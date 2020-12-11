The 2020 Edition of our FALL TV PREVIEW section is now available!
CBC Original Docuseries ANYONE’S GAME, About The World’s Top Basketball Development Program, To Premiere January 15 on CBC TV and CBC Gem

Great White North (FOX / Citytv) Premieres February 14 @ 8:30pm ET.

Clarice (Global / CBS) premieres Feb. 11, 2021.

The Equalizer (CBS / Global) premieres Feb. 7, 2021 (following the Super Bowl)

Superstore  (NBC / Global) has been cancelled after 6 seasons; it will conclude at the end of its current season.

Black Lightning (The CW / Netflix Canada) will conclude its run after the upcoming 4th season.

NEXT (FOX / Global) has been cancelled after 1 season.

Last Man Standing (FOX) will conclude its run after the upcoming 11th season.

Snowfall (FX) Season 4 Premieres February 24 @ 10pm ET.

Industry (HBO) has been renewed for a 2nd season.

Grown-ish (Freeform / ABC Spark) Season 3 premieres January 21, 2021.

Vikings (History), Season 6, Part 2 premieres January 1 ,2021.

Fear The Walking Dead (AMC) has been renewed for a 7th season.

Snowpiercer (TNT / Netflix Canada) Season 2 premieres January 25, 2021.

Locke and Key (Netlfix) has been renewed for a Third season.

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max / Crave) has been renewed for a Second season.

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu / CTV Drama Channel) has been renewed for a 5th season; Season 4 premieres 2021.

Hoops (Netflix) has been cancelled after 1 season.

Cobra Kai (Netflix) Season 3 Premieres January 8, 2021.

For All Mankind (Apple TV+) has been renewed for a Third season.

Utopia (Amazon Prime Video) has been cancelled after 1 season.

The Expanse (Amazon Prime Video) has been renewed for a Sixth and Final season.

Servant (Apple TV+) Season 2 premieres January 15, 2021.

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access / CTV Sci-Fi Channel & Crave) has been renewed for a Fourth season.

Dickinson (Apple TV+) Season 2 premieres January 8, 2021.  The series has also been renewed for a Third season

What’s On? December 6 – 19:

Series Premiere of The Stand, The Mess You Leave Behind, The Wilds & Your Honor.

Season Premiere of Shameless, Mr. Iglesias, Power Book II: Ghost & The Expanse.

Season Finale of Moonbase 8, Pandora, The Flight Attendant & The Mandalorian.

            2020 Edition Now Available!

