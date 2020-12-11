Sportsnet Announces First Half of 2020-21 Toronto Raptors Broadcast Schedule

Sportsnet is bringing Canadian fans south for the winter as the Toronto Raptors prepare to launch their 2020-21 NBA regular season in Tampa. Connecting the North across the 49th parallel, Sportsnet will deliver 18 national broadcasts on Sportsnet and SN NOW for the first half of the season, from December 26, 2020 to February 28, 2021. Additionally, Sportsnet 590 The FAN and the Sportsnet Radio Network will air 36 Raptors matchups on radio throughout the season (broadcast schedule attached and online; full radio schedule to be confirmed at a later date).

Delivering full-court coverage from the North’s home-away-from-home in Tampa, highlights of the Raptors on Sportsnet schedule include:

Seven of the first eight Raptors games of the 2020-21 campaign

A Boxing Day clash with DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs

An Eastern Conference semifinal reunion with Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics on January 4

A meeting with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on January 10

A February road trip to Milwaukee to face-off against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks

Bringing fans closer to the game – and team – they love, Sportsnet’s broadcast team includes:

Delivering the latest news from on and off the court, Sportsnet.ca and the Sportsnet App are the ultimate destinations for Canada’s basketball fans.

The Insiders – Breaking news, opinion, commentary and analysis from Canada’s top NBA writer Michael Grange, plus must-reads from Donnovan Bennett, Steven Loung and Arden Zwelling.

– Breaking news, opinion, commentary and analysis from Canada’s top NBA writer Michael Grange, plus must-reads from Donnovan Bennett, Steven Loung and Arden Zwelling. On Social – Gotta-See-It highlights on Sportsnet’s Instagram, Twitter and Facebook channels.

The second half of the Raptors on Sportsnet TV and streaming schedule will be announced at a later date.