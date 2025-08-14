August 14-20: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

AUGUST 15 – DEATH OF A UNICORN *Movie Premiere*

A father (Paul Rudd) and daughter (Jenna Ortega) accidentally hit and kill a unicorn while en route to a weekend retreat, where his billionaire boss (Richard E. Grant) seeks to exploit the creature’s miraculous curative properties. Starring Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega, Will Poulter, Anthony Carrigan, Sunita Mani, Jessica Hynes, with Téa Leoni and Richard E. Grant. The film is written and directed by Alex Scharfman.

AUGUST 15 – STARZ’s MAGIC CITY: AN AMERICAN FANTASY *Docuseries Premiere*

MAGIC CITY: AN AMERICAN FANTASY is a star-studded docuseries that explores the rise of Atlanta’s iconic strip club, Magic City, and its massive influence on hip-hop culture. With exclusive interviews from Drake, T.I., 2 Chainz, Jermaine Dupri, Big Boi, Killer Mike, Quavo, and more, this docuseries dives into how Magic City shaped Atlanta’s nightlife, sound, and swagger. From its presence in music videos and lyrics to its role in launching careers, Magic City: An American Fantasy is a deep look at a cultural landmark that helped define Southern hip-hop – and the legends who came through its doors. New episodes stream on subsequent Fridays on STARZ.

AUGUST 17 – THE RAINMAKER *Series Premiere*

Based on the bestselling novel by John Grisham, THE RAINMAKER follows Rudy Baylor (Milo Callaghan), who is fresh out of law school, as he goes head-to-head with courtroom lion Leo Drummond (John Slattery), as well as his law school girlfriend, Sarah (Madison Iseman). Rudy, along with his boss, Bruiser (Lana Parrilla), and her disheveled paralegal, Deck (P.J. Byrne), uncover two connected conspiracies surrounding the mysterious death of their client’s son. The series premieres on Saturday, Aug. 16 at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network, with new episodes streaming next day on Crave.

Programming Premieres and Key Finales for the week of August 14-20

*All Programming Subject to Change*

HBO and HBO Max

August 14 – HBO Max Original AND JUST LIKE THAT… (Series Finale)

Movies

August 15 – DARKEST MIRIAM *Canadian Title*

August 15 – MARIA

August 15 – DEATH OF A UNICORN

August 15 – Y2K

August 15 – EN FANFARE

August 15 – DEVORER LA NUIT

August 16 – HELL OR HIGH WATER

August 17 – THE FIRM

STARZ

August 14 – FUGITIVE PIECES

August 15 – MAGIC CITY: AN AMERICAN FANTASY (Series Premiere)

August 15 – BAD MOMS

August 15 – A BAD MOMS CHRISTMAS

August 15 – EIGHTH GRADE

August 15 – MECHANIC: RESURRECTION