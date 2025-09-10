Batter Up! Ten New Amateur Bakers Enter The Tent in Season 9 Of The Great Canadian Baking Show, Premiering October 5 on CBC and CBC Gem

CBC today revealed the latest batch of amateur bakers competing on Season 9 of THE GREAT CANADIAN BAKING SHOW (8×60). Ten dough-lightful bakers from across the country will put their skills to the test in the iconic tent for the chance to claim the title of Canada’s best amateur baker. Comedians, actors, writers and Second City alumni, Alan Shane Lewis and Ann Pornel, knead no introduction, returning as hosts alongside esteemed pastry chefs and expert judges Bruno Feldeisen and Kyla Kennaley. New episodes will be available weekly on Sundays on CBC Gem starting at 9 a.m. ET, and on CBC TV at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT) local time, beginning October 5.

Based on the beloved British format, each episode features the bakers competing in three challenges – the Signature Bake, the Technical Bake, and the Show Stopper – during which they will rely on their homegrown knowledge and personal backgrounds to ensure that their delectable dishes stand out. Once their baking has been tasted and critiqued, the judges will decide who will be the week’s Star Baker and who will be sent home. In the final episode, the remaining three bakers will face off for the coveted cake plate and the title of Canada’s best amateur baker.

Meet the 10 bakers whipping up magic this season:

Season 8 winner Elora Khanom of Edmonton, Alberta took home the title and coveted cake plate after competing against semi-finalists Jen Childs of Esquimalt, British Columbia and Pamela Kramer of Stayner, Ontario. Audiences can catch up on past seasons of THE GREAT CANADIAN BAKING SHOW on CBC Gem.

THE GREAT CANADIAN BAKING SHOW is produced by Proper Television in association with CBC and Love Productions. The executive producers are Cathie James and Lesia Capone and Mark Van de Ven who is also the series producer. For CBC, Sally Catto is General Manager, Entertainment, Factual & Sports; Jennifer Dettman is Executive Director, Unscripted Content; and Susan Taylor is Executive in Charge of Production. The format is owned by Love Productions and distributed by Sky. THE GREAT CANADIAN BAKING SHOW is proud to welcome back Dairy Farmers of Canada as the sponsor of CBC’s Bake it with Canadian Dairy Contest, launching on October 5.