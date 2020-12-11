TSN Announces Full Court Coverage of Must-Watch Matchups with 2020-21 Toronto Raptors Broadcast Schedule, Highlighted by Opening Night, December 23

Led by veteran All-Star Kyle Lowry, the Toronto Raptors take their talents to Tampa Bay for the 2020-21 NBA season. With comprehensive coverage of Canada’s team, TSN today unveiled the first half of its Raptors broadcast schedule, featuring 19 regular season games, including the opening night matchup against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. ET.

TSN’s Raptors broadcast schedule is available here.

Throughout the season, Canada’s Sports Leader provides viewers with comprehensive NBA coverage, including multiple marquee matchups every week featuring the league’s best teams, the NBA PLAYOFFS and NBA FINALS, plus extensive coverage of the Raps across SPORTSCENTRE as well as TSN’s digital and social media platforms.

TSN’s 2020-21 TANGERINE RAPTORS BASKETBALL ON TSN first half broadcast schedule features the following highlights:

Two clashes with two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 27 and Feb. 18

Two games against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in a rematch of the hard-fought 2020 NBA PLAYOFFS series, on Feb. 12 and March 4

A showdown with the 2020 NBA Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat, led by star swingman Jimmy Butler, on Jan. 22

The Raptors taking on the league’s top stars on TSN, including games against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 18; against Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 5; and Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 21

TANGERINE RAPTORS BASKETBALL ON TSN features the network’s award-winning broadcast team, led by the iconic duo of play-by-play commentator Matt Devlin alongside game analyst and TSN Basketball Insider Jack “The Coach” Armstrong. TSN’s Raptors broadcasts also feature hosts Rod Black and Kate Beirness, with analysts Leo Rautins and Sam Mitchell, and contributions from Kayla Grey and Kia Nurse.

TSN’s television coverage of the Raptors is complemented by live radio coverage on TSN 1050 Toronto, as play-by-play announcer Paul Jones is joined by analysts Armstrong and Sherman Hamilton. TSN 1050 brings fans extended pre- and post-game shows hosted by Nikki Reyes, Jim Tatti, and Josh Lewenberg. TSN 1050’s Raptors broadcast schedule is available here. TSN 1050’s radio coverage is also available on TSN.ca, and for live streaming via the TSN and iHeartRadio apps.

TSN platforms – including TSN.ca and the TSN app – have the Raptors covered from every angle, with:

Up-to-the-minute breaking news, scores, game recaps, and more

Daily comprehensive coverage of the NBA, including digital analysis from TSN basketball analysts

Breaking news and features following the Raptors from Lewenberg

Highlights, recaps, and must-see moments from around the league

Photos, videos, and content posted across TSN’s official social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

BarDown.com rounds up all the viral moments and social media reaction from the new season

BarDown’s Marissa Roberto and Daniel Zakrzewski contribute regular pre-game content to TSN’s official social accounts

Sponsors of TSN’s Toronto Raptors broadcast coverage include: Toyota, Burger King, Expedia, BMW, Chrysler Dealers, KFC, and Hyundai.

TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can catch the action on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.