CBC Marks National Indigenous Peoples Day & National Indigenous History Month

As part of CBC’s ongoing commitment to reflect Indigenous communities across Canada, the national public broadcaster is recognizing National Indigenous History Month and National Indigenous Peoples Day with original and special programming that showcases First Nations, Métis and Inuit perspectives and experiences.

National Indigenous History Month honours the history, heritage and diversity of First Nations, Inuit and Métis across the country. It is also an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the strength of Indigenous communities by sharing present-day stories from an Indigenous point of view, told by Indigenous-led creative teams. CBC aims to foreground diverse Indigenous voices year-round, offering national audiences authentic and engaging storytelling that can’t be found anywhere else, and nurturing new Indigenous creators and aspiring journalists through development programs that offer participants valuable hands-on experience and coaching support.

A selection of CBC’s broad range of programming available on broadcast, streaming, audio and digital platforms in June and beyond is highlighted below:

NATIONAL INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY – Saturday, June 21

CBC TV and CBC Gem will broadcast and stream a selection of Indigenous-led documentaries, films and series throughout the day and late night on Saturday, June 21, including the following titles:

Begins streaming June 21 on CBC Gem and CBC Indigenous’ YouTube channel . Also available on CBC News streaming channels June 21 and 22.

RESONATE: SONGS OF RESILIENCE (52 minutes)

CBC Indigenous takes you into Indigenous country to hear songs of roots and resistance. Watch the one-hour special, RESONATE: SONGS OF RESILIENCE, celebrating communities and families through music, while sharing personal stories and experiences.

7 p.m. (8 AT, 8:30 NT) on CBC TV and CBC Gem

2025 INDSPIRE AWARDS

Twelve outstanding Indigenous achievers from a diverse list of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities will be celebrated during the broadcast of the 2025 INDSPIRE AWARDS, which recognize outstanding achievements from Indigenous peoples across the country in a variety of fields, including: the arts; business and commerce; culture, heritage and spirituality; education; health; law and justice; public service; sports; and lifetime achievement. Three Youth Award winners are also honoured for their accomplishments, serving as role models to other First Nations, Inuit, and Métis youth across Turtle Island. The Indspire Awards represent the highest honour the Indigenous community bestows upon its own people. After 31 years, the Indspire Awards have honoured over 400 First Nations, Inuit, and Métis individuals who demonstrate outstanding achievement across Turtle Island and beyond. Learn more about the 2025 recipients .

8 p.m. (9 AT, 9:30 NT) on CBC TV (streaming now on CBC Gem )

SEARCHING FOR WINNETOU (directed by Drew Hayden Taylor, written by Paul Kemp)

SEARCHING FOR WINNETOU looks at the fine line between appreciation and appropriation of Indigenous traditions. The documentary follows Ojibway author and humourist Drew Hayden Taylor as he travels to Germany to investigate this phenomenon and its lasting impact.

9 p.m. (10 AT, 10:30 NT) on CBC TV (streaming now on CBC Gem )

BEANS (directed by Tracey Deer, written by Tracey Deer and Meredith Vuchnich)

Drawing from her own experiences as a child, Tracey Deer provides a poignant and engaging chronicle of real-life events that shook the nation. BEANS takes place at the height of the 1990 Mohawk Resistance at Kanehsatà:ke (also known as the Oka Crisis), a 78-day standoff between Indigenous land defenders, Quebec police, the RCMP, and the Canadian military, over the proposed expansion of a golf course on to a Mohawk burial ground. Twelve-year-old Tekehentahkhwa (nicknamed Beans) grapples with her anger over the treatment of her people. The CBC Films-supported film won Best Motion Picture and the John Dunning Best First Feature Film at the 2021 Canadian Screen Awards.

AVAILABLE IN JUNE ON CBC PLATFORMS

UNRESERVED (New episodes available every Friday everywhere podcasts are available, and airing Sundays at 2 p.m. (2:30 NT) and Tuesdays at 1 p.m. (1:30 NT) on CBC Radio and CBC Listen) In a special episode dropping June 20, host Rosanna Deerchild speaks with the drum dance group Kilautiup Songuninga based in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador.

UNRESERVED is Canada’s only national radio program dedicated to Indigenous voices. Deerchild guides listeners to learn, unlearn, and laugh together on a path to better understanding through new weekly episodes, and ongoing series: Sacred Seven explores the teachings of Indigenous Elders, knowledge keepers, and community members putting those words into action, while Unmapped is a travel series that shines a light on the Indigenous presence in some of the most iconic destinations around the world. Visit cbc.ca/unreserved for more information or catch up on CBC Listen .

SO SURREAL: BEHIND THE MASKS (88min, directed by Neil Diamond) *a documentary Channel original* Now streaming on CBC Gem and the CBC Docs You Tube channel

SO SURREAL: BEHIND THE MASKS is a feature documentary that traces the storied journey of Indigenous masks from the far reaches of Turtle Island (North America) into the hands of European Surrealists, influencing the work and worldview of some of the most well-known modern artists and writers of all time including Max Ernst, André Breton, Roberto Matta and Joan Miró – all while following the dramatic quest to return a mask that was brutally stolen from the Kwakwa̱ka̱ʼwakw people on Canada’s northwest coast over a century ago. Part caper, part road trip, part spiritual journey, SO SURREAL: BEHIND THE MASKS follows Cree filmmaker Neil Diamond (Reel Injun, Red Fever) as he travels coast-to-coast and across the Atlantic and back, gradually piecing together this groundbreaking global story of influence, reconnection and restitution.

***

CBC Indigenous drives coverage of and for First Nations, Métis and Inuit peoples and their communities led by a team of Indigenous journalists across the country. They deliver critical, creative and diverse journalism to their audience when and where they need it. CBC North’s Cree unit includes the award-winning East Cree-language radio shows Winschgaoug and Eyou Dipajimoon, which broadcast daily Monday to Friday on CBC Radio and CBC Listen. CBC North further broadens Canadians’ understanding of Indigenous experiences across the country with content available in six Indigenous languages.

Since 2014, CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowships have been offered annually to early-career Indigenous journalists to foster better comprehension of Indigenous issues in Canada’s major media and community outlets. This year, the CJF has strategically reimagined its Indigenous Fellowship program, transitioning from a one-month experience to an immersive four-month placement for a single fellow, to provide deeper, more meaningful professional development opportunities that allow Indigenous journalists to fully integrate into newsroom operations and develop richer, more impactful stories.

The CBC-APTN Early Stage Scripted Development Program for Indigenous Creators in association with the ISO is returning for a fourth year, offering a unique opportunity for two emerging creators with projects still in the pre-development phase to work closely with CBC and APTN executives to help move their projects into development and ultimately into the production phase. Further details will be announced soon.

CBC Indigenous Pathways is also back for its fourth year. Pathways is a paid, full-time, nine-month learning and development opportunity for First Nations, Inuit and Métis seeking to develop careers with the public broadcaster. Candidates hone their skills as part of an Indigenous peer cohort, while receiving culturally relevant programming, as well as mentorship and development opportunities across the country. Applications open in July for the program, which runs from October to June.