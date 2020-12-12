CTV Channel Group Programming Highlights: Dec. 14-20

MUST-WATCH FOR THE WEEK OF DECEMBER 14

CTV: Season 4 of THE MASKED SINGER culminates with a two-hour season finale on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Viewers can relive all the best moments and performances from the entire season, and watch the three finalists perform one last time before all are unmasked and one singer takes home the Golden Mask Trophy. Hosted by Nick Cannon, with Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke as panellists.

CTV Comedy Channel: Following the release of Brent Butt’s first-ever holiday single, Season 3 of CORNER GAS ANIMATED culminates with the series’ first-ever holiday episode on Monday, Dec. 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In “Tinsel-itis”, Brent (Brent Butt) and Lacey (Gabrielle Miller) go to great lengths to find each other the perfect Christmas gift. Hank (Fred Ewanuick) gets conned into helping Oscar (Eric Peterson) and Emma (Corrine Koslo) prep for their annual Christmas party. Meanwhile, Wanda (Nancy Robertson) goes to war with Karen (Tara Spencer Nairn) and Davis (Lorne Cardinal) over her extreme Christmas lights display.

CTV Drama Channel: Filmed in the Ottawa-area and starring ‘90s legend Fran Drescher (THE NANNY) and Canadian actor Ben Lewis (ARROW), Lifetime’s first-ever LGBTQ+ holiday film, THE CHRISTMAS SETUP, debuts Friday, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. ET. The love story begins when New York lawyer Hugo (Lewis) returns home to Milwaukee with his best friend Madelyn (Ellen Wong, DARK MATTER) to spend the holidays with his family. His mother Kate (Drescher), who is in charge of the local Christmas celebrations, arranges for Hugo to run into Patrick (Blake Lee, MIXOLOGY) — his high school friend and secret crush — who has recently returned to town after a successful stint in Silicon Valley. As they enjoy the local holiday festivities together, Hugo and Patrick’s attraction to each other is undeniable. But when Hugo receives word of a big promotion requiring a move to London, he must decide what is most important to him.

CTV Life Channel: Real-life couple Chef Rodney Bowers and Bell Media radio and TV personality Meredith Shaw once again welcome viewers into their home kitchen for two back-to-back, 30-minute holiday-themed episodes of DOUBLE YOUR DISH: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS on Monday, Dec. 14 beginning at 10 p.m. ET. First, in “Holiday Feast for Days”, the duo cook up roast beef, creamed spinach, and mushroom fricassee. But that’s not all: they’re also showing how to repurpose the leftovers for two different dishes: Beef Stroganoff, and Mushroom Strata. Then, in “Ginger All the Way”, they transform one batch of gingerbread cookies into two different desserts: a chilly gingerbread semifreddo, and a warm gingerbread sticky toffee pudding.

CTV Sci-Fi Channel: Featuring a variety of blockbuster Tom Cruise films, the channel’s two-day CRUISEING INTO THE HOLIDAYS MARATHON kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 19 with the MISSION IMPOSSIBLE trilogy (beginning at 4 p.m. ET), followed by WAR OF THE WORLDS (11:30 p.m. ET). The action-packed marathon continues on Sunday, Dec. 20 with LEGEND (5:30 p.m. ET), MINORITY REPORT (7:30 p.m. ET), and then OBLIVION (10:25 p.m. ET).

CTV Movies celebrates Meryl Streep this week with three titles joining the lineup on Thursday, Dec. 17. The comedy JULIE & JULIA recounts the true story of how Julia Child’s (Streep) life and cookbook inspired fledgling writer Julie Powell (Amy Adams) to whip up all 524 recipes in just 365 days, and introduce a new generation to the magic of French cooking. Heartwarming comedy RICKI AND THE FLASH follows guitar heroine Ricki Rendazzo (Streep) who made a world of mistakes as she followed her dreams of rock-and-roll stardom. Returning home, Ricki gets shot at redemption, and a chance to make things right with her family. DANCING AT LUGHNASA, based on the Tony Award-winning play set in 1930s Ireland, tells the story of the Mundy sisters (Streep, Catherine McCormack, Kathy Burke, Bríd Brennan, Sophie Thompson), who struggle daily against their poverty-stricken environment. Only their indomitable spirit can keep them from tragedy and despair.

CTV.ca/CTV App Exclusives: The musical film documentary SILENT NIGHT: A SONG FOR THE WORLD is streaming on CTV’s Holiday Hub, available on the all-new CTV.ca and the CTV App with no subscription or sign-in required. The documentary explores the creation and cultural impact of the world’s most famous Christmas carol, composed in 1818 in Salzburg, Austria. Translated into 140 languages, “Silent Night” caused a Christmas ceasefire in World War I, and Bing Crosby’s version is the third best-selling single ever. Narrated by Hugh Bonneville (DOWNTON ABBEY), with new recordings by renowned stars in different languages, the star-studded cast includes Kelly Clarkson, Joss Stone, John Rhys-Davies, David Foster, Kathrine McPhee, Randy Jackson, Gavin Rossdale, Sheléa, Ailee, Josh Groban, The Vienna Boys Choir, Anggun, Lina Makhoul, The Tenors, Rolando Villazón, and many more. SILENT NIGHT: A SONG FOR THE WORLD also airs Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV.

TOP PICKS FOR THE WEEK OF DECEMBER 14

Monday, Dec. 14

JAMIE OLIVER HOLIDAY MARATHON (JAMIE OLIVER’S CHRISTMAS COOKBOOK, JAMIE & JIMMY’S FESTIVE FEAST, and JAMIE’S EASY CHRISTMAS COUNTDOWN, and JAMIE’S QUICK & EASY CHRISTMAS) – Beginning at 5 p.m. ET on CTV Life Channel

THE BIG BANG THEORY – Two back-to-back, holiday-themed episodes beginning at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV Comedy Channel

JAMIE’S EASY MEALS FOR EVERY DAY– Two all-new, back-to-back episodes beginning at 9 p.m. ET on CTV Life Channel

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS – Season 1 encore – New episode at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on CTV Comedy Channel

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS – Season 1 finale at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CTV Comedy Channel

THE DAILY SOCIAL DISTANCING SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH – Monday to Friday at 11 p.m. ET/PT on CTV Comedy Channel

CONAN – Weeknights at 11:45 p.m. ET/PT on CTV Comedy Channel

Tuesday, Dec. 15

THE VOICE – Season finale at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV

BRIDEZILLAS – Season 13 finale at 9 p.m. ET on CTV Life Channel

THE BIG BANG THEORY – Two back-to-back, holiday-themed episodes beginning at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV Comedy Channel

Wednesday, Dec. 16

SUPERMARKET SWEEP UK – Two back-to-back episodes beginning at 5 p.m. ET on CTV Life Channel

THE AMAZING RACE – Season finale at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CTV

SUPERMARKET SWEEP UK – Season 1 finale at 7 p.m. ET on CTV Life Channel

CHRISTMAS AT MAPLE CREEK – Holiday movie premiere at 8 p.m. ET on CTV Drama Channel

ONE WORLD KITCHEN BAKES THE HOLIDAYS – 9 p.m. ET on CTV Life Channel

ONE WORLD KITCHEN: OUR FAVOURITE HOLIDAY RECIPES – 10 p.m. ET on CTV Life Channel

FULL FRONTAL WITH SAMANTHA BEE – All-new episode at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on CTV Comedy Channel

Thursday, Dec. 17

STATION 19 – All-new episode at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CTV

THE BIG BANG THEORY – Season 1A marathon beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on CTV Comedy Channel

UNLOCKING CHRISTMAS – Holiday movie premiere at 8 p.m. ET on CTV Drama Channel

GREY’S ANATOMY – All-new episode at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV

HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS – Special premiere at 9 p.m. ET on CTV Life Channel

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY– All-new episode at 9 p.m. ET on CTV Drama Channel

THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT – New episode at 10 p.m. ET on CTV Drama Channel

THE BLACKLIST: REDEMPTION (Season 1) – Now streaming on CTV Throwback

Friday, Dec. 18

BONES – Season 1A marathon beginning at 6 a.m. ET on CTV Life Channel

DASHING IN DECEMBER – Holiday movie premiere at 6 p.m. ET on CTV Drama Channel

MAGNUM P.I. – All-new episode at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV

Saturday, Dec. 19

BONES – Season 1B marathon beginning at 6 a.m. ET on CTV Life Channel

BONES – Season 2A marathon beginning at 2 p.m. ET on CTV Life Channel

THE BIG BANG THEORY – Season 1B marathon beginning at 2 p.m. ET/PT on CTV Comedy Channel

THE BIG BANG THEORY – Season 2A marathon beginning at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CTV Comedy Channel

CHRISTMAS UNWRAPPED – Movie premiere at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV

Sunday, Dec. 20

BONES – Season 2B marathon beginning at 6 a.m. ET on CTV Life Channel

THE BIG BANG THEORY – Season 2C marathon beginning at 2 p.m. ET/PT on CTV Comedy Channel

THE BIG BANG THEORY – Season 3A marathon beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET/PT on CTV Comedy Channel