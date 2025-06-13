TSN and RDS Deliver Complete Live Coverage of the FORMULA 1® CANADIAN GRAND PRIX 2025, June 13-15

From the Wall of Champions to Casino Straight, TSN and RDS have every angle covered for the biggest auto racing event in Canada when Formula 1®‘s CANADIAN GRAND PRIX 2025 returns to the famed Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montréal from June 13-15. The action begins with practice coverage on Friday, June 13 at 1:15 p.m. ET on RDS, RDS.ca, and the RDS app, and 4:45 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.

On race day, Sunday, June 15, pre-race coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on TSN, CTV, TSN.ca, CTV.ca, and the TSN and CTV apps, while RDS delivers a special edition of SUR LA LIGNE DE DÉPART, taking viewers behind the scenes of the race, with Noovo joining pre-race coverage at 1 p.m. ET. Live coverage of the CANADIAN GRAND PRIX 2025 airs at 1:55 p.m. ET on TSN, RDS, CTV, and Noovo, and streaming through the networks’ official websites and apps. Complete F1 schedules are available on TSN.ca and RDS.ca.

F1 fans can access exclusive live companion feeds on TSN+, RDS.ca, and the RDS app, including Pit Lane, Driver Tracker, Timing Feed, Mixed On-Board Cameras, and unique in-car feeds of Canadian driver Lance Stroll, defending F1 champion Max Verstappen, and Lando Norris.

“As the world of F1 touches down in Montréal for the CANADIAN GRAND PRIX 2025, TSN and RDS combine to deliver wall-to-wall coverage of the entire weekend across all platforms,” said Shawn Redmond, VP, Bell Media Sports. “With expanded coverage across both of our leading sports networks, and a massive slate of content across a multitude of Bell Media platforms, we’re providing Canadians with immersive access to this iconic race.”

Live Coverage from Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montréal

Throughout the weekend, TSN and RDS deliver live updates from Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve. Auto racing reporter and former professional racing driver Tim Hauraney and BarDown’s Daniel Zakrzewski deliver updates for TSN, including interviews with F1 drivers, features on the CANADIAN GRAND PRIX, and news and analysis for SPORTSCENTRE and TSN.ca.

TSN’s THE SHIFT WITH KAYLA GREY is also on-site in Montréal providing in-depth coverage of race weekend. Content from THE SHIFT airs in weekend editions of SPORTSCENTRE and is available across TSN.ca and the show’s official social media platforms.

RDS’s LE 5 À 7 has live editions of the show on Thursday, June 12 at 5 p.m. ET and Friday, June 13 at 2:45 p.m. ET, led by Frédéric Plante and Yanick Bouchard. Additionally, RDS’s SPORTS 30 wraps up the day’s highlights with host Pierre Houde, analyst Bertrand Houle, and reporter Olivier Larue, airing June 12-15. RDS’s L’ANTICHAMBRE focuses in on the CANADIAN GRAND PRIX on Friday, June 13 at 10:30 p.m. ET, as host Luc Bellemare is joined by Houde and Houle.

On Friday, June 13 at 12 noon ET and 5 p.m. ET, news anchor Marie-Christine Bergeron presents NOOVO INFO 12 and NOOVO INFO 17 live from the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, with reports from Plante and Vincent Dessureault of Rouge FM for special editions of the newscasts.

CTV News Montreal delivers frequent updates starting Thursday, June 12, with reporter Matt Grillo covering both the race and the buzz around Montréal on Grand Prix weekend, and delivering on-site updates for CTV News Channel.

ETALK’s Grand Prix Coverage and F1: THE MOVIE Special

Also in Montréal are ETALK’s Tyrone Edwards and Traci Melchor, who cover where F1 meets the world of entertainment, with special reports from Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve on ETALK on Friday, June 13 and Monday, June 16 at 7 p.m. ET on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app. Then, the high-octane thrills continue as ETALK’s Chloe Wilde sits down with the star-studded cast of F1® The Movie before the film is in theatres on June 27. Featuring new interviews with Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, and more – plus a Canadian exclusive with Brad Pitt – ETALK PRESENTS F1® THE MOVIE: ALL ACCESS airs on CTV, TSN, and Crave later this month.

MuchMusic VJs Georgia Kolev and Teddy Tong are also on-site to cover the pop culture side of the weekend across MuchMusic’s social platforms.

TSN & RDS Digital Coverage and SPORTSCENTRE

TSN and RDS augment the networks’ broadcast coverage with a full slate of digital content covering the week from all angles. Highlights include:

A series of TSN SPORTSCENTRE features, sponsored by Fidelity and Mercedes, provides viewers with interviews and further insight into the world of F1 and the CANADIAN GRAND PRIX, including interviews with drivers Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, and Charles Leclerc

TSN.ca RDS.ca deliver up-to-the-minute news, driver interviews, written features, and highlight videos

deliver up-to-the-minute news, driver interviews, written features, and highlight videos Highlights and must-see clips from the paddock to the finish line, as well as content throughout the weekend across TSN and RDS social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X

TSN’s DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE Marissa Roberto leading up to and during race weekend, featuring interviews with F1 drivers and more

Marissa Roberto leading up to and during race weekend, featuring interviews with F1 drivers and more RDS’s Michel Laprise and Mathieu Bédard are on-site throughout the weekend to deliver content including driver arrivals, team garage tours, unique segments highlighting paddock staff, and more

F1 Academy Races

Additionally, the F1 ACADEMY races on Canadian soil for the first time ever, and TSN and RDS are home to all three races:

Race 1: Saturday, June 14 at 9:10 a.m. ET

Race 2: Saturday, June 14 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Race 3: Sunday, June 15 at 10:50 a.m. ET

F1 Broadcast Sponsors

Heineken sponsors F1 coverage on TSN and RDS throughout the F1 season, with the brand featured prominently across both networks’ platforms. Fidelity and Mercedes are sponsors of the CANADIAN GRAND PRIX on TSN, with broadcast and digital assets.

TSN and RDS have delivered F1 coverage in Canada since 1992 and 1994, respectively.