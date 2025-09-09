CBC Launches New Fall 2025 Podcast Slate

CBC, the #1 Canadian podcaster, is launching a new fall slate of original podcasts, featuring in-depth investigations and candid personal revelations. CBC’s entire podcast collection can be found on CBC Listen and everywhere podcasts are available. Select titles can also be streamed on YouTube.

UNCOVER: DIRTBAG CLIMBER (5 episodes) * Listen to Episode

Episode 1 available now everywhere podcasts are available; new episodes released weekly

A murder victim with multiple identities. A criminal on the run from his past. Dirtbag Climber is a five-part podcast series investigating the unsolved homicide of “Jesse James,” a “dirtbag” rock climber found dead in Squamish, BC. Local reporter Steven Chua dives into the case, determined to find answers. Along the twisted way, he tracks a stranger-than-fiction story that criss-crosses North America, unveiling a stunning portrait of an enigmatic con artist — a troubling victim whose life story foreshadowed the darkest digital undercurrents of our time.

SEE YOU IN COURT (12 episodes) * Listen to the trailer *

Launches September 16 everywhere podcasts are available

Dive into the messy and memorable courtroom battles that shaped how Canadians live today, one case at a time. Each week, Falen Johnson teams up with a journalist to uncover the true stories of convicts, sh*t disturbers, and ordinary folks who decided to challenge the law and ended up changing history.

LOVE ME (6 episodes) * Listen to the trailer

Launches October 6 everywhere podcasts are available

Celebrate the beauty and chaos of human connection in season 4 of LOVE ME. From the nuances of grief to chaotic dating fails, in each episode, host Lu Olkowski challenges the way we think about belonging. Award-winning documentary storytelling that cuts right to the heart.

UNDERSTOOD: THE MAKING OF MUSK (4 episodes)

Launches October 7 everywhere podcasts are available

What explains Elon Musk? How do his most outlandish ambitions and most toxic qualities trace back to his youth in Apartheid South Africa? UNDERSTOOD: THE MAKING OF MUSK explores his seemingly insatiable drive for dominance, which connects everything from his birthrate obsession (and fourteen children) to his fixation with colonizing Mars. This four-part series, hosted by Jacob Silverman, reveals a little known side of the world’s richest man. Silverman tells the vital beginnings of this story — because the Elon era is far from over. UNDERSTOOD: THE MAKING OF MUSK is being released in partnership with Bloomsbury, publishers of Silverman’s latest book, Gilded Rage: Elon Musk and the Radicalization of Silicon Valley, also out October 7, 2025.

FORGED (6 episodes) * Listen to the trailer *

Launches October 15 everywhere podcasts are available

Known as the “Picasso of the North,” Norval Morrisseau is one of the most celebrated Indigenous artists in the world. But when a rock star gets a tip about the authenticity of his Morrisseau painting, he discovers a sinister underworld with thousands of forged paintings, millions of dollars in profits, multiple fraud rings, and even a suspected murder. Host Adrian Stimson, an artist from the Siksika Nation, travels from Thunder Bay to the Northern Territory of Australia, to reveal what is believed to be the largest art crime fraud in the world. From CBC and ABC in Australia.

THE DEVIL YOU KNOW, WITH SARAH MARSHALL (8 episodes)

Launches October 20 everywhere podcasts are available

In the 1980s and 90s, Satan and his followers were accused of brainwashing children, sacrificing babies, and infiltrating North American society on a massive scale – yet these thousands of alleged Satanists were nowhere to be found. Even so, the narrative became embedded in our cultural memory, warping everything it touched – including the lives of innocent people. And it never quite died out. Sarah Marshall (You’re Wrong About) hosts this eight-part anthology series about the Satanic Panic and the people who experienced it in real-time – the believers, the skeptics, the bystanders, and the wrongfully convicted.

UNCOVER: ALLISON AFTER NXIVM (6 episodes) *Listen to the trailer*

Launches November 10 everywhere podcasts are available

You think you know the NXIVM story. The secretive self-help empire. The sex cult headlines. The downfall of its leader, Keith Raniere. But the most famous woman at the center of the story has remained largely silent. In ALLISON AFTER NXIVM, host Natalie Robehmed unravels the story of Allison Mack: former Smallville actress, high-ranking NXIVM member, and convicted felon. With exclusive access following her release from prison, this series traces her astonishing path from Smallville fame to NXIVM’s inner circle – and her effort to rebuild a life in the wreckage. Through raw interviews and revealing conversations with those who knew her before, during, and after NXIVM, ALLISON AFTER NXIVM dives deep into the gray zones of influence, accountability, and redemption.

New weekly episodes include Season 3 of CRIME STORY, hosted by award-winning journalist and true crime devotee Kathleen Goldhar, who, each week, dives into gripping cases of every kind – from white-collar scandals and high-profile trials to under-the-radar stories you’ve never heard before. CBC’s ongoing podcasts also include: COMMOTION WITH ELAMIN ABDELMAHMOUD, THE DOSE, FRONT BURNER, Q WITH TOM POWER, SICKBOY and more.

CBC offers a richly diverse collection of award-winning podcasts that engage, enlighten and entertain. CBC is the #1 Canadian podcaster, reaching more Canadians than any other podcast publisher with millions of downloads each month and more than 45 series in genres such as true crime, comedy, human interest and audio fiction.