CDN Viewer’s WHAT’S ON? for August 10 – 23, 2025

On the network front, the next two weeks see the season finale of Bob’s Burgers. On the reality and game show front, new FOX competition series Lego Masters Jr. premieres, while Press Your Luck & Great American Recipe conclude their current season.

On the specialty and streaming front, the next two weeks see the premiere of 7 new series, the return of Blinded, Fatal Seduction, Invasion, Mr. Bigstuff, Peacmaker, & Sister Boniface Mysteries and the series finale of And Just Like That…. New series premiering in the next two weeks include Amazon Prime Video’s new action thriller Butterfly; FX’s new sci-fi drama Alien: Earth; 4 new series from Netflix: UK limited series drama Hostage, animated comedy Long Story Short, Brazilian crime drama Rivers of Fate & French comedy Young Millionaires and USA Network’s new crime drama The Rainmaker (airing on USA Network Canada). Also, BMF, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Madame Blanc Mysteries, Nautilus, Revival, Smoke & The Gilded Age conclude their current season.

On the reality front, 4 new series premiere: Family Lockup (A&E), Truck Dynasty (Discovery Canada), Chef Grudge Match (Food Network Canada) and Final Draft (Netflix). Also, Expedition X & Ghost Adventures: House Calls (Discovery Canada), The Great American Recipe (Flavour Network), Bargain Block (HGTV Canada), Bondi Vet (USA Network Canada), Limitless with Chris Hemsworth (Disney+) and Love is Blind: UK (Netflix) return with an all-new season, while Storage Wars (A&E), Tucci in Italy (Flavour Network) and Perfect Match (Netflix) conclude their current season.

Other highlights include the premiere of 3 new documentaries: The Christine Jessop Story, 3-part docuseries that explores the devastating, decades-long case of nine-year-old Christine Jessop, who was tragically murdered in a small, rural Ontario town in 1984; Magic City: An American Fantasy, 5-part docuseries that unveils the untold stories behind Atlanta’s most influential Black cultural hub and Fit For TV: Reality of Biggest Loser, 3-part docuseries that explores the true story behind the hit weight loss reality show.

Happy Viewing!

SUNDAY AUGUST 10



THE CHRISTINE JESSOP STORY – SERIES PREMIERE (Crave 1 @ 9pm ET) *3-Part Docuseries*

True-crime series explores the devastating, decades-long case of nine-year-old Christine Jessop, who was tragically murdered in a small, rural Ontario town in 1984.

The Gilded Age – SEASON 2 FINALE (HBO Canada @ 9pm ET)

WWE’s Greatest Moments – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (A&E @ 9pm ET)

Long Bright River – SERIES FINALE (Crave 1 @ 10pm ET)

MONDAY AUGUST 11

Madame Blanc Mysteries – SEASON 4 FINALE (Acorn TV)

The Great American Recipe – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (Flavour Network @ 9pm ET)

TUESDAY AUGUST 12



FINAL DRAFT – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *Japan*

Twenty-five athletes, most retired, compete to win 30M yen to launch their second career. Can they overcome tough physical and psychological challenges?



ALIEN: EARTH – SERIES PREMIERE (FX Canada @ 8pm ET)

When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, Wendy and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat.



TMZ PRESENTS: THE REAL HULK HOGAN – 1hr Special (FOX @ 8pm ET)

A look back at how Hulk Hogan changed professional wrestling and became one of the biggest icons in America; Hulk’s closest friends, competitors and fellow champions discuss how one man, Terry Bollea, changed pop culture forever.

Bondi Vet – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (USA Network Canada @ 9pm ET)



TRUCK DYNASTY – SERIES PREMIERE (Discovery Canada @ 9pm ET)

Florida’s Apocalypse Manufacturing, owned by Joe and Ashley Ghattas, creates custom truck builds for celebrity clients; but things are bound to get messy when the staff is an entire family, who happens to be quite eccentric.



CHEF GRUDGE MATCH – SERIES PREMIERE (Food Network Canada @ 9pm ET)

Host Laila Ali challenges chefs to settle their disputes in a single round, head-to-head culinary battle; the winners walk out with $10,000 cash, a prized knife from the losing chef’s knife roll and bragging rights for life.

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 13

BUTTERFLY – SERIES PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)

Love is Blind: UK – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Netflix)



YOUNG MILLIONAIRES – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *France*

After four Marseille teens win €17 million, dreams of yachts, freedom and fast cash take off — but money brings chaos they never bargained for.

Tucci in Italy – SEASON 1 FINALE (Flavour Network @ 9pm ET)

THURSDAY AUGUST 14

Bob’s Burgers – SEASON 15 FINALE (CHCH and FOX @ 8pm ET)

Press Your Luck – SEASON 6 FINALE (ABC @ 9pm ET)

Mr Bigstuff – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Showcase @ 9pm ET)

And Just Like That… – SERIES FINALE (HBO Canada @ 9pm ET)

Revival – SEASON 1 FINALE (CTV Sci-fi Channel @ 10:15pm ET)

FRIDAY AUGUST 15

Smoke – SEASON 1 FINALE (Apple TV+)

Limitless With Chris Hemsworth – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Disney+)

Fatal Seduction – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Netflix)



FIT FOR TV: THE REALITY OF BIGGEST LOSER – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *3-Part Docuseries*

Former contestants and producers reveal the intense, damaging reality behind the success of The Biggest Loser.

Perfect Match – SEASON 3 FINALE (Netflix)

The Great American Recipe – SEASON 4 FINALE (PBS @ 9pm ET)

BMF – SEASON 4 FINALE (Starz Canada @ 10pm ET)

SATURDAY AUGUST 16



MAGIC CITY: AN AMERICAN FANTASY – SERIES PREMIERE (Starz Canada @ 12am ET)

A five-part docuseries that unveils the untold stories behind Atlanta’s most influential Black cultural hub; dive deep into the legacy of Magic City – where fantasy and reality collide.

Storage Wars – SEASON 16 FINALE (A&E @ 9pm ET)



THE RAINMAKER – SERIES PREMIERE (USA Network Canada @ 10pm ET)

Young attorney Rudy Baylor, alongside Bruiser Stone and Deck Shifflet, battles a powerful law firm led by Leo F. Drummond and his girlfriend, Sarah Plankmore, unearthing a dark conspiracy that shows how far his opponents are willing to go to win.

SUNDAY AUGUST 17

Nautilus – SEASON 1 FINALE (AMC+ and AMC @ 9pm ET)

MONDAY AUGUST 18



LEGO MASTERS JR. – SERIES PREMIERE (CTV2 and FOX @ 8pm ET)

LEGO Masters Jr. brings imagination to life when junior LEGO enthusiasts are paired with a celebrity partner as they go head-to-head in ambitious brick-building challenges to be crowned the country’s most talented amateur LEGO builder.

TUESDAY AUGUST 19

Sister Boniface Mysteries – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (BritBox)

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 20



RIVERS OF FATE – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *Brazil* *4-Part Limited Series*

embark on separate quests to find her — until their paths cross.

Bargain Block – SEASON 5 PREMIERE (HGTV Canada @ 8pm ET)

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia – SEASON 17 FINALE (FXX Canada @ 9pm ET)

Expedition X – SEASON 10 PREMIERE (Discovery Canada @ 9pm ET)

Ghost Adventures: House Calls – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Discovery Canada @ 10pm ET)

THURSDAY AUGUST 21

Blinded – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Sundance Now)



HOSTAGE – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *UK* *5-Part Limited Series*

When the British prime minister’s husband is kidnapped and the French president starts receiving threats, both leaders must face an impossible choice.

Peacemaker – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Crave 1 @ 9pm ET)



FAMILY LOCKUP – SERIES PREMIERE (A&E @ 10pm ET)

In a bold bid to break the cycle of recidivism, Sheriff Nick Cocchi of the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office in Massachusetts, is allowing estranged family members to spend two nights in jail to restore broken family bonds.

FRIDAY AUGUST 22

Invasion – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Apple TV+)



LONG STORY SHORT – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

From the creator of “BoJack Horseman” comes this animated comedy about a family over time, following siblings from childhood to adulthood and back again.