Deadman’s Curse Season 3 Continues The Hunt For A Century-Old Legend, Beginning September 4 on The History® Channel and StackTV

Deadman’s Curse returns for a third season (8×60), with the series’ intrepid explorers hot on the trail of Slumach’s legendary lost gold mine in the mountains of B.C. The team climbs, dives, and digs through surprising new leads, new terrain, and new ‘unconventional’ theories. They join forces with former rivals, make startling discoveries, and unearth a sinister plot to steal Slumach’s gold. Season 3 of Deadman’s Curse premieres Thursday, September 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on The HISTORY® Channel and STACKTV , and is distributed by Corus Studios.

For years, prospector Kru Williams, mountaineer Adam Palmer, Indigenous explorer Taylor Starr and her father Don Froese have worked tirelessly to finally solve the mystery of Slumach’s lost gold mine. Hidden somewhere in the rugged terrain of the Pacific Northwest, its mysterious location has eluded prospectors for generations – with many lives lost in pursuit. The treasure-hunting foursome have an ancestral connection to the legend, but extreme weather, unforgiving terrain and an ancient curse all stand in their way. From rare tape recordings and lost treasure maps to secret letters and oral histories, they’ll chase cryptic clues to discover the truth, unearth the gold, and quite possibly re-write history.

The premiere episode sees the expedition continue as Adam and Kru make an incredible discovery of a hidden mine that sends the entire team back, deep into the British Columbia wilderness, equipped for adventure. The team must navigate a deadly rocky chasm, a rushing river and what appears to be a booby-trapped passageway.

Deadman’s Curse is a HISTORY® Channel Original produced by Great Pacific Media and distributed by Corus Studios. Executive Producers are David Way, Michael Francis, Tim Hardy, and Neil Zuyderduyn, and the Series Producer is Tim Hardy. For The HISTORY® Channel, Debbie Brown is the Executive in Charge of Production, Lynne Carter is Director of Original Programming, and Rachel Nelson is Vice President of Original Programming and Head of Corus Studios.