set to stream exclusively on Crave the day after they air in syndication, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 9. Also on Sept. 9, Crave becomes home to a collection of 100 classic JEOPARDY! episodes. JEOPARDY!, America’s Favorite Quiz Show™, is about to begin its 42nd season in syndication. With a weekly audience of over 20 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television. The show has won a total of 45 Emmy® Awards, holds the Guinness World Records® title for the most Emmy® Awards won by a TV game show and received a Peabody Award for “celebrating and rewarding knowledge.” JEOPARDY! is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company, and Executive Produced by Michael Davies.

SEPTEMBER 9 – WHEEL OF FORTUNE

Additionally, the beloved game show WHEEL OF FORTUNE is coming to Crave. New episodes are set to stream exclusively on Crave the day after they air in syndication, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 9. Also on Sept. 9, Crave becomes home to a collection of 100 library WHEEL OF FORTUNE episodes. Entering its 43rd season in syndication, WHEEL OF FORTUNE continues to be one of the most successful shows in history. Ryan Seacrest hosts the iconic game show alongside celebrated co-host Vanna White. WHEEL OF FORTUNE is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company, and Executive Produced by Bellamie Blackstone.

SEPTEMBER 9 – HBO Original SEEN & HEARD: THE HISTORY OF BLACK TELEVISION

SEEN & HEARD: THE HISTORY OF BLACK TELEVISION takes audiences on a two-part journey through the history of Black representation on television, showcasing how Black artists and creators both shaped and revolutionized the medium while confronting the systemic challenges that have often undermined their contributions. From early, stereotypical portrayals, to today’s more authentic and complex narratives, the series highlights how Black television makers have not only survived but thrived, despite the industry’s early reluctance to fully recognize their power and creativity. Both episodes of the docuseries premiere Tuesday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. ET.

Programming Premieres and Key Finales for the week of September 4-10

HBO and HBO Max

September 5 – HBO Max Original, Finland, MOST WANTED: TEEN HACKER, Season 1, Episode 1 (Premiere)

September 7 – HBO Original TASK, Season 1, Episode 1 (Series Premiere)

September 9 – HBO Original SEEN & HEARD: A HISTORY OF BLACK TELEVISION, Episode 1-2 (Premiere)

Movies

September 4 – COSMOPOLIS *Canadian Title*

September 4 – BEWITCHED

September 4 – THE MASK

September 5 – TAKING OF PELHAM 123

September 5 – ANGELS & DEMON

September 5 – THE MATRIX

September 5 – THE MATRIX RELOADED

September 5 – THE MATRIX REVOLUTION

September 5 – SEVEN VEILS *Canadian Title*

September 5 – LUCKY STRIKES *Canadian Title*

September 5 – THE RADLEYS

September 5 – RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK

September 5 – INDIANA JONES AND THE TEMPLE OF DOOM

September 5 – INDIANA JONES AND THE LAST CRUSADE

September 5 – INDIANA JONES AND THE KINGDOM OF THE CRYSTAL SKULL

September 5 – THE SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS MOVIE

September 5 – THE SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS MOVIE: SPONGE ON THE RUN

September 5 – THE SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS MOVIE: SPONGE OUT OF WATER

September 8 – I AM JOHNNY CASH *Canadian Title*

STARZ

September 4 – COSMOPOLIS *Canadian Title*

September 5 – WICK IS PAIN

September 5 – TAKING OF PELHAM 123

September 5 – BEING CANADIAN *Canadian Title*

September 5 – ANGELS & DEMONS

Additional Highlights

September 6 – PAW PATROL: PUP TALES, Season 9, Part 2 *Canadian Title*

September 8 – WICKED TUNA: OUTER BANKS, Season 1-8

September 8 – SHERLOCK & DAUGHTER, Season 1, Episode 1 (Series Premiere)

September 9 – JEOPARDY!, Episode 1-100

September 9 – JEOPARDY!, Season 42, Episode 1 (Season Premiere)

September 9 – WHEEL OF FORTUNE, Episode 1-100

September 9 – WHEEL OF FORTUNE, Season 43, Episode 1 (Season Premiere)