CDN Viewer’s WHAT’S ON? for June 15 – 28, 2025

On the network front, the next two weeks see the season finale of Sullivan’s Crossing. On the reality and game show front, new FOX game show Raid the Cage concludes its current season.

On the specialty and streaming front, the next two weeks see the premiere of 9 new series and the return of The Bear, The Buccaneers, The Chosen & The Gilded Age. New series premiering in the next two weeks include Acorn TV’s new drama Inside, Amazon Prime Video’s new crime drama Countdown & psychological thriller We Were Liars, Apple TV+’s new crime drama Smoke, Disney+’s new sci-fi superhero miniseries Ironheart; Netflix’s new drama The Waterfront & Shudder’s new horror anthology Hell Motel. Also, Adults, Leverage: Redemption, Scrublands & The Walking Dead: Dead City conclude their current season.

On the reality front, 2 new series premiere: Super Mega Cakes (Food Network Canada) and Grand Designs: The Streets (Home Network). Also, Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch (Discovery Canada), Amanda & Alan’s Italian Job (Home Network), Love Triangle, Mama June: From Not to Hot (Slice), Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix) & Alone Australia (Paramount+) return with an all-new season, while Secrets of the Bunny Ranch (A&E), Bravo’s Love Hotel (Bravo Canada), Toxic (Investigation Discovery Canada) & Squid Game (Netflix) conclude their current season.

Happy Viewing!

SUNDAY JUNE 15

The Chosen – SEASON 5 PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)

Alone Australia – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Paramount+)

Bravo’s Love Hotel – SEASON 1 FINALE (Bravo Canada @ 9pm ET)

The Motherhood – SEASON 1 FINALE (W Network @ 9pm ET)

The Mortician – SEASON 1 FINALE (HBO Canada @ 9pm ET)



UNDERDOGS – SERIES PREMIERE (ABC @ 9:03pm ET)

Ryan Reynolds narrates a celebration of the unique behaviors of animals who don’t usually get to be the stars of the show, from their hidden talents and unconventional hygiene choices to their unsavory courtship rituals.

MONDAY JUNE 16



The VEIL – SERIES PREMIERE (CTV Drama Channel @ 8pm ET) *6-Part Limited Series*

“The Veil” is an international spy thriller series that explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London. One woman has a secret, while the other is on a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost. In the shadows, mission controllers at the U.S. CIA and French DGSE must put differences aside, as difficult as it may be, and work together to avert potential disaster before it is too late.

SUPER MEGA CAKES – SERIES PREMIERE (Food Network Canada @ 9pm ET)

Toxic – SEASON 1 FINALE (Investigation Discovery Canada @ 10pm ET)

TUESDAY JUNE 17



HELL MOTEL – SERIES PREMIERE (AMC+ & Shudder) *8-Part Limited Series*

10 True Crime obsessives visit a motel where a 30-year-old satanic massacre repeats-only bloodier.

WEDNESDAY JUNE 18



WE WERE LIARS – SERIES PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)

After a mysterious accident on a privately owned island off the coast of Massachusetts changes Cadence Sinclair’s life forever, everyone, including her group of friends, seem to be hiding something.

The Buccaneers – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Apple TV+)

Somebody Feed Phil – SEASON 8 PREMIERE (Netflix)

Adults – SEASON 1 FINALE (FX Canada @ 9:30pm ET)

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch – SEASON 5 PREMIERE (Discovery Canada @ 10pm ET)

THURSDAY JUNE 19

Scrublands – SEASON 2 FINALE (AMC+)



THE WATERFRONT – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

A prominent North Carolina fishing family wades into treacherous waters to keep their crumbling business empire afloat.

Amanda & Alan’s Italian Job – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Home Network @ 8pm ET)

Leverage: Redemption – SEASON 3 FINALE (USA Network Canada @ 10pm ET)



GRAND DESIGNS: THE STREETS – SERIES PREMIERE (Home Network @ 10:20pm ET)

Kevin follows 10 households in Bicester, Oxfordshire, as they embark on a five year mission to build their own homes and create a new street in Britain’s biggest self-build project.

FRIDAY JUNE 20

Mama June: From Not to Hot – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (Slice @ 9pm ET)

Love Triangle – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Slice @ 10pm ET)

SUNDAY JUNE 22

The Walking Dead: Dead City – SEASON 2 FINALE (AMC+ and AMC @ 9pm ET)

Sullivan’s Crossing – SEASON 3 FINALE (CTV @ 8pm ET)

The Gilded Age – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (HBO Canada @ 9pm ET)

Eva Longoria: Searching For Spain – SEASON 1 FINALE (CNN @ 10pm ET)



LONG BRIGHT RIVER – SERIES PREMIERE (Crave 1 @ 10pm ET) *8-Part Limited Series*

Mickey Fitzpatrick is a police officer who patrols a Philadelphia neighborhood hard-hit by the opioid crisis. When a series of murders begins in her district, she realizes that her personal history might be related to the case. With an empathetic vision of those struggling with addiction and their families, Mickey’s journey illustrates the collective power of an underserved community and, through several unexpected twists, subverts expectations around whom society perceives as heroes and villains.

WWE LFG – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (A&E @ 10:01pm ET)

MONDAY JUNE 23



INSIDE – SERIES PREMIERE (Acorn TV)

Inside the harsh confines of a contemporary Welsh prison, survival means playing dangerous games. But when Barry, a small-time dealer, is forced into working for ruthless gangster Kit, loyalties are tested and lives on both sides of the law are pushed to the brink as secrets unravel and shake the fragile balance of the institution. Based on testimonies from real-life prisoners and guards.

TUESDAY JUNE 24



IRONHEART – SERIES PREMIERE (Disney+) *6-Part Miniseries*

Marvel Television’s “Ironheart” pits technology against magic when Riri Williams—a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins, a.k.a. “The Hood.”

WEDNESDAY JUNE 25



COUNTDOWN – SERIES PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)

An LAPD officer joins a secret task force to investigate a suspicious murder, but uncovers a sinister plot that requires the team to unite and save millions in the city.

The Bear – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (Disney+ Canada)

Raid the Cage – SEASON 2 FINALE (Global and CBS @ 9pm ET)

Human Footprint – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (PBS @ 9pm ET)

THURSDAY JUNE 26

Welcome to Wrexham – SEASON 4 FINALE (FX Canada @ 9pm ET)

Secrets of the Bunny Ranch – SEASON 1 FINALE (A&E @ 10pm ET)

FRIDAY JUNE 27



SMOKE – SERIES PREMIERE (Apple TV+)

When an arson investigator begrudgingly teams up with a police detective, their race to stop two arsonists ignites a twisted game of secrets and suspicions.

Squid Game – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Netflix) *Final Season*