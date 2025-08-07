Get Inspired This Fall With Canada’s #1 Lifestyle Specialty Channel– Home Network’s All-New Lineup Includes Three Exclusive Canadian Series

This fall, Home Network audiences will be introduced to a new chapter of inspiring lifestyle entertainment. Canada’s #1 Lifestyle Specialty network* welcomes the return of Bryan and Sarah Baeumler with a new Corus Studios original, Building Baeumler. Canadian designers, Kristen Coutts and Natalie Chong join the lineup to offer motivational and accessible solutions for renters and homeowners alike in two all-new series. Along with curated acquisition titles from across the globe, Home Network brings compelling personal projects, international stories, and practical designs tailored to the Canadian audience this fall.

“Corus takes pride in telling Canadian stories that reflect our values, experiences, and perspectives” says Rachel Nelson, VP of Original Programming and Head of Corus Studios. “As we continue to lead the lifestyle landscape, we prioritize delivering a diverse content slate through our broadly distributed channels and retaining the brand trust that we have earned. Audiences can look forward to non-stop home renovation entertainment featuring impactful series that both inspire and inform.”

Kicking off Home Network’s fall slate is Beer Budget Reno , premiering Thursday, September 4 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. Host Kristen Coutts delivers transformational renovations for those who’ve been told their dream home is out of reach. Everyone has a vision for their space, but for many, that dream quickly fades when the quotes start rolling in. Kristen believes no budget is too small. Armed with a toolkit of creative, money-saving hacks, she specializes in turning tired, outdated spaces into fresh, functional homes.

Next is the brand-new series Building Baeumler , airing Sunday, September 7 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. Bryan and Sarah Baeumler are back, inviting viewers into their high-stakes world of building and renovating. This season, the power couple take on a hotel renovation in the Florida Keys, invest in an ambitious expansion of their Bahamas resort, and tackle a personal renovation back home in Canada – all while juggling their family commitments. Bryan and Sarah are pulling back the curtain to share it all, from every setback to every celebration. This is building like only the Baeumlers can do!

New Canadian original series continue with the premiere of Rentovation, on Monday, November 10 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. Whether priced out of the market or just want to skip the headaches of home ownership, renting is an increasingly common option for Canadians—but making a rental feel like a home can be tricky. Interior designer Natalie Chong leads Rentovation, offering high-impact before and afters without big-budget, invasive construction, transforming rental spaces into forever places.

Home Network fills out its robust fall slate with international acquisitions of both new series and returning favourites, including:

New Series

House Hunt Dilemma premieres Tuesday, September 2 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

premieres Tuesday, September 2 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT Space Invaders premieres Wednesday, September 3 at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT

premieres Wednesday, September 3 at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT Derelict Rescue premieres Wednesday, October 29 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

premieres Wednesday, October 29 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT George Clake’s Building Home premieres Wednesday, November 12 at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT

premieres Wednesday, November 12 at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT Amanda and Alan’s Spanish Job premieres Thursday, November 13 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

New Seasons

Worst House on the Street , Season 2 premieres Tuesday, September 2 at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT

, Season 2 premieres Tuesday, September 2 at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT Renovation Hunters , Season 3 premieres Monday, September 8 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

, Season 3 premieres Monday, September 8 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces , Season 13 premieres Monday, September 15 at 11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT

, Season 13 premieres Monday, September 15 at 11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT Interior Design Masters, Season 4 premieres Thursday, November 13 at 10:20 p.m. ET / 7:20 p.m. PT