TSN Announces Full Court Coverage of Must-Watch Matchups with 2020-21 Toronto Raptors Broadcast Schedule, Highlighted by Opening Night, December 23

Great White North (FOX / Citytv) Premieres February 14 @ 8:30pm ET.

Clarice (Global / CBS) premieres Feb. 11, 2021.

The Equalizer (CBS / Global) premieres Feb. 7, 2021 (following the Super Bowl)

Superstore  (NBC / Global) has been cancelled after 6 seasons; it will conclude at the end of its current season.

Black Lightning (The CW / Netflix Canada) will conclude its run after the upcoming 4th season.

NEXT (FOX / Global) has been cancelled after 1 season.

Last Man Standing (FOX) will conclude its run after the upcoming 11th season.

Snowfall (FX) Season 4 Premieres February 24 @ 10pm ET.

Industry (HBO) has been renewed for a 2nd season.

Grown-ish (Freeform / ABC Spark) Season 3 premieres January 21, 2021.

Vikings (History), Season 6, Part 2 premieres January 1 ,2021.

Fear The Walking Dead (AMC) has been renewed for a 7th season.

Snowpiercer (TNT / Netflix Canada) Season 2 premieres January 25, 2021.

Locke and Key (Netlfix) has been renewed for a Third season.

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max / Crave) has been renewed for a Second season.

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu / CTV Drama Channel) has been renewed for a 5th season; Season 4 premieres 2021.

Hoops (Netflix) has been cancelled after 1 season.

Cobra Kai (Netflix) Season 3 Premieres January 8, 2021.

For All Mankind (Apple TV+) has been renewed for a Third season.

Utopia (Amazon Prime Video) has been cancelled after 1 season.

The Expanse (Amazon Prime Video) has been renewed for a Sixth and Final season.

Servant (Apple TV+) Season 2 premieres January 15, 2021.

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access / CTV Sci-Fi Channel & Crave) has been renewed for a Fourth season.

Dickinson (Apple TV+) Season 2 premieres January 8, 2021.  The series has also been renewed for a Third season

What’s On? December 6 – 19:

Series Premiere of The Stand, The Mess You Leave Behind, The Wilds & Your Honor.

Season Premiere of Shameless, Mr. Iglesias, Power Book II: Ghost & The Expanse.

Season Finale of Moonbase 8, Pandora, The Flight Attendant & The Mandalorian.

2:30 pm European Soccer on TV- December ...
European Soccer on TV- December ...
European Soccer on TV- December 18 - 23
EUROPEAN SOCCER ON TV- DECEMBER 18 – 23 (All Times Eastern) Friday December 18, 2020 2:30pm: Union Berlin – Borussia Dortmund (Sportsnet / Sportsnet World)   Saturday December 19, 2020 9:30am: RB Leipzig – FC[...]

