CDN Viewer’s WHAT’S ON? for September 7 – 20, 2025

On the network front, the next two weeks see the return of Animal Control, Doc & High Potential and the season finale of The Great North. On the reality & game show front, new FOX game show Celebrity Weakest Link premieres, while Dancing with the Stars & Name That Tune return with an all-new season. In addition, Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service, MasterChef, The Amazing Race Canada, Lego Masters Jr., Match Game, The 1% Club & The Quiz with Balls conclude their current season. Also, 2025 MTV Video Music Awards air September 7, 2025 CCMA Awards air September 13 and the 77th Emmy Awards air September 14.

On the specialty and streaming front, the next two weeks see the premiere of 11 new series, the return of Beauty in Black, Every Minute Counts, Futurama, Gen V, Only Murders in the Buidling, The Couple Next Door, The Morning Show & The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. and the series finale of Acapulco & The Summer I Turned Pretty. New series premiering in the next two weeks include Acorn TV’s new crime drama The Crow Girl; 2 new series from Amazon Prime Video: adult animated black comedy Hellavu Boss and drama The Girlfriend; Apple TV+’s new crime drama Black Rabbit; Great American Family’s new drama Crossroad Springs (airing on Super Channel Heart & Home); HBO’s new crime drama Task; 3 new series from Netflix: adult animated horror series Haunted Hotel, Argentine political drama Maledictions & Mexican crime drama The Dead Girls; Irish drama The Boy That Never Was (airing on Super Channel Fuse) and UK mystery series Sherlock & Daughter (airing on Crave). Also, Chief of War, Foundation & Star Trek: Strange New Worlds concludes its current season.

On the reality front, 10 new series premiere: Secrets of Celebrity Sex Tapes (A&E), Built in the Bronx (Discovery Canada), Halloween Bakeshop (Flavour Network), Chef Grudge Match (Food Network Canada), Sin City Rehab (HGTV Canada), Building Baeumler (Home Network), The Tech Bro Murders (Investigation Discovery Canada), India’s Mega Festivals (National Geographic Canada), Celebrations with Lacey Chabert (W Network) and Love is Blind: France & Next Gen Chef (Netflix). Also, Halloween Baking Championship (Food Network Canada), 100 Day Dream Home (HGTV Canada), Beyond Skinwalker Ranch, Mountain Men & Skinwalker Ranch (History Canada), Renovation Hunters (Home Network), Car S.O.S. & Lost Treasures of Egypt (National Geographic Canada), The Reluctant Traveler (Apple TV+), Love Island Games (Crave) and Love is Blind: Brazil (Netflix) return with an all-new season, while The Great American Recipe (Flavour Network) conclude its current season.

Other highlights include the premiere of new documentay Most Wanted: Teen Hacker, 4-part docuseries that explores the criminal career of Finnish hacker Julius Kivimäki, who was once labeled by the FBI as one of the world’s most dangerous cybercriminals.

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 7

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (AMC+ & AMC @ 9pm ET)



2025 MTV Video Music Awards – 3hr Special (Global and CBS @ 8pm ET)

LL Cool J hosts the ceremony honoring names in music with live performances and awards at New York’s UBS Arena; scheduled performers include Alex Warren, Busta Rhymes, J Balvin and DJ Snake, Ricky Martin, Sabrina Carpenter, and sombr.



CROSSROADS SPRINGS – SERIES PREMIERE (Super Channel Heart & Home @ 8pm ET)

Siblings James return home to their family ranch, where they face old wounds, financial hardship, and a decades-long feud with a neighboring farm; amid the challenges, James starts a cowboy church where faith, family, and ranch life go hand in hand.

Lost Treasures of Egypt – SEASON 6 PREMIERE (National Geographic Canada @ 8pm ET)



TASK – SERIES PREMIERE (HBO Canada @ 9pm ET) *7-Part Miniseries*

An FBI Agent leads a task force in a Philadelphia suburb to put an end to a string of drug-house robberies led by an unsuspecting family man.

Beyond Skinwalker Ranch – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (History Canada @ 9pm ET)



INDIA’S MEGA FESTIVALS – SERIES PREMIERE (National Geographic Canada @ 9pm ET)

Chefs Gary Mehigan and Pablo Naranjo travel across India to experience the grandest cultural and religious festivals in the country.

Skinwalker Ranch – SEASON 6 PREMIERE (History Canada @ 10pm ET)



BUILDING BAEUMLER – SERIES PREMIERE (Home Network @ 10pm ET)

In their new series, Building Baeumler, Bryan and Sarah Baeumler take viewers inside their high-stakes world of buying and building. We follow the power couple as they take on a hotel renovation in the Florida Keys, invest in an ambitious expansion of their Bahamas resort, and tackle a personal renovation back home in Canada

MONDAY SEPTEMBER 8



THE CROW GIRL – SERIES PREMIERE (Acorn TV)

DCI Jeanette Kilburn and eminent psychotherapist Dr. Sophia Craven join forces to hunt the killer of young men; the investigation takes Jeanette and Sophia into a dangerous world of historic abuse and murder.



SHERLOCK & DAUGHTER – SERIES PREMIERE (Crave)

Sherlock Holmes teams up with a young American who believes she may be his daughter. Despite differences, they solve a conspiracy and her mother’s case.

Lego Masters Jr. – SEASON 1 FINALE (CTV2 and FOX @ 8pm ET)

The Quiz with Balls – SEASON 2 FINALE (CTV2 and FOX @ 9pm ET)



SECRETS OF CELEBRITY SEX TAPES – SERIES PREMIERE (A&E @ 9pm ET)

An unfiltered deep dive into the most infamous celebrity sex tapes, revealing untold stories, cultural impact, and how scandal reshaped fame, consent, and pop culture itself.

Renovation Hunters – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Home Network @ 9pm ET)

TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 9

Only Murders in the Building – SEASON 5 PREMIERE (Disney+ Canada)



CHEF GRUDGE MATCH – SERIES PREMIERE (Food Network Canada @ 9pm ET)

Host Laila Ali challenges chefs to settle their disputes in a single round, head-to-head culinary battle; the winners walk out with $10,000 cash, a prized knife from the losing chef’s knife roll and bragging rights for life.

Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson – SEASON 1 FINALE (Citytv and NBC @ 10pm ET)



THE TECH BRO MURDERS – SERIES PREMIERE (Investigation Discovery Canada @ 10pm ET)

A six-part series that explores the death of executives from companies including Google and Cisco.

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 10



HELLAVU BOSS – SERIES PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)

This adult animated comedy follows the misadventures, hijinks, and relationships of the Immediate Murder Professionals (or I.M.P. for short)– a band of demon assassins from Hell who kill people on Earth for a living.



THE GIRLFRIEND – SERIES PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)

In this juicy psychological thriller, Laura (Robin Wright) has it all: a glittering career, a loving husband, and her prized son, Daniel. But her perfect life unravels when Daniel brings home Cherry (Olivia Cooke), a girlfriend who changes everything. Laura’s convinced Cherry is hiding something. Is she a manipulative social climber, or is Laura just paranoid? The truth is a matter of perspective.



THE DEAD GIRLS – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *Mexico*

Based on Jorge Ibargüengoitia’s novel, the series tells how the Baladro sisters built a brothel empire and became merciless killers in 1960s Mexico.

Love is Blind: Brazil – SEASON 5 PREMIERE (Netflix)



LOVE IS BLIND: FRANCE – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

Divided into pods, French singles meet, date and get engaged, sight unseen, in their quest to find and marry their one true love.

Match Game – SEASON 6 FINALE (ABC @ 8pm ET)

Big Cats 24/7 – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (PBS @ 8pm ET)

Car S.O.S. – SEASON 13 PREMIERE (National Geographic Canada @ 9pm ET)

Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service – SEASON 1 FINALE (CTV and FOX @ 9:02pm ET)

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 11

Beauty in Black – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Netflix)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – SEASON 3 FINALE (CTV Sci-fi Channel @ 9pm ET)

Mountain Men – SEASON 14 PREMIERE (History Canada @ 9pm ET)



MOST WANTED: TEEN HACKER – SERIES PREMIERE (Crave 1 @ 9:45pm ET) *4-Part Limited Series*

A 15 year old becomes one of the most dangerous hackers in the world.

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 12

Foundation – SEASON 3 FINALE (Apple TV+)

Every Minute Counts – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)



MALEDICTIONS – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *Argentina*

At a career-defining moment, a governor’s child vanishes. Torn between ambition and family secrets, he must choose: politics or his daughter’s safety.

Magic City: An American Fantasy – SEASON 1 FINALE (Starz Canada @ 11pm ET)

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 13



2025 CCMA Awards – 2hr Special (CTV @ 8pm ET)

The 2025 Canadian Country Music Association Awards, honouring achievements in Canadian country music in Kelowna, British Columbia.

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 14



77th Emmy Awards – 2hr Special (CTV2 and CBS @ 8pm ET)

Nate Bargatze hosts the awards show celebrating and honoring television’s best at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Doc – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (FOX @ 8pm ET)



CELEBRATIONS WITH LACEY CHABERT – SERIES PREMIERE (W Network @ 8pm ET)

Following Lacy Chabert while she surprises deserving kids, families and adults who are making a positive impact in their communities by throwing them the celebration.

The Great North – SEASON 5 FINALE (FOX @ 9pm ET)



HALLOWEEN BAKESHOP – SERIES PREMIERE (Flavour Network @ 8pm ET)

Halloween Bakeshop is a frightfully fun baking showdown where eight talented bakers face off in a high-stakes competition for a chance to take home $25,000. Hosted by actress and comedian Lauren Ash, each episode tests the bakers’ creativity and technical skills as they race against the clock to complete two Halloween-themed bakes.

MONDAY SEPTEMBER 15

Futurama – SEASON 13 PREMIERE (Disney+ Canada)

Name That Tune – SEASON 5 PREMIERE (CHCH and FOX @ 8pm ET)



CELEBRITY WEAKEST LINK – SERIES PREMIERE (FOX @ 9pm ET)

In a reboot of the game show, eight celebrities answer fast-paced trivia questions to raise money for charity—while voting each other out as the weakest link after every round.

The Great American Recipe – SEASON 4 FINALE (Flavour Network @ 9pm ET)

Halloween Baking Championship – SEASON 11 PREMIERE (Food Network Canada @ 9pm ET)

TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 16

Love Island Games – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Crave)

This Hour Has 22 Minutes – SEASON 33 PREMIERE (CBC @ 8pm ET)

Dancing with the Stars – SEASON 34 PREMIERE (ABC @ 8pm ET)



CELEBRITY WEAKEST LINK – SERIES PREMIERE (CTV @ 8pm ET)

The 1% Club – SEASON 1 FINALE (FOX @ 8pm ET)

100 Day Dream Home – SEASON 7 PREMIERE (HGTV Canada @ 8pm ET)

Animal Control – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (CBC @ 9pm ET)

The Amazing Race Canada – SEASON 11 FINALE (CTV @ 9pm ET)

The New Wave of Standup – SEASON 6 PREMIERE (CBC @ 9:30pm ET)

High Potential – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (CTV and ABC @ 10pm ET)



BUILT IN THE BRONX – SERIES PREMIERE (Discovery Canada @ 10pm ET)

Custom car wunderkind Kelvin Urena wants to level up his shop, MK Tech, while staying rooted on Jerome Ave; when Ria, his ex and co-owner, fights to expand it in a new borough, Kelvin must pull big clients and high-end builds or give up.

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 17

Gen V – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)

The Summer I Turned Pretty – SERIES FINALE (Amazon Prime Video)

Acapulco – SERIES FINALE (Apple TV+)

The Morning Show – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (Apple TV+)



NEXT GEN CHEF – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

Inside the world’s most prestigious culinary school, 21 of America’s hottest young chefs, under the age of 30, compete in a one-of-a-kind competition

MasterChef – SEASON 15 FINALE (FOX @ 8pm ET)



SIN CITY REHAB – SERIES PREMIERE (HGTV Canada @ 9pm ET)

Designer Alison Victoria will take on the bright lights and high stakes of the Las Vegas real estate scene.

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 18



BLACK RABBIT – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *8-Part Limited Series*

A rising-star restaurateur is forced into New York’s criminal underworld when his chaotic brother returns to town with loan sharks on his trail.



THE BOY THAT NEVER WAS – SERIES PREMIERE (Super Channel Fuse @ 9pm ET)

After their son is presumed dead in a Moroccan earthquake, a couple’s world is turned upside down when they spot a boy in Dublin, leading them on a desperate search for the truth.

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 19

Chief of War – SEASON 1 FINALE (Apple TV+)

The Reluctant Traveler – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Apple TV+)



HAUNTED HOTEL – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

After inheriting a hotel from her late brother, a single mom moves in with his good-natured ghost — and high-maintenance guests who will never check out.

The Couple Next Door – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Starz Canada @ 9pm ET)