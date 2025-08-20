Let’s Go Back To Film School With Season 3 Of Hollywood Suite’s ‘Cinema A To Z’

Hollywood Suite is excited to announce a third season of the fan-favourite original series, Cinema A to Z. Launching September 2025, the new season features four new episodes: Growing Pains, Ghosts, Perfect Pairs and Robots.

Just in time for back-to-school season, Season 3 kicks off with Cinema A to Z: Growing Pains on September 10. From Annie‘s rags-to-riches triumph to the heartbreak of My Girl, the laughs of Uncle Buck, and the perilous action of Jumanji, this episode takes film experts like Johanna Schneller (The Globe & Mail), Justin Decloux and Will Sloan (Important Cinema Club podcast), Radheyan Simonpillai (CTV’s Your Morning) and Rachel Ho (Exclaim!) on a trip through 26 tales of growing up.

“This season joins a collection of episodes spanning over three years, which have all been alphabetical love letters to cinema,” said Ryan Mains, Executive Producer. “Starting with the very first episode, Cinema A to Z: Books back in 2022, the series continues to be a favourite amongst Hollywood Suite watchers, and we couldn’t be more excited to see what films get added to the collection this year.”

The second episode in the season arrives ahead of Halloween. Featuring family-friendly favourites like Casper, menacing terrors like Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Elm Street, and even the hilariously raunchy Beetlejuice, Cinema A to Z: Ghosts will have viewers exercising their devotion to all things haunted when it premieres October 7.

Meanwhile, Cinema A to Z: Perfect Pairs, premieres November 5 and features iconic duos like Kirk and Spock in Star Trek, Iceman and Maverick in Top Gun, and Enid and Rebecca in Ghost World. Coming out early 2026 is the final episode of the season, Cinema A to Z: Robots. This episode includes segments on the robotic doppelganger in Metropolis, Murphy’s transformation into Robocop, and the suspiciously sinister “synthetic” Bishop in Alien.

This is the third season of Cinema A to Z on Hollywood Suite. Watch Hollywood Suite original content now at hollywoodsuite.ca/originals.