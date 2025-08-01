BritBox – August 2025 Listings

BritBox continues to spotlight the work of BAFTA-winning writer Sally Wainwright with the August debut of Last Tango in Halifax and Happy Valley . They join a growing lineup of her acclaimed works— Scott & Bailey , At Home with the Braithwaites and To Walk Invisible —all streaming now. Explore the full lineup before her next release, Riot Women , coming soon to BritBox.

August 8, 2025: In the Footsteps of Killers S3 | BritBox Exclusive, North America Premiere | 6 x 60′ | Released All at Once

Silent Witness star Emilia Fox (The Trial of Christine Keeler) and Britain’s top criminologist Professor David Wilson attempt to solve Britain’s most heinous murders in this unique true-crime series.

August 19, 2025: Sister Boniface Mysteries S4 | BritBox Original, BritBox Exclusive, North America Premiere | 8 x 60′ | Released Weekly

The nun who is the police’s secret weapon is back. Crime solving is her habit! The wine-making, moped-riding nun investigates more ugly deeds in beautiful surroundings. It’s the mid-1960s in the quaint Cotswold village of Great Slaughter, but strange things are afoot. A killer scarecrow stalks the streets, all the women call a general strike and the police embark on something called “team building.” Sister Boniface (Sister Boniface, Father Brown) is looking forward to a wholesome weekend away with the sisters, only to be confronted with yet another murder.

August 26, 2025: Last Tango in Halifax S1 | BritBox Exclusive | 6 x 60′ | Released All at Once

Childhood sweethearts Alan (Derek Jacobi, Good Omens) and Celia (Anne Reid, The Sixth Commandment), both widowed and in their 70s, fall for each other all over again when they are reunited on the internet after nearly 60 years. Their relationship is a celebratory tale of the power of love at any age. But this is also a story about family, and with family comes baggage. Celia’s respectable, head teacher daughter Caroline (Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley) is juggling bringing up two boys and dealing with her husband’s infidelity, while Alan’s rebellious, complicated middle-aged daughter Gillian (Nicola Walker, Annika) struggles to make a living on a beautiful but bleak farm. How will these two very different women cope with their parents’ announcement that they’ve decided to get married?

August 26, 2025: Last Tango in Halifax S2 | BritBox Exclusive | 6 x 60′ | Released All at Once

The BAFTA-winning comedy drama about romance and second chances returns as the reunited childhood sweethearts negotiate family baggage to plan a life together. Having come so close to losing each other forever thanks to Alan’s (Derek Jacobi, Good Omens) near fatal heart attack, he and Celia (Anne Reid, The Sixth Commandment) decide to have a romantic secret wedding as soon as possible. But how will their respective daughters react? The uptight Caroline (Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley) and rebellious Gillian (Nicola Walker, Annika) are discovering they actually quite like each other, however Gillian’s need to own up to her night with Caroline’s ex-husband John could jeopardise the soon to be stepsisters fledgling friendship. As secrets from the past come tumbling out and family members adjust to changing relationships, can Alan and Celia find the long-awaited happiness they deserve?

August 26, 2025: Last Tango in Halifax S3 | BritBox Exclusive | 6 x 60′ | Released All at Once

The latest series of this acclaimed ensemble drama sees Celia (Anne Reid, The Sixth Commandment) and Alan’s (Derek Jacobi, Good Omens) marriage tested by revelations about an incident in his past. As his daughter Gillian (Nicola Walker, Annika) tries to deal with the dramas of her own complicated love life, Caroline (Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley) has settled into happy domesticity with pregnant partner Kate. But her life is thrown into turmoil by sudden and tragic events and, despite feeling angry about her mother’s absence from her wedding, Caroline needs Celia and stepdad Alan more than ever.

August 26, 2025: Last Tango in Halifax S4 | BritBox Exclusive | 2 x 60′ | Released All at Once

Catch up with the lives and relationships of reunited childhood sweethearts Alan (Derek Jacobi, Good Omens) and Celia (Anne Reid, The Sixth Commandment) and their family members in this warm and witty two-part special. To Celia’s dismay, Caroline (Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley) takes on a challenging new headship role at a troubled state school and buys a rundown farmhouse nearby. Is there more to this big upheaval than she’s letting on – and will her move prompt her mother and Alan to finally find a place of their own? Meanwhile Gillian (Nicola Walker, Annika) is struggling to adjust to new husband Robbie being around all day since he retired from the police. With Celia trying to rope a reluctant Alan into her new amateur dramatics hobby, Caroline negotiating a tricky new relationship and Gillian fighting a compulsion to confess to Robbie how his brother really died, life for these much-loved characters is as complicated as ever.

August 26, 2025: Last Tango in Halifax S5 | BritBox Exclusive | 4 x 60′ | Released All at Once

Alan (Derek Jacobi, Good Omens) and Celia (Anne Reid, The Sixth Commandment) are seven years into their marriage and having moved into a desirable bungalow, they aren’t seeing eye to eye. Alan’s new supermarket job brings an unexpected challenge when a wild local lad takes a shine to him and, at Far Slack Farm, Gillian (Nicola Walker, Annika) faces trouble with a giraffe. John’s back on the scene, and Caroline (Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley) finds herself caught in an emotional tangle with someone at work. Into all this jets Alan’s brother, Ted, on holiday from New Zealand… but it turns out he only bought a one-way ticket.

August 26, 2025: Happy Valley S1 | New to BritBox | 6 x 60′ | Released All at Once

Sarah Lancashire (Black Doves, Last Tango in Halifax) stars in this compelling crime thriller as a police sergeant in a small town where drunkards, drug addicts and teenage pregnancies are a way of life. Her world is shaken when the man she thinks is responsible for her daughter’s death – Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton, Playing Nice) – is released from prison. Meanwhile, accountant Kevin Weatherill (Steve Pemberton, Inside No. 9) desperate to send his daughters to private school, asks his boss for a pay rise. When he refuses, a plan to hold his daughter to ransom quickly spirals out of control when Tommy Lee gets involved. How far will any of them go to get what they really want?

August 27, 2025: Happy Valley S2 | New to BritBox | 6 x 60′ | Released All at Once

Sarah Lancashire (Black Doves, Last Tango in Halifax) returns in the acclaimed thriller written by Sally Wainwright (Riot Women, Last Tango in Halifax). No-nonsense police sergeant Catherine Cawood (Lancashire) is back heading up her team of dedicated police officers in West Yorkshire. While on duty, she makes a gruesome discovery – a body. The victim’s injuries bear a striking similarity to a string of other murders, suggesting a serial killer is on the loose. But the case becomes even more shocking when it emerges that Catherine knows the victim – something that could have serious repercussions for both herself and her family.

August 28, 2025: Happy Valley S3 | New to BritBox | 6 x 60′ | Released All at Once

When Sergeant Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire, Black Doves, Last Tango in Halifax) discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim, it sparks a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to murderer and rapist Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton, Playing Nice). Meanwhile, Catherine’s grandson Ryan (Rhys Connah, The White Princess) is now sixteen and has ideas of his own about what kind of relationship he wants to have with Tommy, the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father.

August 29, 2025: Dublin Murders S1 | New to BritBox | 8 x 60′ | Released All at Once

In the summer of 2006, Rob Reilly (Killian Scott, The Capture, Kaos), a smart-suited homicide detective, and his partner Cassie (Sarah Greene, Bad Sisters, Normal People) are dispatched to investigate a child’s murder, and they find a community caught between old and new Ireland.