TSN is Canada’s Home for Comprehensive AMERICA’S CUP Yachting Coverage, Beginning with the AMERICA’S CUP WORLD SERIES, December 16

TSN sets sail on AMERICA’S CUP yachting match races, beginning with the PRADA AMERICA’S CUP WORLD SERIES AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 9 p.m. ET streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN app. Running from Dec. 16-18, the AMERICA’S CUP WORLD SERIES is the first stage of contention for the oldest international sporting trophy, the AMERICA’S CUP.

Featuring the best sailing teams in the world, the four teams in AMERICA’S CUP contention include The Defender Emirates Team New Zealand; the Challenger of Record, the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team (Italy); NYYC American Magic (USA); and INEOS TEAM UK (UK).

“The AMERICA’S CUP is a prestigious and beloved competition, and we’re thrilled to give Canadian audiences access to the world’s best in yachting, right at their fingertips,” said Shawn Redmond, Vice-President, TSN and Discovery. “TSN.ca and the TSN app have become a destination for thousands of hours of premium live sports, and we’re proud to add the AMERICA’S CUP events to the massive schedule of live sports that our subscribers can stream through TSN.”

Following the AMERICA’S CUP WORLD SERIES, TSN’s comprehensive yachting coverage also includes the CHRISTMAS RACE, streaming Saturday, Dec. 19 at 9 p.m. ET, and the PRADA CUP, the Challenger Selection Series, from Jan. 14 – Feb. 15. The racing culminates with the 36TH AMERICA’S CUP, streaming March 5-20, where the winner of the PRADA CUP races the Defender of the AMERICA’S CUP, Emirates Team New Zealand, live from Auckland, New Zealand. All AMERICA’S CUP races are available for streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN app.

TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can stream all coverage online at TSN.ca or through the TSN app.