Broadcast Premiere June 18 – Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster – CBC The Nature of Things

Galafilm, the renowned Montreal-based production company, announces the premiere of its latest documentary, Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster. Co-commissioned by national public broadcasters CBC, BBC and Discovery US, the compelling film delves into the catastrophic implosion of the Titan submersible during its 2023 expedition to the Titanic wreckage. And on the two-year anniversary of the June 18 tragedy that captivated the world, CBC will broadcast the Canadian premiere on The Nature of Things, 8:00pm local time. The stunning documentary can also be streamed on CBC Gem and The Nature of Things YouTube Channel.

Through exclusive interviews, unprecedented access to the U.S. Coast Guard’s Marine Board Investigation, and never-before-seen footage of Titan’s final dive, the documentary provides a comprehensive look at the events leading up to the disaster. It also examines the role of OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush and the systemic oversights that contributed to the tragedy.

Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster is a co-production between Galafilm (Canada) and Renegade Stories (UK), produced under the Canada-UK treaty co-production agreement. The documentary is also set to air on BBC in the UK, and on Discovery Channel in the U.S. Also later in June on ZDF in Germany.

The film is directed by Britain’s foremost award-winning documentary filmmaker Pamela Gordon, who also wrote the script; along with award-winning Writer/Producer Natalie Dubois (Canada), Writer, Junior Producer Adam Wanderer (Canada), Executive Producer Arnie Gelbart (Canada); Executive Producers Alan Hayling and Alex Cooke (UK), Producer Livia Simoka (UK); Director of Photography Alex Margineanu (Canada); Director of Photography Jake Pennington (UK).

Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster was co-commissioned by BBC and CBC. The documentary was produced with Discovery Channel US, in association with ZDF, and with the support of UK Global Screen Fund, the Canada Media Fund, the Quebec tax credit, the Rogers Documentary Fund, and the Canada tax credit. International distribution will be managed by Sphere Abacus Media.