Corus Entertainment Welcomes Political Journalist Vassy Kapelos To Its National Talk Radio Network Beginning September 6

Corus Entertainment is thrilled to welcome The Vassy Kapelos Show, in partnership with Orbyt Media, to its weekend Talk Radio lineup, beginning Saturday, September 6.

Hosted by award-winning journalist and political correspondent Vassy Kapelos, the addition of Orbyt’s hit political show is part of Corus’ lineup of high-quality, informative content for audiences across Canada.

The Vassy Kapelos Show features entertaining analysis and debate with major Canadian political figures, along with timely commentary on the week’s breaking news. Ottawa-based journalist Vassy Kapelos brings her years of broadcast experience to the two-hour program – including host of the weekly political journal of record, Question Period, and daily political affairs program, Power Play.

“We’re proud to continue our commitment to delivering the very best in Canadian content to our listeners,” said Mike Bendixen, National Director, Talk Radio Corus Entertainment. “Partnering with Orbyt Media to bring The Vassy Kapelos Show to our national Talk Radio network reinforces our focus on smart, engaging programming that reflects the interests and conversations happening across the country.”

“Orbyt Media is committed to producing and delivering exceptional Canadian content to broadcasters across the country,” said Heidi Baiden, Senior Manager, Orbyt Media. “We look forward to expanding our relationship with Corus and building on the success of the Bryan Adams Radio Show with the addition of the Vassy Kapelos Weekend Show on their News Talk radio stations across Canada.”

Listen to The Vassy Kapelos Show, syndicated across Corus’ talk networks, every weekend at the following times: