Gusto TV Unveils its Fall 2025 Production Slate

Gusto TV announced today the greenlight of six fresh and festive series for its Fall 2025 slate, totaling 40 hours of brand-new original content just in time for the holiday season and beyond.

From celebrity cookbooks to faith-fueled feasts and global holiday traditions, Gusto’s new shows serve up bold flavors, heartfelt stories, and irresistible food experiences for every viewer.

Cook the Books: Season 3 – Celebrity Edition (20×30)

Veteran Gusto TV Host and cookbook fanatic Shahir Massoud explores family favorite dishes from celebrities including Dolly Parton, Gwyneth Paltrow, Shaquille O’Neal, Al Roker, Pamela Anderson, and more! In each episode, Shahir tries his hand at recipes from books by the biggest names in entertainment. Every episode comes with cookbook recipes selected by Gusto and digital content.

Dinner with God: The Slightly Irreverent Version (5×60)

Five faiths. Five friends. One table. Dinner with God: The Slightly Irreverent Version is a bold, funny, and deeply human documentary series where food and faith collide in the most delicious way. Each episode is hosted by one of our “sacred chefs”—young believers (and enthusiastic eaters) from the world’s five major religions: Catholicism, Judaism, Islam, Hinduism, and Buddhism. Together, they welcome the group into their kitchen, their community, and their tradition. They cook up iconic spiritual dishes—from Ramadan feasts to Diwali sweets—while swapping stories, asking big questions, and occasionally setting off the smoke alarm. Think Parts Unknown meets The Great British Bake Off, with a side of scripture and a whole lot of heart.

Global Street Eats (20×30)

Chef Devan Rajkumar has been all over the globe tasting the best street food on offer. Now, he’s taking Gusto TV viewers on a culinary journey through recipes that audiences can recreate at home. Along the way, he shares stories from his travels, tips for finding great street food abroad, and plenty of expert cooking advice. Global Street Eats proves that affordable, convenient, and delicious food is one thing that unites the whole world.

Holiday Eats Around the World (3×60)

Join Chef Devan Rajkumar for a festive street food adventure in Holiday Eats Around the World. From cozy Christmas markets in Germany to midnight feasts in the Philippines, Devan explores how nine countries celebrate the season through bold flavors, vibrant traditions, and unforgettable bites. With every dish, he uncovers the stories, symbols, and spices that make global holiday food so special.

Latin Holiday Christmas / Navidad Latina (4×60) – English + Spanish

In Latin Holiday Christmas, Chef Natalia Machado invites viewers into a heartwarming celebration of Latin American holiday traditions—through food. Across six joyful episodes, Natalia explores beloved Christmas dishes, sweets, and customs from Argentina to El Salvador, sharing the deep cultural roots behind every tamal, pan dulce, and plate of asado. Episodes shot in both English and Spanish, this special is a vibrant tribute to Latin America’s most festive season—one at a time.

Livefeed (3×60)

Livefeed takes you inside restaurant kitchens like you’ve never seen them before! Experience the dynamic dance of chefs, sous-chefs, and support staff as they prepare and serve mouthwatering meals. For Livefeed, Gusto TV’s cameras are placed around actual working kitchens. Ever wondered how restaurants deliver exemplary service day after day? Livefeed is a relaxing way to see for yourself!

“Fall is our busiest—and most exciting—time of year,” says Chris Knight, President and CEO of Gusto Worldwide Media. “This slate captures everything we love about food: tradition, celebration, creativity, and connection. I can’t wait for audiences to experience these stories.”

From festive comfort food to bold global flavors and thoughtful storytelling, Gusto TV’s fall programming is designed to delight, inspire, and feed the soul.